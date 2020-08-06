Butter Flavored Extract Recipes

Butter flavored extract adds even more buttery flavor to rich pound cakes, sweet breads, cookies, hot drinks, and more.

Community Picks

Grandma Ruby's Buttermilk Pound Cake

6
This lemon butter pound cake is super-moist and dense. It's not for those watching calories! It's a great comfort food and goes especially well with vanilla ice cream.
By James Buddy Clower

Five Flavor Pound Cake I

227
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
By PJ Coward

Carolina Butter Pecan Cake Bars

13
A delicious twist on a Southern favorite! Serve cold.
By Bethany

Poppy Seed Bread with Glaze

206
This recipe was given to my mom from our neighbor. The bread is so sweet and delicious! It's still very scrumptious if you choose not to use the glaze. They are the BEST GUARANTEED!
By Christina Jun

Sugar Cookies with Buttercream Frosting

311
These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.
By Allrecipes Member

Norwegian Krumkake

26
If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
By SUCCESSB440

Southern Red Velvet Cake

48
This is a delicious red velvet cake recipe that was taught to me by my grandmother. Made with a light and buttery frosting instead of the usual cream cheese. It's a little time consuming but totally worth the effort!
By FTWRTHDAVIS

French Buttercream Frosting

153
This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.
By Kristen Pontier

Cantaloupe Pie I

18
This makes an unusual pie--a conversation piece as well as tasting very delicious.
By gerkatdu

Buttery Caramel Apple Jam

34
This recipe was inspired by others I had found online. They were very good but seemed to taste more like apple pie, so I changed it to be more like caramel. Hope you enjoy it.
By JUST DUCKY

Homemade White Hot Chocolate Mix

1
This homemade white hot chocolate mix is creamy, rich, and delicious.
By dana

Mater's Adult Butterbeer

5
I've tried a couple of butterbeer recipes I found online, and they all were either so sweet they made me sick or they had oily butter in them that made me sick. I opted for a simplified version that tasted a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch and was strong enough to slightly inebriate something larger than a house elf. Great for Harry Potter-themed parties or Halloween. Served super-chilled in a frosted mug, it can magically warm up even the coldest wizards.
By Chase Mater
Inspiration and Ideas

James Gang Red Velvet Cake
13
Delicious Red Velvet Cake!!! Passed through many generations, this Red Velvet Cake has been a staple at EVERY James Gang get together. Thanksgiving, Christmas, or just because, we have to have this cake. No one makes it quite like Granny, but it still tastes pretty darn good!!
Blueberry Lemon Shortcake
2
I created this dessert for a company bake off, and it won first place! Light, tangy and not too sweet, this dessert is quick and easy to make. The blueberry sauce and lemon curd can be prepared ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Top with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.
Peanut Butter and Banana Frosting
9
Poppy Seed Bread II
15

A very good poppy seed bread. The glaze makes it special.

Orange-Almond Poppy Seed Bread

20
This orange-almond flavored poppy seed bread is so irresistible, you can't make just one loaf!
By Peyton

Poppy Seed Bread III

36
We usually make this bread around Christmas time, but it's good anytime!
By Shirley M.

Cornmeal Cookies II

18
Rich cookies.... my kids love them!
By Elaine Ogden

Grandma's Pumpkin Tea Bread

7
This is a good way to use all that pumpkin from your cleaned out jack-o-lanterns! Just freeze and use as Christmas gifts!
By Kristy

Microwave Cashew Brittle

1
Easy buttery cashew brittle made in the microwave in just about 10 minutes. Every time I make this it disappears very fast. Warning: once you start you can't stop.
By Marie Berron

Lime Cheesecake Bites

I couldn't find any lime pie recipes with cream cheese, so I decided to create one. If you like light and fluffy tiny desserts, and dislike graham cracker crumb crusts, you'll love these! I used mini muffin pans, but I think this would be equally as good in a regular cheesecake pan.
By Beatrice Jones

Champagne Pie

3
A fluffy pineapple custard pie with rum flavoring. This is called Champagne Pie because it's so light and delicate.
By Tonya Gallagher

Lactose Free Peanut Brittle

This is something I had made for my mom. At age 76 she became lactose-intolerant. I did not want her to go without during the holiday season.
By Teresa Shoenleben-Ward
