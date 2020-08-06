Spanish Soups and Stews Recipes

I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
Sopa de Ajo is a wonderfully rustic bread soup spiked with sliced garlic, paprika, and ham. If that wasn't enough to get your attention, it's also topped with eggs poached in a fragrant, brick-red broth. It's like a steaming bowl of breakfast-for-dinner.
Garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, and chorizo is a classic Spanish dish sometimes served as tapas and sometimes as a full stew. This recipe adds potatoes to make a it little more hearty as a full meal. Serve with a citrus and fennel salad and some crusty bread for a full meal. I like to leave the garlic cloves whole as above and spread the cloves on the bread during meal. If you don't, then reduce garlic but chop and don't add until after liquid has been added or it may scorch.
I learned this excellent cream of zucchini soup recipe while living in Spain from a 75-year old woman in Madrid. It's excellent, easy, low-fat, and cheap, as well as a wonderful comfort food. Vary recipe by adding carrots or spinach or other vegetables. Increase potato volume for thicker soup. Garnish with croutons, paprika and chives. Delish!
What's better on a hot summer's day than a classic chilled gazpacho? Serve this traditional Spanish gazpacho chilled in a glass or a bowl. You can also serve in shot glasses for an easy, make-ahead summer appetizer!
This thick vegetable soup is hearty and boasts a colorful flavor. This dish is normally eaten cold but is perfectly suitable to be eaten warm or with a warm side dish. If you care to use ham in place of the bacon, cook it briefly in its own juices before adding it to the soup while it simmers. Also, try using tabasco or your favorite hot sauce in it. Add creative toppings to the soup by dicing hard boiled eggs into bitesize pieces. Add fresh basil instead of parsley.
