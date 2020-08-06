Liquid Smoke Recipes

My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
After growing up in West Texas for 30 years where barbecue is the best, I found this recipe which is so tender and absolutely delicious. Leftovers, if you have any, make really great sandwiches. You can increase the liquid smoke to 4 tablespoons for really smoky flavor.
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at BBQs. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad.
My dad has been making beef jerky for about as long as I can remember. He started on an outdoor smoker before graduating to an indoor dehydrator. He has gotten my husband addicted to it. You can use any type of meat that you like. I usually look for large inexpensive roasts with as little fat and marbling as possible.
This is a great chicken marinade! Allow chicken to marinate for no longer than 4 hours, because the lemon juice will begin to cook the chicken. When grilled, the chicken turns a beautiful caramel color, which makes great presentation. This is my fiance's favorite chicken.