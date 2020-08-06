Spanish Main Dish Recipes

Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
Consider this a gateway paella and the first step to a serious, lifelong addiction. When I first do a version of a classic dish like paella, I try to use a minimum number of ingredients and steps to focus on technique. After learning the method, you'll ideally use a wider variety of ingredients, like clams, mussels, squid, and chicken, which will make your rice that much more interesting. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil, freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley, and lemon wedges.
A great pasta dish for those who like seafood with their pasta. This dish is not only fast and easy to prepare, it is delicious and it is of regional Spanish-Italian authenticity. Red wine or beer is the beverage of choice.
Whenever I can't decide on what to do with a piece of fish, I usually opt for this easy and crowd-pleasing technique, which involves roasting seafood after it's been slathered in a highly seasoned vinaigrette. And by crowd, I mean wife. It's baked on top of a warm potato salad.
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
I created this recipe to replicate paella for a crowd. I love paella, but it's expensive and not everyone likes the mussels and sausage in it. Serve this dish with a good Spanish wine and some bread and oil and it will be a sure crowd-pleaser!
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
Consider this a gateway paella and the first step to a serious, lifelong addiction. When I first do a version of a classic dish like paella, I try to use a minimum number of ingredients and steps to focus on technique. After learning the method, you'll ideally use a wider variety of ingredients, like clams, mussels, squid, and chicken, which will make your rice that much more interesting. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil, freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley, and lemon wedges.
A great pasta dish for those who like seafood with their pasta. This dish is not only fast and easy to prepare, it is delicious and it is of regional Spanish-Italian authenticity. Red wine or beer is the beverage of choice.
Whenever I can't decide on what to do with a piece of fish, I usually opt for this easy and crowd-pleasing technique, which involves roasting seafood after it's been slathered in a highly seasoned vinaigrette. And by crowd, I mean wife. It's baked on top of a warm potato salad.
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
I created this recipe to replicate paella for a crowd. I love paella, but it's expensive and not everyone likes the mussels and sausage in it. Serve this dish with a good Spanish wine and some bread and oil and it will be a sure crowd-pleaser!
This recipe is from Spain. Sherry or lemon juice is not always used, but either one adds a nice contrast to the richness of the oil and garlic. You can easily substitute squid or scallops for the shrimp.