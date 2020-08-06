Extracts and Flavoring Recipes

Staff Picks Creamsicle® Cheesecake
This fabulous cheesecake will remind you of Mayfield® creamsicle ice cream with every bite you take! I love it!
Beghrir (Moroccan Pancakes)
Moroccan pancakes are served with honey-butter sauce. Best during Ramadan for breaking the fast or pre-dawn, but certainly great anytime.
Anise Biscotti
Delicious, with a hint of licorice flavor. You can store these in an airtight container for over a month.
By Allrecipes Member Maple Icing
A delicious, easy-to-make maple frosting, great on white cakes.
By Rachael Egyptian Rose Leaves
These make a lovely cookie for Valentine's Day. NOTE: Rose water is not strong enough flavoring. Be sure to use rose fluid, available from many drugstores. You can use rose water, but you will have to double the amount.
By J. Storm Almond Paste
This recipe is for those of you who wish to make your own almond paste. I prefer making my own. When I feel lazy, I purchase it in specialty stores. Rose water can be substituted for the almond extract, and can be purchased in Middle Eastern stores, or maybe even health food stores.
By Carol Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
By Allrecipes Member French Toast
This simple French toast recipe makes for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Allrecipes Member Waffles I
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
Easy Sugar Cookies
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.
closeup of an appealing plate of uniformly sized oatmeal cookies with lightly browned edges Soft Oatmeal Cookies
This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.
By Allrecipes Member Classic Waffles
A classic waffle recipe includes basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, creating a perfectly crisp breakfast item.
By Allrecipes Member Best Brownies
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By BITTERSWEET1 The Best Banana Pudding
No-cook banana pudding made with instant vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk and whipped topping.
By Allrecipes Member Quick and Easy Brownies
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Allrecipes Member
Jumbo Breakfast Cookies
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
Bread Pudding II
This lightly spiced bread pudding is made with simple pantry items like bread, eggs, milk, and sugar. Use a rich egg bread or a moist white loaf.
By ELLENMARIE
Basic Cream Cheese Frosting
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
By Allrecipes Member Tres Leches (Milk Cake)
This light and fluffy tres leches cake recipe uses four types of milk and is topped with whipped cream, making it extra moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member Edible Cookie Dough
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson Creamy Rice Pudding
With golden raisins and a pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon, this creamy, classic rice pudding makes a quick and easy dessert that everyone will love.
By Allrecipes Member
Mom's Zucchini Bread
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Allrecipes Member Spanish Flan
This flan is made with condensed and evaporated milk and baked in a pie dish.
By ASOTO Whipped Cream
This recipe shows how to make basic whipped cream. For best results, make sure the whisk and bowl are ice cold.
