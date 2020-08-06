Vegetarian Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipes

Stuff bell peppers with quinoa, rice, tofu and veggies and you've got yourself a great vegetarian dish. Find recipes for vegetarian stuffed peppers here.

Community Picks

Stuffed Peppers My Way

1325
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Stuffed Bell Peppers

274
Green bell peppers stuffed with a mixture of rice, textured vegetable protein, cheese and tomato sauce. Omit the cheese for a vegan variation. Serve with additional tomato sauce, if desired.
By KDCG

Quick and Easy Stuffed Peppers

127
This microwave recipe is quick and very simple, and is a good meal for a busy work week. You can use any color peppers you like. Try using garbanzos instead of the kidney beans for a variation on this recipe.
By Allrecipes Member
Vegetarian Taco-Stuffed Peppers

These flavorful vegetarian stuffed peppers will fool even your biggest meat eater! The peppers are filled with Impossible™ burger, tomatoes, seasonings, and cheese and baked until tender. Top with guacamole and sour cream for the perfect weeknight meal the whole family will love. Change things up by adding corn or black beans to the mix!
By France C

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

63
This vegetarian dish is so filling, and I love it because its incredibly versatile. You can add whatever spices and vegetables you like!
By Amanda

Yummy Stuffed Peppers

65
This recipe is a combination of a recipe I found online, my sister's recipe, and my mother's recipe. They all had things I loved about them that I combined to make my favorite stuffed peppers ever.
By Procrastigirl

Black Bean Stuffed Peppers

38
What more can you ask for? If my kiddos love this dish, then you know it will be a huge hit in your home. If you have leftover filling, it makes a great chip dip!
By Angela Koranda Stuart

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

112
This was the first vegetarian recipe I ever made--green peppers stuffed with a mixture of brown rice, nuts, dried cranberries, tofu and cheese. Substitute soy cheese for the Parmesan to create a vegan delight.
By DWYATT

Ellen's Vegan Stuffed Peppers

4
Roasted buckwheat makes these vegan stuffed peppers a hearty-tasting dish! Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan. Serve with hot spaghetti sauce, if desired.
By Ellen

Vegetarian Stuffed Green Peppers

145
When I was little, my family often ate meat-stuffed peppers. This veggie alternative came from my imagination.
By GWILYN

Millet-Stuffed Peppers

28
Millet, black beans and tomatoes are stuffed into pepper shells, and then baked in the microwave oven. These vegetarian stuffed peppers are easy to make and are also gluten free!
By SUSANK29

Stuffed Red Pepper with Quinoa and Chickpeas

15
This is a very healthy, vegetarian main course with lots of protein from the chickpeas and quinoa. The flavors in this recipe are a blend of Persian and Mediterranean. Very easy to make and super satisfying! This freezes really well for a dinner or lunch later on (goat cheese and all!)
By Katherine
Inspiration and Ideas

Stuffed Peppers with Quinoa
"These were a delicious dinner that the entire family loved. It was quick and easy to whip up after a day of work." – hididdly
Vegan Stuffed Peppers with Rice
2
Easy stuffed pepper vegan main dish with black beans, corn, and Spanish rice. Serve with mashed avocado and a hint of lemon juice.
Irresistible Healthy Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
18
Magic Vegan Stuffed Peppers

Delicious, hearty, easy, and vegan friendly. They're magic stuffed peppers, not kidding!

