Rose Water Recipes

A sumptuous but easy Persian-inspired dish. Rosewater can be found in Middle Eastern groceries and in many large supermarkets. The carrot, saffron, and apricots make for a beautiful gold color. Add a pinch of cinnamon or cardamom along with the saffron, if desired.
Go on, indulge yourself with this exotic combination of rose and saffron. Serve this ice cream for dessert to your guests next time you host a party and wow them! Cashews and almonds also go well with this ice cream.
My mother passed me this recipe. It is a rice pudding recipe that is special because it reminds me of childhood. Rosewater is wonderful in many desserts, especially in this recipe for rice pudding. This recipe is special to me because of the rosewater. It adds a flavor that takes you to another part of the world where you imagine yourself walking through a souk. Serve chilled.
A favorite Palestinian dessert! Crunchy shredded phyllo dough is baked with a layer of creamy sweet cheese and then drenched in rosewater syrup. It's simple yet impressive. The cheese filling is traditionally made from Nabulsi cheese that is desalted. The ricotta-mozzarella mix is a great substitute, and lower-fat products can be used. If you have access to a Middle Eastern grocery, you can probably find kanafa dye, which turns the dough into the orange or reddish color that is the signature of kanafa.
This is a traditional Indian dessert. Spongy milky balls soaked in rose scented syrup. Delicious with fresh cream, Kulfi, ice cream etc. To make it even more fancy, sprinkle gold-leaf on top of each serving.
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
Halva is a favorite dessert throughout the Middle East. Many varieties are made with tahini or semolina flour. This Persian version uses a simple mixture of flour, butter, and sugar with the sweet perfume of rosewater. Cut into wedges and serve with tea or coffee.
These cookies are made in my mom's home village of Baalbek, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, a week before Easter. They are such a hit, everyone asks for the recipe. They taste good and they're not hard to prepare, especially if you add the right ingredients.
Ras Malai is cheese dumplings in cream sauce. This is a popular Indian dessert and takes a long time to prepare the traditional way. I came up with some shortcuts and ended up with this recipe which tastes exactly the same as traditional Ras Malai.
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
This is almost the Iranian version of flan, but better. This tasty dessert is made with saffron, almonds, and pistachios. A must-try. This can also pe poured into a decorative mold before it has cooled.
Vegan rose meringue cookies made with aquafaba. It is brine from legumes. In this case we will use water from a can of chickpeas. Enjoy! Keep meringues in an airtight container in a cool and dry place. These should keep for a couple of weeks.
Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
I love the combination of raspberry and rose! I've tried it in cookies and turnovers and recently decided to adapt a scone recipe to include both. These are lovely with a cup of floral tea. Sprinkle dried rose petals on top for a pretty presentation.