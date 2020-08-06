Superfoods - Nuts and Seed Recipes

These waffles are a little bit crunchy and super filling, with ingredients proven to regulate blood sugar. The chia seeds and flax add extra fiber and Omega-3 to your diet. My kids love these waffles with chocolate chips!
I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
These oatmeal bites are perfect for a baby who is working on baby-led weaning or a toddler who is self-feeding. These bites are packed with protein, fats, and nutrients! Once your child has mastered different fruits or nut butters, you can mix them into the cooked oatmeal.
Spinach bites that are allergen-friendly for my little guys. Flour keeps them from sticking and gives them a great crust on the outside. Baking dries up the spinach filling and prevents it from being too gooey.
This is a very low-fat, low-calorie salad. I make it all year long, but it is especially great for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Just freeze a few bags of cranberries to use at a later date. I know this will become a tradition to anyone who tries it, it's delicious! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
DIY flax seed milk can not only save money but also keep you from using the store-bought kind with chemicals and additives. Adjusting the amount of water used can also produce a thicker outcome giving you a creamier texture to use in place of cream in recipes.
These are high fiber, high protein, low in fat and absolutely delicious cookies that make a terrific snack. You won't believe how good they are! Any dried fruit or nuts are recommended as additions to this recipe.
A wonderful light and fruity salad for warm summer days. Feel free to adjust the ingredient amounts to fit your personal desires and tastes. Serve with your favorite vinaigrette or just leave it plain.
This is one fast and totally addicting recipe. It's easy to adjust to your tastes or what's in your cupboard - try adding chocolate chips, coconut, raisins, cherries or a spoonful of peanut butter. You'll be making this every week.
This is a fruit salad my mother-in-law makes, and it is just wonderful and probably the best I have ever had. If you don't like a particular fruit, just substitute it with one that you like! Sometimes my mother-in-law uses peeled and chopped pear in this recipe, you can use pomegranate seeds, mandarin oranges...just whatever seasonal fruit is available to you, it's a very forgiving recipe and completely full of vitamins.