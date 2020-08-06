Peppermint Extract and Oil Recipes

Browse popular recipes using peppermint extract and oil, including peppermint bark, mint brownies, and chocolate chip mint ice cream--we even have copycat recipes for the ever-famous Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies.

Shamrock Shakes

48
This has become a St. Patrick's Day tradition in our house. The kids love it, and so do I.
By Julie Kimball Fitzgerald

Copycat Thin Mint Cookies

These mock Thin Mint(R) Girl Scout cookies made with only four ingredients are super delicious.
By Yoly

Thin Mint Crackers

305
Just like the Girl Scout cookies!
By Kim

Easy Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

658
This is a GREAT mint chocolate chip ice cream that I discovered by accident. The 2% milk makes the ice cream taste 'lighter' I think.
By Darryn M. Briggs

Luck o' the Irish Brownie

193
This decadent dessert is perfect for a St. Patrick's day celebration full of green!
By Cher

Thin Mint Cookies

89
If you love chocolate and mint you are sure to love this homemade version of the Girl Scout Cookies.
By Lauren

Cream Cheese Mints

300
These seem to be everyone's favorite holiday candy recipe. Could be the melt in your mouth texture, or perhaps the sweet peppermint taste. Could also be the fact that this is the easiest candy recipe around! If stored in airtight container, these can be frozen for a couple months. These can also be made into pretty shapes by rolling in granulated sugar, pressing into candy molds, and dropping them out.
By diane

Peppermint Patties

242
I have made these every year as one of many Christmas treats. My family really loves them, it wouldn't be Christmas without them! When you dip, tap the fork on the edge of the pan to shake off excess. Slide the patty onto waxed paper -- you can use the fork to make a little swirl on the top to make it pretty.
By PATTY STOCKTON

Old Fashioned Hard Candy

39
Home made hard candy is a great gift idea! Use different colors and flavorings to match the season.
By YVETTE MOORE

Old-Fashioned Homemade Hard Candy

61
This is an old recipe from my childhood. Many people have memories of cutting this candy with their mother's and grandmothers. I have passed it on and am now posting here for all to share in this classic Christmas tradition!
By Tami L. Smith

5-Ingredient Peppermint Bark

395
This layered peppermint bark is a delectable blend of semisweet chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint. Semisweet, milk chocolate, or dark chocolate can be used.
By Andrea

Chocolate Mint Milkshake

109
A cool, refreshing milkshake that will have you craving for more. All you need is milk, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and a few drops of some peppermint extract.
By Amy
Mint-Chip Coconut Milk Ice Cream
7
Dairy-free! I came up with this recipe after trying a specialty ice cream in an attempt to cut refined sugars from my diet. The result is amazingly rich and creamy, and not too sweet.
Candy Cane Fudge
457
Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bark
79
Double Chocolate Mint Cookies
122

This is a simple cookie that my family loves.

Mint-Chip Coconut Milk Ice Cream

7
Dairy-free! I came up with this recipe after trying a specialty ice cream in an attempt to cut refined sugars from my diet. The result is amazingly rich and creamy, and not too sweet.
By Kate

Candy Cane Fudge

457
This is a simple, festive and tasty peppermint fudge. A platter was brought to a cookie trade and was gone quickly!
By Tina McKellar Musial

Milk Chocolate Peppermint Bark

79
This peppermint bark has a delicious milk chocolate layer on the bottom with white chocolate and bits of candy canes on top.
By caityb19

Double Chocolate Mint Cookies

122
This is a simple cookie that my family loves.
By Paula Jo

Peppermint Buttercream Frosting

3
An easy, mint-flavored frosting. You can substitute 4 to 6 tablespoons creme de menthe syrup for the peppermint extract and milk, if desired.
By GlacierFreeze

Peppermint Schnapps Liqueur

16
An easy recipe for homemade peppermint liqueur. It goes great with hot chocolate!
By Marjory

Mint Buttercream Frosting With Dark Chocolate Glaze

87
This is a good frosting for Mayonnaise Cake. If you're really having a chocolate fit, double the glaze! The frosting and cake are rich enough to cut the unsweetened chocolate taste. Pour some glaze on the middle layer too.
By Brenda Benzar Butler

Peppermint Bark

71
Milk chocolate and white chocolate make this a sweet treat for anyone. Great for the holidays and care packages.
By grhmcrkr613

No Bake Minty Chocolate Freeze

4
This is a really nice, refreshing type of dessert. Easy to make and looks good. It is really delicious. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
By bluebayou

Mint Patties

13
The mixture for the mint centers is simple for making mints.
By THERESA NEWBURN

Peppermint Marshmallows

82
These homemade marshmallows with a hint of peppermint are great for adding to a cup of hot chocolate.
By Cari

Mint Chocolate Cupcakes

1
My boyfriend's favorite treat that I make. Deliciously moist cake with a light and fluffy mint buttercream topping. After covering cupcakes with buttercream, decorating with sprinkles or chocolate pieces is recommended.
By xoxoemilyrae
