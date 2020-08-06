Pear Dessert Recipes

Find dozens of recipes for classic pear desserts including baked pears, poached pears, pear pie, and easy-peasy pear crisps and crumbles.

Staff Picks

Pears Panos

31
Bosc Pears make their own light syrup right on the stove top. Add a touch of vanilla and orange liqueur, and you have an autumn dessert that won't weigh you down.
By steve

Air Fryer Pear Crisp for Two

1
Skip the oven and make dessert in your air fryer! Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and/or caramel sauce. The recipe can easily be doubled for larger air fryers.
By France C

Maple-Pear Tarte Tatin

10
Pears poached in a maple caramel sauce then baked with a traditional puff pastry crust, a simple yet elegant dessert. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and enjoy!
By WestCoastMom

Creamy Baked Pears

48
So simple but so delicious.
By Lonnie Starks

Salted Caramel Pear Pie Bars Are the Dessert We Can't Get Enough of This Fall

Step aside, apple pie.
By Darcy Lenz

Cheddar Pear Pie

89
Without a doubt, this is the best pie in my arsenal of recipes. It is a pear-filled pie topped with a crumble of brown sugar and Cheddar cheese.
By MommaChef

Fresh Pear Cake

387
This is the recipe that I like to use with the fresh pears that I get from my trees in late August. It's also lower in fat and cholesterol than most regular cakes.
By Barbara

Apple and Pear Crumble

58
A great dessert that nobody can resist! Tastes great with vanilla ice cream.
By Mel

Fresh Pear Pie

462
This is quite a refreshing dessert. Serve plain, or with whipped cream or ice cream.
By Carol

Rustic Autumn Fruit Tart

86
This delightful, warming dessert is quick to make and a pleasure to eat.
By CULINARYJEN

Poached Pears Belle Helene

12
They say Auguste Escoffier created this dish in honor of the opera, La Belle Helene, but we chefs know the real reason. How else are you going to use up bruised pears in such a delicious and beautiful way?

Brown Butter Pear Cake

26
This is a super moist, delicious cake. Tastes better the day after and only gets better as the days go by.
By Yoly
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Pear Cake Recipes to Make This Season
Cake has to be the most delicious way to showcase seasonal pears.
11 Poached Pear Recipes
Poached pears put an elegant finishing touch to a meal. Find your favorite poached pear recipes, from ruby-red blushing cranberry poached pears to flambeed vanilla-poached pears with apricot sauce.
Almond and Pear Cake
22
17 Favorite Pear Desserts to Sweeten Your Fall
How To Ripen Pears
Renee's Pear Crisp
39
More Pear Dessert Recipes

Pear Upside-Down Graham Cake

1
I had some freshly picked pears and graham flour to use up and I combined them into this not-too-sweet, whole grain cake. The graham flour adds really nice nutty, honeyed notes, but if you can't find it, you can use whole wheat flour.
By LauraF

French Pear Pie

15
This is one of my family's greatest recipes. It is about 30 times better than apple pie, especially if you use fresh nutmeg. You can certainly substitute the pears for peaches too, if they're in season. Let cool or serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Ingrid F

Fresh Fruit Cobbler

129
Never use more than 1 quart of fruit. Only use fresh fruit for this recipe. Any variation will work! I usually do use sweetened peaches and lightly sugared berries, but this is optional. Serve warm with cream, ice cream, or whipped cream.

Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp

340
This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.

Pear Clafoutis

14
It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.

Pear and Almond Tart (Dairy- and Gluten-Free)

7
Easy non-dairy and gluten-free recipe for a classic pear and almond tart. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar on top if desired.
By VeggieCravings

Sour Cream Pear Pie

47
This pie is a favorite with my family. I make it a lot for Mother's Day and birthdays. It's a different flavor, and a nice change from the ordinary.

Roasted Pears with Caramel Sauce

101
This golden, glossy delight could not be easier to make. All major varieties of pears - Bartlett, Bosc, red, Anjou - work equally well. However, Bosc roasts up slightly firmer than the others.

Cinnamon Pear Frozen Yogurt

49
This luscious dessert has the delicious flavor of spiced apple cider and gingerbread. A refreshing dessert summer or winter.

Renee's Pear Crisp

36
Having a pear tree in abundance called for some crafty cooking. Had all ingredients on hand and what's not to like? Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!

Upside Down Pear Gingerbread Cake

26
Delicious, yet easy to make. The perfect dessert for a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast.
By blondiegreen

Baked Pears

9
Similar to baked apples. You can add chopped walnuts, nutmeg, cranberries, or anything you like.
By pikachu

Spiced Pears and Pomegranate

98
An easy fruit dessert made with fall fruit that can be served with a cheese selection.
By misslisa
Pear Pie III

226
My kids are always asking me to make this delicious creamy pear pie, it's their favorite! This recipe came from my mother who is known for her outrageously wonderful cooking!
By PMKLINGBEIL

Flambeed Vanilla-Poached Pears with Apricot Sauce

24
This is a great dessert for a fancy party or a girl's night in! I love pears, and I love this recipe, because lighting the rum on fire caramelizes the sugar, and pulls out the flavor of the pears. I served this dish to a rich couple and got a hefty tip back, so I figured it must have been good!
By Anna

Pear Bread Pudding

13
Bread pudding with a little more style. Pear brandy lends a special touch. The bread pudding is poached in a water bath to seal in moisture.
By puella_mea

Sour Cream Pear Cake

39
Fresh pears are abounding, especially on my trees! Why not use some in a very moist fresh pear cake that everyone will love! I took this to a party last night and everyone was asking for the recipe as it was disappearing fast from the plate. Perfect as a coffee cake too!
By rita

Spicy Pear Cookies

60
Delicious, rich flavor with or without frosting. Top with walnut halves for a fancy touch.

Pear and Blueberry Cake

15
On our honeymoon, my husband and I had this delicious dessert at Al Covo in Venice. I've tried to re-create the recipe because it was so tasty!
By ErinCC

Ginger Pear Crisp

19
Gingersnap cookie crumbs are the base of the sweet, nut-filled crumble that tops this pear crisp.

Marsala-Poached Pears

14
Whether for a special occasion or a weeknight dessert, our Marsala-poached pears are delectable served warm with a bit of ice cream or whipped cream. Easier than pie, with the wonderful flavor of Marsala wine.
Sponsored By Holland House/Nakano

Pear Cobbler

2
A rustic batter is dropped onto fresh pears before being baked for a healthier dessert. Using less sugar than most recipes I've seen, the crisp flavor of the pears is highlighted. My family and I enjoy this at breakfast. I leave 1 or 2 of the pears unpeeled to add a bit of color.
By Buckwheat Queen

French Orange Poached Pears (Poire Avec Orange)

21
A lovely version of poached pears that I learned when visiting France. The syrup creates a marmalade flavor! It's perfect!
By ladyngetal
