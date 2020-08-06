Anise Extract and Oil Recipes

Anise extract and oil is found in many traditional cookies and desserts. We have top-rated recipes for anise flavoring, including springerle, pizzelles, anisette cookies, Easter breads, Italian biscotti and many other desserts.

Biscotti

1082
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
By JANDEE

Italian Easter Bread (Anise Flavored)

42
Growing up, this was the best treat of Easter morning (and still is)! One bite of this light, fluffy, sweet bread and you're twelve years old again! Bakery quality in two hours. Try this South Philly Italian tradition and keep the heritage alive...Buona Pasqua a Tutti!
By LadyAnna123

Italian Anisette Cookies

169
Old Italian recipe.
By Heather

Pfeffernusse Cookies

204
I have searched far and wide for a recipe that mimics my favorite, store-bought version of these cookies. I think, after days of thrown-out cookies, I have come as close as I can get.
By Thebeansma

Italian Biscotti

214
A traditional biscotti recipe. Great for dunking in coffee or tea.
By Bernie

Pastia

15
Pastia is what Italians make at Easter.
By Connie Malagrino

Anise Biscotti

175
Delicious, with a hint of licorice flavor. You can store these in an airtight container for over a month.
By Allrecipes Member

Aunt Anne's Sesame Cookies

144
After trying my hand at countless sesame cookie recipes, my Italian girlfriend shared her Aunt Anne's recipe and I knew my search had ended! Basically an anise flavored butter cookie covered in sesame seeds. The smell when removing them from the oven is wonderful!
By DianeF

Italian Cookies with Anise

Every family reunion since I can remember my great Aunt Nin brings anise-flavored Italian cookies that everybody loves. I figured out her exact recipe by trial and error but don't tell her! Sprinkle with nonpareils or sprinkles when icing is still wet, but hurry, they dry fast!
By AliciaVR6

Sweet Braided Easter Bread

2
Delicious egg bread made with eggs, orange zest, and anise egg wash for an "eggstra" special flavor! A slightly sweet bread good by itself or toasted, especially with coffee or tea. You can even use it for French toast or bread pudding. I make this every year for my family at Easter. A special treat they look forward to once a year! The colored eggs are great fun too and add to your holiday decor.
By Sandi

Anisette Toast

54
Anise flavored Italian biscotti-like cookie that is lighter and softer in texture. This 'twice baked' cookie is enjoyable with a cup of coffee or anytime.
By Linda

Pizzelles II

201
An thin traditional anise flavored Italian cookie made with a pizzelle iron.
By BETORKAR
This is my Italian grandmother's recipe from long ago. She use to make these cookies for every Easter celebration. I have since picked up where she left off and now make these cookies as part of our Easter tradition. I love the anise flavoring but if you don't like anise you can substitute with almond extract and they are just as good! This is my favorite cookie to dip in my coffee! Enjoy!
6
This is a sweet, moist chocolate chip cheesecake with a hint of citrus and anise flavors. It is made with Ricotta cheese instead of cream cheese. This dessert has been an Easter tradition in my family since before my father was born. The recipe makes a lot, but it can easily be cut in half for smaller groups. Sprinkle additional chocolate chips on top of the cheesecakes before baking if desired.
57
57

This is a mouthwatering candy recipe that is as close to the Callard and Bowser licorice flavored caramels as you can get. I got this recipe from my sister, and once you have a piece, you can't stop eating them!

By LANAIAH

