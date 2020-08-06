East African Recipes

Find top-rated East African recipes including doro wat, an Ethiopian chicken stew, and injera, a traditional sourdough flatbread.

Community Picks

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Berbere Spice Blend

I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
By Chef John

Mandazi (African Donuts)

These amazingly soft triangle-shaped donuts are very famous in East Africa where I come from. They are excellent with a cup of tea or coffee. The dash of cardamom adds an authentic taste which makes it different from regular donuts. You can serve it with either honey or jam. Could be also served with curry - that is how we like it...
By chiakitchen

Green Banana Fries

I learned about this when I was in Kenya. I've never tasted better fries nor more nutritious fries. Potatoes aren't that common in Kenya but bananas and roots are. They taste as good as any fast food French fries and are healthier. Green bananas are the healthiest because they have all their vitamins where ripe ones lose most of them because they're too ripe. Green bananas do not have a strong banana flavor at all. It's very deceptive and very healthy. I couldn't stop eating them.
By Victoria M.H.

Sambusa

This is a Somali recipe. I learned it by watching my Somali friends around Ramadan and I was able to make my own variation. They are really good and I can't stop eating them. They are served during Ramadan, Weddings, Parties, or just because. Since I am married to a Somalian man, I learned to cook a few things, and there are some of my American dishes he loves as well. For a variation you can substitute shredded beef for ground beef.
By SAFIYOSMOMMY

Doro Wat: Ethiopian Chicken Dish

I love Ethiopian food but had difficulty finding authentic recipes online. I ultimately found 3 or 4 recipes and altered them all to incorporate them together in an attempt to capture the flavors. Typically served with injera and some side vegetable dish. I prefer Atkilt, a cabbage and potato dish, but there are many delicious options.
By Twin Cities

Injera (Ethiopian Teff Bread)

A naturally fermented, spongy, gluten-free flatbread from Ethiopia is made from teff flour and water, using wild yeast to ferment over a couple of days. It is then cooked like a crepe and turned into a flavorful, tangy bread to serve with your favorite Ethiopian food. The fermentation process can take up to 2 or 3 days, depending on your climate. Injera is typically served with vegetables and/or meat on top where the bread is actually an eating utensil.
By Buckwheat Queen

Berbere (Ethiopian Spice)

For those of you who have difficulty locating berbere in your local grocery store, this recipe is a good substitute that is easy to make. Note that it is quite spicy, so use to taste. This spice combination is used in many Ethiopian dishes including doro wat, an Ethiopian chicken dish.
By Twin Cities

Sabaayad (Somali Flatbread)

Sabaayad is a Somali flatbread made from flour. It is golden brown, crispy and flaky on the outside and soft on the inside. You can eat it with almost anything: honey, cinnamon sugar and a cup of tea, stew, sauce or by itself. My husband and I love to eat it with honey while it is still hot. My kids love to cut them into small pieces, put them in a bowl, add little bit of sugar and shah (Somali tea), and eat them like that.
By MyHalwad

Ethiopian Cabbage and Potato Dish (Atkilt)

This is my favorite Ethiopian vegetable dish. I created it by mixing together a few different recipes I found. Hope you like it! Serve as a side dish with injera and other Ethiopian dishes. I recommend Doro Wat - an Ethiopian chicken dish.
By Twin Cities

Chapati (East African Bread)

Adopted from Indian cuisine, chapatis have been a part of East African cuisine for centuries. The East African recipe is slightly different from its Indian counterpart. This bread accompanies African soups and stews well. Preparation is minimal, making this a great choice for cooks that are in a pinch.
By Jamie

Gomen Wat

Traditional Ethiopian vegetarian dish. I've cut down the amount of oil that is used in the dish and added some different spices to complement the collards.
By hidinginahoodie
Inspiration and Ideas

Doro Wat
Try making this popular Ethiopian and Eritrean stew at home! You can buy berbere online, or make your own spice blend.
Ethiopian Beets and Potatoes
"I absolutely fell in love with this and it will be a staple item for me. The sweetness from the beets plays so well with the potatoes. I can eat this just by itself." – sanzoe
Tikil Gomen (Ethiopian Cabbage)
11 Meatless Ethiopian Recipes for Everyday Dinners
5 Flavorful Ethiopian Stew Recipes
Ethiopian Firfir with Dried Beef (Quanta Firfir)
Kik Wat (Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew)
Recipe for Ethiopian spicy red lentil stew.

More East African Recipes

Red Lentils with Veggies

This is a twist on an Ethiopian recipe called misser wat. It's a little spicy. Serve with injera, naan, or rice.
By jojo

Shushumow

Shushumow, which also has many other names (kalkals, zinanaande), is one of the delicacies made during holidays and weddings in Somali culture! It's a fried pastry made with flour, eggs, and water (some recipes call for milk) tossed in simple sugar syrup. The dough is shaped into small balls, flattened, and curled over. It is crispy on the outside and little bit soft in the inside. Shushumow is one of my favorites.
By MyHalwad

African Chicken in Spicy Red Sauce

This is just the most-delicious Ethiopian main dish. Absolutely wonderful.
By Phil

Eba

A classic African dish which can be served as an accompaniment to dishes such as Egusi Soup. Traditionally this dish is eaten communally using the hands. A small amount is rolled in the hand, then dipped into the soup before being eaten.
By Forgemaster

Ugandan Kabobs

This recipe is not difficult to make, even though it has quite a number of ingredients. It's a great party appetizer. This recipe can be found in my cookbook "From Uncle Bill's Kitchen".
By William Anatooskin

6 Easy Ethiopian Recipes to Make With One Simple Spice Blend

Berbere is the key to so many flavorful Ethiopian dishes, including these top-rated favorites.
By Carl Hanson

Mombasa Pumpkin Dessert

This dessert's coconut and creamy taste is irresistible! For the weight watchers this could be too much! You can add more sugar to this dish, according to your taste.
By KULSUM HUSSEIN

Doro Wat

Ethiopian chicken stew.
By Tonyell Dasia Clyburn

Ethiopian Cheese

This is a very simple homemade cheese.
By munit

Ethiopian Spiced Cottage Cheese

A unique blend of wilted greens and spiced cottage cheese makes for a complex and appealing appetizer.
By Clark Brown

East African "French" Toast

East Africans love a simple, nutritious breakfast that will get them, and keep them, going. That means save for a few pieces of fruit, some (tomato) jam, or some juice, breakfasts are virtually free of added sugar - unlike continental or American breakfasts. Try this extraordinary savory French toast recipe instead. You'll love it.
By Kismet

African Fish Stew

My husband is from Kenya and I have had to learn new recipes and styles of cooking. This is one I invented myself. It is nice and light and fast to cook. Perfect for the summer. You can serve with white rice or the Kenyan staple food ugali. Ugali consists of simply boiling water and then adding white corn meal until texture is solid.
By Gina Gichuru

Doro Wot

Doro wot is a spicy Ethiopian chicken stew. Enjoy with injera or with rice.
By CURTONA

Roasted Tikel Gomen

Roasted version of the traditional Ethiopian cabbage potato dish. This version takes longer to make, but it reduces the oil significantly, while enhancing the flavor. Also it makes enough to feed a crowd.
By JW

Karanga Soup

This was a soup my father learned how to make when he was traveling in Kenya in 1979. My family has enjoyed it for many years and I hope others will as well.
By tracyking

Tomato Chutney

This is an African (Mozambique) tomato chutney sauce that goes well with African curry and onion hot sauce. It is very simple to make, and uses fresh ingredients that are easily found.
By VALERIEKOOKA

Ethiopian Chicken

This is a fragrant and spicy chicken dish that can be served as either a main meal or an appetizer.
By Heidi B

Injera Bread

Ethiopian flatbread made of teff flour.
By CURTONA

Doro Wat (Ethiopian Chicken Stew)

A savory chicken stew, great for rainy days. Serve with basmati rice.
By acd

Ethiopian Spiced Cottage Cheese with Greens (Gomen Kitfo)

5
This is an Ethiopian recipe that is slightly altered to better accommodate ingredients commonly available in the US. Use spinach if you prefer; and if you can't find cardamom, just leave it out. I first made this for a school project in junior high.
By Annaid

Ethiopian Instant Pot® Stewed Cabbage

This dish goes way back for me and I am devoting it to my Ethiopian ancestors. When the hunter came up empty, this is the dish that Ethiopians would eat, similar to American Colonial rabbit hunters and Welsh Rarebit (look it up.)
By dey
