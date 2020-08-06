Pear Dessert Recipes

They say Auguste Escoffier created this dish in honor of the opera, La Belle Helene, but we chefs know the real reason. How else are you going to use up bruised pears in such a delicious and beautiful way?
I had some freshly picked pears and graham flour to use up and I combined them into this not-too-sweet, whole grain cake. The graham flour adds really nice nutty, honeyed notes, but if you can't find it, you can use whole wheat flour.
This is one of my family's greatest recipes. It is about 30 times better than apple pie, especially if you use fresh nutmeg. You can certainly substitute the pears for peaches too, if they're in season. Let cool or serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Never use more than 1 quart of fruit. Only use fresh fruit for this recipe. Any variation will work! I usually do use sweetened peaches and lightly sugared berries, but this is optional. Serve warm with cream, ice cream, or whipped cream.
This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.
It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.
This is a great dessert for a fancy party or a girl's night in! I love pears, and I love this recipe, because lighting the rum on fire caramelizes the sugar, and pulls out the flavor of the pears. I served this dish to a rich couple and got a hefty tip back, so I figured it must have been good!
Fresh pears are abounding, especially on my trees! Why not use some in a very moist fresh pear cake that everyone will love! I took this to a party last night and everyone was asking for the recipe as it was disappearing fast from the plate. Perfect as a coffee cake too!
Whether for a special occasion or a weeknight dessert, our Marsala-poached pears are delectable served warm with a bit of ice cream or whipped cream. Easier than pie, with the wonderful flavor of Marsala wine.
A rustic batter is dropped onto fresh pears before being baked for a healthier dessert. Using less sugar than most recipes I've seen, the crisp flavor of the pears is highlighted. My family and I enjoy this at breakfast. I leave 1 or 2 of the pears unpeeled to add a bit of color.