Superfoods - Whole Grain Recipes

Whole grains are a healthy alternative to refined grains, and lower risks of diabetes and heart disease. Here are our whole grain recipes that are packed with power.

Staff Picks

Cherry Farro Salad with Sweet Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.56 stars
27
Here's a delicious salad using a whole grain that not only tastes good but is good for you! The flavors are refreshing and sweet while the crunchy nuts and farro give it wonderful texture!
By Traci-in-Cali

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

Rating: 4.71 stars
914
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue

Nutty Brown Rice Salad

Rating: 4.47 stars
53
This delicious cold rice salad has the great flavors of brown rice, fresh veggies, and chopped raw almonds. This has replaced high fat, low nutrition picnic salads in this household.
By Jackie Wood
Sponsored By MyPlate

Instant Pot® Buckwheat Minestra

Rating: 5 stars
2
My husband and I eat soup at every supper. This is a vegan soup that I make at least 3 times a month. We love it that much. It makes a large quantity. I usually freeze half. During fall and winter, I use pumpkin or butternut squash. In the summer, I use green zucchini. I add lots of flavorful ingredients, so we never add salt.
By Buckwheat Queen

14 Best Recipes for Alternative Grains

From freekeh to farro, here are some of our favorite whole grains to cook with at home.
By Stacey Ballis

Minnesota Wild Rice Dressing

Rating: 4.68 stars
65
This recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
By MARJK

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
1392
Slow cooker, hearty, easy. Serve with a hearty bread, and enjoy.
By MARGOC

Best Buckwheat Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Delicious and nutritious.
By souplover Sue

Quinoa Tabbouleh

Rating: 4.47 stars
986
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
By SYNEVA B
Sponsored By MyPlate

Simple Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.81 stars
2508
Simply a great-tasting and easy-to-make whole wheat bread.
By Nita Crabb

Farro Salad with Asparagus and Parmesan

Rating: 4.82 stars
103
A light and delicious way to get your whole grains. Perfect salad for picnics, baby or bridal showers or just because!
By Duncan

Insalata di Riso (Italian Rice Salad)

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Traditional cold rice salad is considered fast food in Italy, used for picnics and lunches on the go. Great for hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Add a few drops of your favorite hot pepper sauce for a dash of spice if you like. Many Italians add a few tablespoons of mayonnaise at the end.
By Buckwheat Queen
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemony Quinoa
Rating: Unrated
232
"This recipe is a crunchy, lemony, healthy dish that can be used as a side or as a light meal." – Mirelle B
10 Great Grain Salads Under 300 Calories
These grain salads are oh-so-satisfying served hot or cold. From couscous to buckwheat, and quinoa to barley, if there's a grain there's a way!
15 Healthy Brown Rice Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
15 Farro Recipes That Show Why This Will Be Your New Favorite Whole-Grain
17 Oatmeal Pancake Recipes for the Best Breakfast Mashup
15 Top-Rated Grain Salads for Satisfying Sides or Mains

Simple Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.81 stars
2508

Simply a great-tasting and easy-to-make whole wheat bread.

More Superfoods - Whole Grain Recipes

Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread

Rating: 4.45 stars
221
This is a hearty, good-tasting bread. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and walk away.
By Ann Davis

Honey Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.56 stars
524
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
By Kathy Nowell

Ezekiel Bread I

Rating: 3.88 stars
56
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
By Karin Christian

Honey Wheat Bread II

Rating: 4.49 stars
377
Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.
By Meghan Monahan

Cranberry and Cilantro Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.54 stars
547
I got this recipe from the restaurant my dad built. I love the unique way of cooking the quinoa and the great combinations of the flavors.
By Alison
Sponsored By MyPlate

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie II

Rating: 4.28 stars
125
This was our first vegetarian recipe and has withstood the test of time, now one of our staple recipes.
By souliere

French Market Soup in a Jar

Rating: 3.75 stars
4
I did this for my kids' fundraisers.
By WATERSMELON

Carrot, Tomato, and Spinach Quinoa Pilaf with Ground Turkey

Rating: 4.43 stars
61
I took some leftover quinoa pilaf and added black beans and ground turkey. It made an excellent one-dish meal that hits the table in a hurry. I found it was a good way to use up the leftovers from another dinner. We have the pilaf as a side dish for the two of us, and it is always too much. Adding ground turkey and black beans makes another unique meal that is quick to prepare. Enjoy!
By steveweis

Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

Rating: 4.78 stars
556
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
By Erna Walmsley

Quinoa with Veggies

Rating: 4.37 stars
247
I love quinoa and I wanted to make something that was flavorful and filling. The vegetables can be changed to your liking!
By feminiSh

Alison's Gluten-Free Bread

Rating: 4.48 stars
113
Yummy bread without a speck of gluten.
By Alison

Whole Wheat Honey Bread

Rating: 4.66 stars
926
This is our family favorite! Very moist.
By MELH

Steakhouse Wheat Bread for the Bread Machine

Rating: 4.54 stars
437
I modified this recipe from a 'copycat' recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. They no longer serve their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
By * Jennifer *

Pumpernickel Rye Bread

Rating: 4.58 stars
105
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
By Rodney

Quinoa Porridge

Rating: 4.21 stars
85
Looking for ideas for the quinoa you picked up at Trader Joe's? Here's a dairy and wheat free breakfast porridge thick, rich and delish for those cold mornings in the Andes. Those with nut allergies may wish to substitute soymilk or regular cow's milk for the almond. Adjust sugar to your taste or substitute with agave syrup or black strap molasses (use half as much). This recipe can easily be doubled.
By Six Pack To Go

Veggie Quinoa

Rating: 4.21 stars
56
I blundered into this delicious mix of ingredients while trying to use up leftover vegetables in the fridge. Even friends who 'don't like vegetarian cooking' have enjoyed it. I like the slightly bitter taste of unwashed quinoa (just check for unwanted debris before you use it), but most recipes call for rinsed quinoa.
By plaidpenguin

Quinoa with Chickpeas and Tomatoes

Rating: 4.33 stars
379
This delicious recipe was presented to me by a vegan friend. The lime juice gives the quinoa a fresh flavor that can't be beat!
By sarahhouston

Quinoa Stuffing

Rating: 4.12 stars
52
Quinoa is a fluffy, slightly crunchy, high-protein, gluten-free alternative grain native to South America. This can be used to stuff a turkey or served as a side dish.
By Heather Hogan

Carrot, Tomato, and Spinach Quinoa Pilaf

Rating: 4.49 stars
96
I remember my aunt telling me about quinoa, saying it was such a wonderfully healthy food and what do you know? It's kosher for Passover! I decided to beef up my quinoa with some fresh vegetables, cooked until they are just tender without becoming mushy. As a side dish this serves 4-5, but I've been known to eat half of it as a meal on its own.
By Jess

Spanish-Style Quinoa

Rating: 4.47 stars
217
This quinoa dish is a delicious and higher protein alternative to Spanish rice. This is a nice side dish to a Mexican meal, or it can be used as a filling in burritos. I like my food on the less-salty side, so you may have to adjust the seasonings to your taste.
By Momi

Barley, Lentil and Mushroom Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
107
This is a hearty soup made with whole grains and mushrooms simmered in a beef broth. It goes great with a crusty bread and salad.
By Diana Hagewood Smith

High Protein Bread

Rating: 4.35 stars
17
A very good high protein bread. I use it for sandwiches and toast.
By LDJP

Quinoa with Asian Flavors

Rating: 4.28 stars
140
Quinoa is the ultimate super food. Cook it like rice in a rice cooker or on the stove with chicken broth, soy sauce, green onions, ginger, and garlic, and you have a delicious and healthy side dish. It goes great with chicken, fish, and seafood.
By Lisa

Tomato Barley Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
259
I LOVE soup! This is one of my favorites. It has lots of vegetables and is full of flavor. I usually throw in some chopped cabbage. To make this a vegetarian recipe, use vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By Nancy Olsen
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com