Rose Recipes

Find fun recipes that use rose petals and rose hips to add a delicious floral flavor to your meals.

Rose Hip Freezer Jam

The rose hips in this jam are uncooked so the jam tastes fresh and sweet; it retains its bright rosy-orange color. The hardest part is seeding the hips which can be sticky, but so worth it! Use wild or cultivated rugosa roses that haven't been sprayed with pesticide; pick them in the fall when they are bright red. I adapted my recipe from one in a Euell Gibbons field guide.
By Cazuela

Rose Petal Jam

A delightfully sweet tart jam. An extraordinary gift for any occasion.
By Crystal McChesney

Rose Pavlova Cakes

Try out these rose-flavored pavlova mini cakes for any celebration or holiday. You can store them in an airtight container for several days (without whipping cream) and decorate them whenever you want.
By Mydreamfeathers

Lebanese White Coffee

The non-coffee, after-meal drink. White coffee isn't coffee at all. It is a simple mixture of hot water, orange blossom water, and flavored honey.
By Buckwheat Queen

Karak Chai

I found this tea on a recent trip to the UAE but have learned that it is popular all over the Middle East. Roughly translated, karak chai means 'strong tea'. It differs from Masala chai by using fewer spices, slightly stronger tea, evaporated milk, and lump sugar. I make up a big batch in the morning and drink it throughout the day. It's nice chilled or reheated.
By Buckwheat Queen

Rose Petal Cookies

These cookies feature both rose water and dried rose petals for a delicate rose flavor and pretty pink flecks in each bite.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Kookoo Sabzi (Fresh Herb Frittata)

The bunches upon bunches of green herbs that take over our kitchen table on a regular basis are mixed here with a few eggs and spices for a fragrant, fresh, and vibrant kookoo sabzi. Use this recipe as a guide for all the greens and spices that can be thrown in.
By Naz Deravian

Mahalabia (Lebanese Cardamom Pudding)

This delicious Lebanese milk pudding is flavored with cardamom, which gives it a unique taste. If you cannot find cardamom extract, let a few crushed cardamom pods steep in the hot milk for several minutes until fragrant.
By DeuxDilettantes

Chef John's Nasturtium Butter

If the thought of making a flavored butter with flowers from the backyard sounds kind of crazy, think again. Nasturtium petals have an interesting, but very subtle radish flavor that works perfectly in this colorful compound butter.
By Chef John

Rose Hip Iced Tea

Rose hips make a refreshingly delicious iced tea and are naturally high in vitamin C and antioxidants. You can use dried rose hips as stated here, or simply use four rose hip tea bags in place of the 4 tablespoons rose hips.
By Lucy

Homemade Elderberry Gummy Vitamins

Kids love gummy vitamins, but they often contain artificial colors and flavors or other questionable ingredients. And if you have more than one child, those pricey bottles of vitamins don't last very long. This homemade version is easy to make and fun for your little ones.
By RainbowJewels

Tart Rose and Ginger Tea

All fresh and natural ingredients! I dry rose petals to use when my bush isn't in blossom, but fresh petals are always preferable. I make this tea to help reduce inflammation and pain I have from endometriosis, and it really helps me a lot!
By Elisa Gale
Rose Petal Punch

This punch is not only delicious, it's beautiful as well. White grape juice is served with frozen cranberry ice cubes and sprinkled with rose petals. Even the rose petals are edible - just be sure your roses have never been sprayed with any sort of pesticide!
By Allison S.F.

Mr. Lincoln and Cecile Brunner in a Jam

Rose petal jam can be made with any organically grown unsprayed fragrant roses. I used the Cecile Brunner which made a pale pink jam. My neighbor spiced things up, so to speak, by adding a few Mr. Lincoln petals for a richer, dark pink color.
By Dot

Crystallized Rose Petals

Edible rose petals. Use petals from large, fragrant roses that haven't been sprayed with pesticides.
By David Best

Lemon Rose Bread

This rose-glazed bread could not be easier to make, and tastes great with lemon tea.
By Bobled

Sweet Rose Water

This refreshing drink is wonderful both chilled and warm. Naturally sweet yet elegant. Great for hot summer days and fancy dinner parties. You could add a little peach or strawberry juice to the finished product if you would like a little more flavor. Garnish with a little fresh mint and rose petals.
By Miss Blurton

Cold Yogurt Soup (Abdoogh Khiar)

This refreshing soup, made with cooling ingredients and served icy cold, is the perfect light lunch on a hot day. I enjoy it all summer-and I always have the best naps after eating it. You can make the yogurt mixture ahead and keep it in the fridge and just dish out a bowl whenever you like. Though optional, the rose petals make it pretty and quintessentially Persian. You can usually find food-safe dried rose petals in Middle Eastern supermarkets.
By Shadi HasanzadeNemati

Lavender Dandelion Cookies

These are not a traditional cookie. These vegan cookies are great for backpacking and travel very well.
By Danielle Monique Cade

Spring Cream Cheese Spread

Cream cheese is combined with real flower petals and other flavors to make a great spread. Put on bagels, crackers, bread, fruits or vegetables. Be sure your flowers have not been sprayed with pesticides and are thoroughly cleansed.
By Allison S.F.

Crystal Rose Petal Jam

For the most fragrant and attractive jam use brightly colored tea roses, or any other fragrant roses. I am using light pink roses from my garden – although they do not make the most colorful jam, I am sure the roses are not sprayed. I am suggesting a small batch recipe for those, who, just like me, only have one or two rose bushes. The recipe can be doubled.
By Svetlana Dascaliuc

Super Cina-Toast

This is a yummy recipe handed down for many generations. Great for breakfast, dessert, or snack time!
By Cupcake Angel
