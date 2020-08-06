Rose Water Recipes

From ice cream and Turkish delights to floral flavored cakes and puddings, find dozens of recipes made with rose water.

Staff Picks

Springtime Citrus Cooler

10
A springtime and summer favorite in our house, this citrus flavored drink refreshes nicely and serves as a great alternative to tea or water at a brunch.
By Karyn Ulriksen

Profiteroles

51
Light and delicate choux pastry puffs filled with fresh cream and covered with warm chocolate ganache sauce are so easy to make, but everyone will think you are a master pastry chef!
By CELTICKIM

Peach Curd

9
This is a variation on lemon curd, but made with peaches. We love it with scones or spread on toast or pound cake.
By ScottFamily

Apricot Almond Pilaf

10
A sumptuous but easy Persian-inspired dish. Rosewater can be found in Middle Eastern groceries and in many large supermarkets. The carrot, saffron, and apricots make for a beautiful gold color. Add a pinch of cinnamon or cardamom along with the saffron, if desired.
By JOHNTHEBEAR

Colorful Tomato Salad with Rose Water Dressing

1
This is a fresh salad my husband and I eat a lot during the warm summer days. Garnish with peanuts or pine nuts.
By carolfromsweden

Rose Ice Cream

11
Go on, indulge yourself with this exotic combination of rose and saffron. Serve this ice cream for dessert to your guests next time you host a party and wow them! Cashews and almonds also go well with this ice cream.
By BigSrisFood

Moroccan Peach Roasted Chicken

32
A true crowd pleaser, this sweet chicken is very juicy and goes very well with white rice. I have modified it from an original Djedjad recipe which calls for apricots.
By Simone

Rice Pudding with Rose Water

5
My mother passed me this recipe. It is a rice pudding recipe that is special because it reminds me of childhood. Rosewater is wonderful in many desserts, especially in this recipe for rice pudding. This recipe is special to me because of the rosewater. It adds a flavor that takes you to another part of the world where you imagine yourself walking through a souk. Serve chilled.
By Audrey Leon

Kanafa

26
A favorite Palestinian dessert! Crunchy shredded phyllo dough is baked with a layer of creamy sweet cheese and then drenched in rosewater syrup. It's simple yet impressive. The cheese filling is traditionally made from Nabulsi cheese that is desalted. The ricotta-mozzarella mix is a great substitute, and lower-fat products can be used. If you have access to a Middle Eastern grocery, you can probably find kanafa dye, which turns the dough into the orange or reddish color that is the signature of kanafa.
By Noura

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

197
This is a very flavorful Indian rice pudding. It's the best rice pudding I've ever had, and very easy to make!
By PATRICK7

Gulab Jamun

48
This is a traditional Indian dessert. Spongy milky balls soaked in rose scented syrup. Delicious with fresh cream, Kulfi, ice cream etc. To make it even more fancy, sprinkle gold-leaf on top of each serving.
By COOLGUTS

The Rebbetzin Chef's Persian Walnut Cookies

28
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
By The Rebbetzin Chef
Inspiration and Ideas

Fereni Starch Pudding
14
A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.
Yazdi Cakes
37
A recipe passed to me from my great-grandmother, these cakes are light and not too sweet. The cardamom and rosewater give it a distinctive Persian flavor. These are best served with hot tea or coffee.
Lebanese Easter Cookies
4
Persian Halva
9

Halva is a favorite dessert throughout the Middle East. Many varieties are made with tahini or semolina flour. This Persian version uses a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar with the sweet perfume of rosewater. Cut into wedges and serve with tea or coffee.

Mahalabia (Middle Eastern-Style Milk Pudding)

6
This was a favorite of mine during Ramadan! Serve pudding on small plates with chopped nuts on the top.
By Amel

Basboosa

20
This is a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with semolina and yogurt, then soaked in a rose water syrup. I got this recipe from my sister-in-law.
By Lubna

Easy Turkish Delight

6
This is a quick and easy way to make wonderful Turkish delight! Please try it out and I hope you enjoy it!
By lizardbeth20

Lychee Butter Cake

Simple, yet rich and fragrant butter cake with exotic lychees and a dash of rose water.
By Laka kuharica - Easy Cook

Layali Libnan (Lebanese Nights)

15
This is a cold semolina pudding with caramel syrup sauce and pistachio nut topping. The recipe is from my mother. If you do not wish to use rose water, you can substitute with 2 teaspoons of vanilla.
By Laila Baker

Ras Malai

16
Ras Malai is cheese dumplings in cream sauce. This is a popular Indian dessert and takes a long time to prepare the traditional way. I came up with some shortcuts and ended up with this recipe which tastes exactly the same as traditional Ras Malai.
By lucky

Cardamom Rose Meringues

13
These light, fluffy meringues with the delicate flavor of rose are enhanced by a kiss of cardamom.
By chikalin

Flavorful Persian Braised Lamb Shanks

5
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
By Andraya Winters

Halva (Iranian Dessert)

This is almost the Iranian version of flan, but better. This tasty dessert is made with saffron, almonds, and pistachios. A must-try. This can also pe poured into a decorative mold before it has cooled.
By Noahsmommy

Rose Petal Cookies

2
These cookies feature both rose water and dried rose petals for a delicate rose flavor and pretty pink flecks in each bite.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Vegan Rose Meringues

4
Vegan rose meringue cookies made with aquafaba. It is brine from legumes. In this case we will use water from a can of chickpeas. Enjoy! Keep meringues in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. These should keep for a couple of weeks.
By likeatcake

Rose Pavlova Cakes

Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
By Mydreamfeathers

Peach Curd

9
This is a variation on lemon curd, but made with peaches. We love it with scones or spread on toast or pound cake.
By ScottFamily

Rice Pudding with Rose Water

5
My mother passed me this recipe. It is a rice pudding recipe that is special because it reminds me of childhood. Rosewater is wonderful in many desserts, especially in this recipe for rice pudding. This recipe is special to me because of the rosewater. It adds a flavor that takes you to another part of the world where you imagine yourself walking through a souk. Serve chilled.
By Audrey Leon

Raspberry-Rose Scones

2
I love the combination of raspberry and rose! I've tried it in cookies and turnovers and recently decided to adapt a scone recipe to include both. These are lovely with a cup of floral tea. Sprinkle dried rose petals on top for a pretty presentation.
By LauraF
