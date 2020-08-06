Vegetarian Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipes

This microwave recipe is quick and very simple, and is a good meal for a busy work week. You can use any color peppers you like. Try using garbanzos instead of the kidney beans for a variation on this recipe.
These flavorful vegetarian stuffed peppers will fool even your biggest meat eater! The peppers are filled with Impossible™ burger, tomatoes, seasonings, and cheese and baked until tender. Top with guacamole and sour cream for the perfect weeknight meal the whole family will love. Change things up by adding corn or black beans to the mix!
This was the first vegetarian recipe I ever made--green peppers stuffed with a mixture of brown rice, nuts, dried cranberries, tofu and cheese. Substitute soy cheese for the Parmesan to create a vegan delight.
This is a very healthy, vegetarian main course with lots of protein from the chickpeas and quinoa. The flavors in this recipe are a blend of Persian and Mediterranean. Very easy to make and super satisfying! This freezes really well for a dinner or lunch later on (goat cheese and all!)
This is an absolutely delicious vegetarian pepper recipe that is packed with nutrients! I love to make a big batch on Sunday, freeze some for easy and decadent (but healthy!) dinners, and keep a couple in the refrigerator for weekday work lunches. I haven't met anyone that doesn't go nuts for these; in fact, I now have to make extra for friends' lunches (hence the giant batch!)