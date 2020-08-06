Spanish Soups and Stews Recipes

Find recipes for cool and refreshing gazpacho for hot days and hearty, comforting Spanish stews for cold nights.

Slow Cooker Spanish Beef Stew

I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
By Moefunk04

Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

This Spanish-style fish stew from the Basque region of Spain is a traditional peasant dish popular in all Spanish-speaking countries (where each has given it their special twist). For example, in Mexico it is usually made for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and Lent; in Puerto Rico it is a year-round favorite but most enjoyed during Lent. This is one of the Puerto Rican versions.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Chef John's Spanish Garlic Soup (Sopa de Ajo)

Sopa de Ajo is a wonderfully rustic bread soup spiked with sliced garlic, paprika, and ham. If that wasn't enough to get your attention, it's also topped with eggs poached in a fragrant, brick-red broth. It's like a steaming bowl of breakfast-for-dinner.
By Chef John

Gazpacho

Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.
By Kara

Mango Gazpacho

Serve this intriguing variation of gazpacho at your next summer gathering.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Chickpeas and Chorizo

Garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, and chorizo is a classic Spanish dish sometimes served as tapas and sometimes as a full stew. This recipe adds potatoes to make a it little more hearty as a full meal. Serve with a citrus and fennel salad and some crusty bread for a full meal. I like to leave the garlic cloves whole as above and spread the cloves on the bread during meal. If you don't, then reduce garlic but chop and don't add until after liquid has been added or it may scorch.
By Pete Zaria

Spanish-Style Oxtail Stew

Famous in the south of Spain, this is simple to make and perfect for fall and winter season.
By jetman

Lentil Stew

My mother is from Seville, Spain and made this for us growing up. It is great in the winter and when you are sick.
By Michele

Hearty Spanish Beef Stew

I took two of my favorite Cuban dishes, ropa vieja, and picadillo, to create this Spanish beef stew. Serve with cooked rice if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Crema de Calabazines

I learned this excellent cream of zucchini soup recipe while living in Spain from a 75-year old woman in Madrid. It's excellent, easy, low-fat, and cheap, as well as a wonderful comfort food. Vary recipe by adding carrots or spinach or other vegetables. Increase potato volume for thicker soup. Garnish with croutons, paprika and chives. Delish!
By Rebecca

Spanish Gazpacho

What's better on a hot summer's day than a classic chilled gazpacho? Serve this traditional Spanish gazpacho chilled in a glass or a bowl. You can also serve in shot glasses for an easy, make-ahead summer appetizer!
By Luis Luna

Dill Gazpacho

A fresh and mild gazpacho that takes advantage of all that summer has to offer. Super easy too. Garnish with a sprig of fresh dill and serve chilled.
By Amy
Julia's Watermelon Gazpacho
Deliciously refreshing!
Cocido Madrileno
This Spanish cocido hails from Madrid and is a hearty all-in-one meal, perfect for a chilly winter evening. Serve with bowls of noodle soup.
Watermelon Gazpacho
Winter Gazpacho
This thick vegetable soup is hearty and boasts a colorful flavor. This dish is normally eaten cold but is perfectly suitable to be eaten warm or with a warm side dish. If you care to use ham in place of the bacon, cook it briefly in its own juices before adding it to the soup while it simmers. Also, try using tabasco or your favorite hot sauce in it. Add creative toppings to the soup by dicing hard boiled eggs into bitesize pieces. Add fresh basil instead of parsley.

Julia's Watermelon Gazpacho

Deliciously refreshing!
By Julia

Cocido Madrileno

This Spanish cocido hails from Madrid and is a hearty all-in-one meal, perfect for a chilly winter evening. Serve with bowls of noodle soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Watermelon Gazpacho

Why not serve gazpacho at your next summer gathering? Start your hot-weather meal with this easy, intriguing variation.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Winter Gazpacho

This thick vegetable soup is hearty and boasts a colorful flavor. This dish is normally eaten cold but is perfectly suitable to be eaten warm or with a warm side dish. If you care to use ham in place of the bacon, cook it briefly in its own juices before adding it to the soup while it simmers. Also, try using tabasco or your favorite hot sauce in it. Add creative toppings to the soup by dicing hard boiled eggs into bitesize pieces. Add fresh basil instead of parsley.
By Tinesters

Spanish Garlic and Vegetable Soup

This fantastic soup recipe was given to me by a friend who runs a restaurant in the Spanish town where I live. Believe me...you will be hooked after the first spoonful.
By ESCABOY

Best Gazpacho

This recipe produces quite a large amount, but do not worry--this gazpacho is so delicious that it will soon be gone. One of my favorites for summer parties. Serve with fresh croutons or bread.
By gartenfee

Pisto Manchego (Spanish Vegetable Stew)

This is sort of a Spanish ratatouille, a vegetable stew that hails from La Mancha. Serve with with a fried egg on top and some crusty bread for a lovely and light meat-free meal!
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Gazpacho

There is nothing better than gazpacho on a hot summer day. Make sure you use really ripe, high-quality tomatoes for this recipe--most of the flavor comes from them. Serve with bread.
By Lena
