Spanish Soups and Stews Recipes

Winter Gazpacho

This thick vegetable soup is hearty and boasts a colorful flavor. This dish is normally eaten cold but is perfectly suitable to be eaten warm or with a warm side dish. If you care to use ham in place of the bacon, cook it briefly in its own juices before adding it to the soup while it simmers. Also, try using tabasco or your favorite hot sauce in it. Add creative toppings to the soup by dicing hard boiled eggs into bitesize pieces. Add fresh basil instead of parsley.