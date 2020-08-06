Vanilla Extract Recipes

When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
This is really delicious on its own, but I use it mainly to serve alongside brownies, bread pudding, apple pie, berries, or poached pears. You can either make this as a thicker cream or as a sauce. I love it as a cream for berries, poached pears or brownies and as a sauce over apple pie or bread pudding. Serve chilled over warm or cool desserts or just eat it on its own as a custard.
This is a YUMMY whipped cream frosting that is very stable and does not melt at room temperature unlike many standard whipped cream frostings. It also makes a GREAT dip for fresh fruit -- not too sweet, just right! This recipe is GREAT for a stand mixer but will work with any good mixer.
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.