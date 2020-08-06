Anise Extract and Oil Recipes

Anise extract and oil is found in many traditional cookies and desserts. We have top-rated recipes for anise flavoring, including springerle, pizzelles, anisette cookies, Easter breads, Italian biscotti and many other desserts.
Growing up, this was the best treat of Easter morning (and still is)! One bite of this light, fluffy, sweet bread and you're twelve years old again! Bakery quality in two hours. Try this South Philly Italian tradition and keep the heritage alive...Buona Pasqua a Tutti!
After trying my hand at countless sesame cookie recipes, my Italian girlfriend shared her Aunt Anne's recipe and I knew my search had ended! Basically an anise flavored butter cookie covered in sesame seeds. The smell when removing them from the oven is wonderful!
Every family reunion since I can remember my great Aunt Nin brings anise-flavored Italian cookies that everybody loves. I figured out her exact recipe by trial and error but don't tell her! Sprinkle with nonpareils or sprinkles when icing is still wet, but hurry, they dry fast!
Delicious egg bread made with eggs, orange zest, and anise egg wash for an "eggstra" special flavor! A slightly sweet bread good by itself or toasted, especially with coffee or tea. You can even use it for French toast or bread pudding. I make this every year for my family at Easter. A special treat they look forward to once a year! The colored eggs are great fun too and add to your holiday decor.
This is my Italian grandmother's recipe from long ago. She use to make these cookies for every Easter celebration. I have since picked up where she left off and now make these cookies as part of our Easter tradition. I love the anise flavoring but if you don't like anise you can substitute with almond extract and they are just as good! This is my favorite cookie to dip in my coffee! Enjoy!
This is a sweet, moist chocolate chip cheesecake with a hint of citrus and anise flavors. It is made with Ricotta cheese instead of cream cheese. This dessert has been an Easter tradition in my family since before my father was born. The recipe makes a lot, but it can easily be cut in half for smaller groups. Sprinkle additional chocolate chips on top of the cheesecakes before baking if desired.
This is a mouthwatering candy recipe that is as close to the Callard and Bowser licorice flavored caramels as you can get. I got this recipe from my sister, and once you have a piece, you can't stop eating them!
This recipe was given to me by my Grandmother Nancy (Saccuzzo). She was a great little Italian Nana. She taught me how to cook and was an inspiration in my life. Enjoy with your favorite red wine or coffee.