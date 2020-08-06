Spanish Main Dish Recipes

Spanish paella makes the perfect one-dish meal, but that's not the only thing Spaniards eat for dinner! Try our Spanish recipes for chicken, fish, and even octopus.

Easy Paella

600
Paella is a classic Spanish one-pan dish featuring saffron rice with chorizo sausage, chicken, and seafood.
By mls

Fried Empanadas

186
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Spanish Octopus

18
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Authentic Paella Valenciana

44
No seafood here! This version features rabbit and chicken pieces.
By Jason Nelson

Quick and Easy Paella

143
Consider this a gateway paella and the first step to a serious, lifelong addiction. When I first do a version of a classic dish like paella, I try to use a minimum number of ingredients and steps to focus on technique. After learning the method, you'll ideally use a wider variety of ingredients, like clams, mussels, squid, and chicken, which will make your rice that much more interesting. Garnish with extra virgin olive oil, freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley, and lemon wedges.
By Chef John

Pasta de Sardine

72
A great pasta dish for those who like seafood with their pasta. This dish is not only fast and easy to prepare, it is delicious and it is of regional Spanish-Italian authenticity. Red wine or beer is the beverage of choice.
By SONNYCHIBA

Spanish Potato Omelet

206
There's nothing too fancy about this rustic Spanish style omelet, just lots of hearty goodness from crispy fried potatoes and onions. Chopped tomatoes and green onions lend even more flavor and color.
By PATTY5
Sea Bass a la Michele

105
Whenever I can't decide on what to do with a piece of fish, I usually opt for this easy and crowd-pleasing technique, which involves roasting seafood after it's been slathered in a highly seasoned vinaigrette. And by crowd, I mean wife. It's baked on top of a warm potato salad.
By Chef John

Authentic Seafood Paella

14
Paella is a classic Spanish dish of rice cooked with shellfish and seasoned with saffron. It is perfect for easy entertaining.
By Allrecipes

Paella I

188
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
By Christine

Paella

122
Sausage, chicken, shrimp and rice dish!
By AMLOOS

Tortilla Espanola

46
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
By Jaime The Tomato Snob
Maria's Paella
61
This is the paella all your family and friends will beg you to make again. It has the true flavor of Spain and has been made by my family in Catalonia, Spain for many generations. Enjoy!
Fabada
9
A traditional Spanish bean and ham dish, from the Asturias region.
Authentic Paella
24
Spanish Rice and Shrimp
2

I created this recipe to replicate paella for a crowd. I love paella, but it's expensive and not everyone likes the mussels and sausage in it. Serve this dish with a good Spanish wine and some bread and oil and it will be a sure crowd-pleaser!

Sponsored By MyPlate

Maria's Paella

61
This is the paella all your family and friends will beg you to make again. It has the true flavor of Spain and has been made by my family in Catalonia, Spain for many generations. Enjoy!
By Desi Carrimko

Fabada

9
A traditional Spanish bean and ham dish, from the Asturias region.
By Mary Beth

Authentic Paella

24
My grandmother emigrated from Valladolid, Spain. This is her AUTHENTIC Paella (Spanish rice)!
By ZapnTatersMom

Spanish Rice and Shrimp

2
I created this recipe to replicate paella for a crowd. I love paella, but it's expensive and not everyone likes the mussels and sausage in it. Serve this dish with a good Spanish wine and some bread and oil and it will be a sure crowd-pleaser!
By Mandy Blizzard

Sizzling Sherry Shrimp with Garlic

60
This recipe is from Spain. Sherry or lemon juice is not always used, but either one adds a nice contrast to the richness of the oil and garlic. You can easily substitute squid or scallops for the shrimp.
By MMZEHER

Air Fryer Spanish Tortilla

A Spanish tortilla is just as tasty when made in your air fryer. This recipe saves on cleanup and reduces oil from the traditional recipes. Try this nestled in a ciabatta roll with some hot sauce.
By Buckwheat Queen

Vegan Paella

55
This is a twist on a Spanish-favorite. Use seitan, tofu, or tempeh to add a protein element. I substituted turmeric for the traditional saffron to cut costs.
By chefcs

Hearty Spanish Beef Stew

I took two of my favorite Cuban dishes, ropa vieja, and picadillo, to create this Spanish beef stew. Serve with cooked rice if desired.
By thedailygourmet

Octopus in Tomato Sauce

10
Enjoy this traditional recipe from Malta which makes a very flavorful sauce for octopus with potatoes, tomatoes, red wine and a hint of citrus that can be served over spaghetti, or just on its own.
By 112

Tortilla de Patatas

A Spanish omelet made from thinly sliced potatoes and onions, cooked in olive oil, and bound with a simple egg mixture. Good hot or cold as a side dish.
By Heidi Jeseritz

Tortilla de Patata (Spanish Tortilla)

17
This is a fine Spanish potluck dish that can be served hot or cold, is inexpensive, delicious, and easy to pack. Hope there will be leftovers to take home, but don't count on it.
By MONICA SELF

Cocido Madrileno

This Spanish cocido hails from Madrid and is a hearty all-in-one meal, perfect for a chilly winter evening. Serve with bowls of noodle soup.
By Allrecipes Member
