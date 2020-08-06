Extracts and Flavoring Recipes

Ever wonder how you'll use an entire bottle of vanilla extract? Look no further. Find all the recipes that use anything from rose water to peppermint extract to orange oil.

Staff Picks

Creamsicle® Cheesecake

52
This fabulous cheesecake will remind you of Mayfield® creamsicle ice cream with every bite you take! I love it!
By EatEverything

Beghrir (Moroccan Pancakes)

17
Moroccan pancakes are served with honey-butter sauce. Best during Ramadan for breaking the fast or pre-dawn, but certainly great anytime.
By rie1975

The Best Mint Chocolate Cookies

23
Tender cookies with milk chocolate chips and peppermint extract.
By MIZBRAND

Anise Biscotti

175
Delicious, with a hint of licorice flavor. You can store these in an airtight container for over a month.
By Allrecipes Member

Maple Icing

47
A delicious, easy-to-make maple frosting, great on white cakes.
By Rachael

Egyptian Rose Leaves

20
These make a lovely cookie for Valentine's Day. NOTE: Rose water is not strong enough flavoring. Be sure to use rose fluid, available from many drugstores. You can use rose water, but you will have to double the amount.
By J. Storm

Almond Paste

26
This recipe is for those of you who wish to make your own almond paste. I prefer making my own. When I feel lazy, I purchase it in specialty stores. Rose water can be substituted for the almond extract, and can be purchased in Middle Eastern stores, or maybe even health food stores.
By Carol

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

242
A delicious and easy poppy seed bread made from scratch.
By Margie

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

17402
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
By Allrecipes Member

French Toast

1910
This simple French toast recipe makes for a quick and easy breakfast.
By Allrecipes Member

Waffles I

4916
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

1923
This easy buttercream frosting is perfect for piping and decorating.
By xoshadyxo
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Sugar Cookies
7796
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.
Classic Waffles
3646
Best Brownies
13075
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
5022

This recipe for soft oatmeal cookies creates a moist and flavorful dessert that will make everyone's day a little bit better.

More Extracts and Flavoring Recipes

