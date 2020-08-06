Superfoods - Whole Grain Recipes

My husband and I eat soup at every supper. This is a vegan soup that I make at least 3 times a month. We love it that much. It makes a large quantity. I usually freeze half. During fall and winter, I use pumpkin or butternut squash. In the summer, I use green zucchini. I add lots of flavorful ingredients, so we never add salt.
This recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
Traditional cold rice salad is considered fast food in Italy, used for picnics and lunches on the go. Great for hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Add a few drops of your favorite hot pepper sauce for a dash of spice if you like. Many Italians add a few tablespoons of mayonnaise at the end.
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
I took some leftover quinoa pilaf and added black beans and ground turkey. It made an excellent one-dish meal that hits the table in a hurry. I found it was a good way to use up the leftovers from another dinner. We have the pilaf as a side dish for the two of us, and it is always too much. Adding ground turkey and black beans makes another unique meal that is quick to prepare. Enjoy!
I modified this recipe from a 'copycat' recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. They no longer serve their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
I blundered into this delicious mix of ingredients while trying to use up leftover vegetables in the fridge. Even friends who 'don't like vegetarian cooking' have enjoyed it. I like the slightly bitter taste of unwashed quinoa (just check for unwanted debris before you use it), but most recipes call for rinsed quinoa.
I remember my aunt telling me about quinoa, saying it was such a wonderfully healthy food and what do you know? It's kosher for Passover! I decided to beef up my quinoa with some fresh vegetables, cooked until they are just tender without becoming mushy. As a side dish this serves 4-5, but I've been known to eat half of it as a meal on its own.
This quinoa dish is a delicious and higher protein alternative to Spanish rice. This is a nice side dish to a Mexican meal, or it can be used as a filling in burritos. I like my food on the less-salty side, so you may have to adjust the seasonings to your taste.
Quinoa is the ultimate super food. Cook it like rice in a rice cooker or on the stove with chicken broth, soy sauce, green onions, ginger, and garlic, and you have a delicious and healthy side dish. It goes great with chicken, fish, and seafood.
I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.