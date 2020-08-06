Superfoods - Nuts and Seed Recipes

Nuts and seeds are an easy ingredient to add to recipes to make them healthy and give them super powers. Find recipes for almonds, flax, chia and more.

Almond Berry Smoothie

Rating: 4.74 stars
39
Almond milk and almond butter are the star ingredients in this berry smoothie for a nutritious, on-the-go meal that is vegan and paleo-friendly.
By Alli Shircliff

Healthy Multigrain Chia Waffles

Rating: 4.89 stars
64
These waffles are a little bit crunchy and super filling, with ingredients proven to regulate blood sugar. The chia seeds and flax add extra fiber and Omega-3 to your diet. My kids love these waffles with chocolate chips!
By TNCook

Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

Rating: 4.78 stars
556
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
By Erna Walmsley

Almond Strawberry Chia Seed Pudding

Rating: 4.27 stars
45
This is a very quick pudding recipe with chia seeds. No cooking, no fuss, my kind of recipe in the summer. I add strawberry puree, raspberry puree, etc., depending on the availability of fresh fruit.
By lucky

Morning Glory Muffins I

Rating: 4.77 stars
1044
This muffin has a little bit of everything - carrots, raisins, apple butter, wheat germ, nuts. A perfect start for your day!
By JACLYN

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.55 stars
347
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
By KATRINP

Bran Flax Muffins

Rating: 4.73 stars
607
Oatmeal muffins with carrots, apples, raisins and nuts. These muffins are low in fat, have lots of fiber and are even delicious.
By Jane Massey

Blueberry Flax Pancakes

Rating: 4.8 stars
107
Fluffy pancakes with ground flax seed and blueberries for a healthier, fiber filled pancake.
By Freckles

Baby-Led Weaning Oatmeal Bites

These oatmeal bites are perfect for a baby who is working on baby-led weaning or a toddler who is self-feeding. These bites are packed with protein, fats, and nutrients! Once your child has mastered different fruits or nut butters, you can mix them into the cooked oatmeal.
By Lauren Magenta

Sweet and Spicy Almonds

Rating: 4.74 stars
125
An addictive snack that's great for parties or just having around the house--you'll be amazed how quickly they disappear!
By katiebecck

Low-Carb Almond Garlic Crackers

Rating: 4.66 stars
58
Low-carb and tasty crackers! Great on their own or with a cheesy or other yummy topping.
By Victoria S

Green Beans Almondine

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
No matter how much I make, it's never enough and it couldn't be simpler to make. Even those who hate veggies love this green bean almondine!
By judilicious
15 Delicious and Nutritious Ways to Eat Chia Seeds
Here's how to eat the tiny-but-mighty seed in everything from avocado toast to meatballs.
9 Energy Bite Recipes That Are Easy and Flavorful
While they may taste sweet and decadent, homemade energy bites and energy balls are actually good for you — and often a healthier snack that anything you can find in a vending machine.
Terrific Trail Mix
Rating: Unrated
22
Autumn Waldorf Salad
Rating: Unrated
16
11 Almond Milk Desserts for Dairy-Free Decadence
Health Nut Blueberry Muffins
Rating: Unrated
881

Browned Brussels Sprouts with Orange and Walnuts

Rating: 4.37 stars
41

I'm a big fan of Brussels sprouts, and this is my favorite way to prepare them, with toasty walnuts and zingy orange.

Cranberry Salad V

Rating: 4.67 stars
27
A cool and refreshing light side dish.
By Doug Matthews

Vegan Spinach Bites

Rating: 5 stars
1
Spinach bites that are allergen-friendly for my little guys. Flour keeps them from sticking and gives them a great crust on the outside. Baking dries up the spinach filling and prevents it from being too gooey.
By visionatevms

Carrot Cake II

Rating: 4.34 stars
101
This recipe delivers a low-fat version of a perennial favorite through use of applesauce: carrot cake with walnuts, raisins, and pineapple.
By Sally Smircich

Cranberry Waldorf with Yogurt

Rating: 4.72 stars
108
This is a very low-fat, low-calorie salad. I make it all year long, but it is especially great for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just freeze a few bags of cranberries to use at a later date. I know this will become a tradition to anyone who tries it, it's delicious! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Thea

Superfood Berry-Green Smoothie

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
This is a meal-sized breakfast smoothie that will fill you up from morning until lunch. High in anti-oxidants, fiber, protein, and vitamin C, this smoothie is both tasty and healthy!
By cookie monster

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples, Golden Raisins, and Walnuts

Rating: 4.6 stars
58
Healthy veggies with a hint of sweet. Who knew Brussels sprouts could taste so good?
By Tera
Lime Jell-O® Waldorf Salad

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
A yummy mixture of lime gelatin and fruit, perfect for every occasion.
By amy31

Homemade Flax Seed Milk

Rating: 5 stars
2
DIY flax seed milk can not only save money but also keep you from using the store-bought kind with chemicals and additives. Adjusting the amount of water used can also produce a thicker outcome giving you a creamier texture to use in place of cream in recipes.
By Buckwheat Queen

Seminary Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
436
Delicious and healthy muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack. No oil, butter or yeast! You may use oat bran instead of oatmeal if you wish.
By Christa Adams

Mom G's Cranberry Jell-O® Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1
A delicious alternative to cranberry relish. A colorful addition to the holiday table!
By chefdeb

Power Cookies

Rating: 4.15 stars
68
These are high fiber, high protein, low in fat and absolutely delicious cookies that make a terrific snack. You won't believe how good they are! Any dried fruit or nuts are recommended as additions to this recipe.
By Healthy

Orange Almond Mixed Green Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
This is a quick and easy salad idea with a homemade vinaigrette drizzled over a mixture of lettuce, mandarin oranges, and almond slivers.
By Chef Stef

Mango Walnut Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
A wonderful light and fruity salad for warm summer days. Feel free to adjust the ingredient amounts to fit your personal desires and tastes. Serve with your favorite vinaigrette or just leave it plain.
By Sara

Overnight Light PB&J Oats

Rating: 4.5 stars
20
This grab-and-go breakfast has it all: quick prep, easily customizable, great flavor with tons of health benefits. These oats are packed with whole grains, calcium, protein, and vitamins.
By BathtubNinja

Irresistible Double Chocolate Muffins

Rating: 4.44 stars
172
The absolute best muffins! Don't be fooled by all the healthful ingredients - these sinful muffins are good for curing chocolate cravings!
By Fiestaqueen

Lemony Green Beans with Walnuts and Thyme

Rating: 4.04 stars
26
These tangy fresh green beans with nuts and fresh herbs are great with grilled fish!
By JasLak

Cranberry Nut Granola Bars

Rating: 4.71 stars
165
This is one fast and totally addicting recipe. It's easy to adjust to your tastes or what's in your cupboard - try adding chocolate chips, coconut, raisins, cherries or a spoonful of peanut butter. You'll be making this every week.
By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl

Raw Chia 'Porridge'

Rating: 4.85 stars
13
Easy, affordable raw breakfast treat. Top with your favorite fresh fruit!
By Raw_Angel

Ann's Fantastic Fruit Salad

Rating: 5 stars
4
This is a fruit salad my mother-in-law makes, and it is just wonderful and probably the best I have ever had. If you don't like a particular fruit, just substitute it with one that you like! Sometimes my mother-in-law uses peeled and chopped pear in this recipe, you can use pomegranate seeds, mandarin oranges...just whatever seasonal fruit is available to you, it's a very forgiving recipe and completely full of vitamins.
By witchywoman

Roasted Beet, Arugula, and Walnut Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
Yummy fresh, sweet, and crunchy salad that is great for spring and summer. I highly suggest wearing an apron when cutting the beets.
By Adelma Lilliston

Kiwi Banana Apple Smoothie

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This smoothie is tasty and super-healthy - a lot of thanks to the seeds and powder used in it.
By Krissu

Winter Citrus Salad

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
A delicious blend of different citrus favors.
By mkchilds
