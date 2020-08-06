Extracts and Flavoring Recipes

Edible Cookie Dough

Rating: 4.5 stars 118

Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.