Butter Flavored Extract Recipes

These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.
If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
This is a delicious red velvet cake recipe that was taught to me by my grandmother. Made with a light and buttery frosting instead of the usual cream cheese. It's a little time consuming but totally worth the effort!
This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.
I've tried a couple of butterbeer recipes I found online, and they all were either so sweet they made me sick or they had oily butter in them that made me sick. I opted for a simplified version that tasted a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch and was strong enough to slightly inebriate something larger than a house elf. Great for Harry Potter-themed parties or Halloween. Served super-chilled in a frosted mug, it can magically warm up even the coldest wizards.
Delicious Red Velvet Cake!!! Passed through many generations, this Red Velvet Cake has been a staple at EVERY James Gang get together. Thanksgiving, Christmas, or just because, we have to have this cake. No one makes it quite like Granny, but it still tastes pretty darn good!!
I created this dessert for a company bake off, and it won first place! Light, tangy and not too sweet, this dessert is quick and easy to make. The blueberry sauce and lemon curd can be prepared ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Top with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.
These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.
If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
This is a delicious red velvet cake recipe that was taught to me by my grandmother. Made with a light and buttery frosting instead of the usual cream cheese. It's a little time consuming but totally worth the effort!
This buttercream is great for icing cakes, and writing on them. It gets hard when refrigerated, so you have to let it come to room temperature before serving. You cannot make flowers with this recipe. I use this recipe every time I make birthday cakes for my family.
I've tried a couple of butterbeer recipes I found online, and they all were either so sweet they made me sick or they had oily butter in them that made me sick. I opted for a simplified version that tasted a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch and was strong enough to slightly inebriate something larger than a house elf. Great for Harry Potter-themed parties or Halloween. Served super-chilled in a frosted mug, it can magically warm up even the coldest wizards.
Delicious Red Velvet Cake!!! Passed through many generations, this Red Velvet Cake has been a staple at EVERY James Gang get together. Thanksgiving, Christmas, or just because, we have to have this cake. No one makes it quite like Granny, but it still tastes pretty darn good!!
I created this dessert for a company bake off, and it won first place! Light, tangy and not too sweet, this dessert is quick and easy to make. The blueberry sauce and lemon curd can be prepared ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Top with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.
I couldn't find any lime pie recipes with cream cheese, so I decided to create one. If you like light and fluffy tiny desserts, and dislike graham cracker crumb crusts, you'll love these! I used mini muffin pans, but I think this would be equally as good in a regular cheesecake pan.