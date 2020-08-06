Liquid Smoke Recipes

Liquid smoke is the secret ingredient in many BBQ sauces, marinades, and jerky recipes.

Easter Brunch Casserole

25
This is a dish I made for Easter Brunch at church and it was a big hit. This can be made the night before and put in the refrigerator. You will need a 9x13 baking dish.
By lisa diven

Doc's Best Beef Jerky

390
A homemade beef jerky marinade adds tons of flavor to dehydrated beef jerky.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

Slow Cooker Beef Brisket

Dry rub-seasoned beef brisket is slow-cooked to tender perfection.
By Cooking with Kimberly Wood

Fajita Marinade I

835
Delicious fajita marinade made with lime juice, olive oil, and soy sauce, and spiced up with cayenne and black pepper. Makes enough marinade for 2 pounds of meat.
By Robbie Rice

Brisket Marinade

17
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
By KRANEY

Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker

1792
Season a pork butt roast with Hawaiian sea salt and liquid smoke, then simmer it in the slow cooker until fall-apart tender for delicious barbecue pit flavor without digging a hole in your backyard.
By KIKUKAT

Smoked Fish Dip

93
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Honey BBQ Sauce

52
Honey BBQ sauce that tastes very close to the BBW sauce. Tastes great on chicken, beef, pork, or anything else.
By ews3942

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

282
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK

Slow Cooker Texas Smoked Beef Brisket

93
This is a wonderful and very easy recipe to throw in the slow cooker on those really busy days. It can be increased for a large group or downsized for 2 people. It reminds me of summers in Texas.
By Sandy Clark Gerhardt

Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce

1169
This is a barbecue sauce recipe using Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For best results, refrigerate for a day or two, allowing the flavors to blend.
By Kevin

Brisket with BBQ Sauce

527
After growing up in West Texas for 30 years where barbecue is the best, I found this recipe which is so tender and absolutely delicious. Leftovers, if you have any, make really great sandwiches. You can increase the liquid smoke to 4 tablespoons for really smoky flavor.
By Cathy G.
Deer Jerky
125
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
Chef John's Pulled Pork BBQ
138
Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.
Oh So Tender Brisket
97
Pittsburgh Chipped Ham Barbecues
126

Barbequed ham sandwiches are a quick solution to dinner. The barbeque sauce is simple and made from scratch on the stove top.

Deer Jerky

125
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
By MIKE SHELTON

Chef John's Pulled Pork BBQ

138
Use your favorite dry rub and barbeque sauce to make this succulent pork. A little trick I like is to put 2 ramekins with liquid smoke flavoring in with the meat and roast it slowly. Do your patriotic American duty and serve this on the cheapest, lightest white hamburger buns you can find.
By Chef John

Oh So Tender Brisket

97
Brisket - tender, tasty and oh so easy!
By BREVEAL

Pittsburgh Chipped Ham Barbecues

126
Barbequed ham sandwiches are a quick solution to dinner. The barbeque sauce is simple and made from scratch on the stove top.
By MAP431056

Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce

1386
This is a Kansas City-style sauce that I make in my restaurant. It is sweet and smoky with a little bite.
By Alan Arthur

Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs

1375
Man, when your guests bite into these at the Memorial Day cookout, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone and gets you the respect you deserve! I have found that the major restaurant chains who make this awesome dish pre-cook their ribs SLOWLY before the quick grilling process.
By Allrecipes Member

Smoky Grilled Pork Chops

725
These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at BBQs. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad.
By CookinLovin

Slow Cooker Pork Rib Tips

16
Cooking your rib tips in a slow cooker will give you tender, falling-off-the-bone ribs. Then finish them off under the broiler or throw them on the grill for a few minutes.
By Yoly

Savory Garlic Marinated Steaks

1360
This beautiful marinade adds an exquisite flavor to these already tender steaks. The final result will be so tender and juicy, it will melt in your mouth.
By Angie Gorkoff

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

189
Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Dad's Jerky Marinade

48
My dad has been making beef jerky for about as long as I can remember. He started on an outdoor smoker before graduating to an indoor dehydrator. He has gotten my husband addicted to it. You can use any type of meat that you like. I usually look for large inexpensive roasts with as little fat and marbling as possible.
By Navy_Mommy

Pretty Chicken Marinade

891
This is a great chicken marinade! Allow chicken to marinate for no longer than 4 hours, because the lemon juice will begin to cook the chicken. When grilled, the chicken turns a beautiful caramel color, which makes great presentation. This is my fiance's favorite chicken.
By TaraNicole
