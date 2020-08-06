Korean Main Dish Recipes

Find dozens of authentic Korean main dish recipes. Now you can make bulgogi, kalbi, bibimbap, and more at home!

Spicy Korean Chicken

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Slightly spicy, slightly sweet Korean-style chicken thighs.
By Mrs.Bryant

Godeungeo Jorim (Korean Braised Mackerel with Radish)

Rating: 5 stars
1
Godeungeo (mackerel) has a very special place in my heart, having eaten it every which way imaginable - pan-fried, grilled, braised, canned, and smoked during my days in Seoul. Serve with rice and other side dishes.
By mykoreaneats

Korean-Style Braised (Slow Cooker) Baby Back Ribs

Rating: 5 stars
2
Slow cooker ribs inspired by my favorite Korean chef in the LA area, Roy Choi, whose cooking will oversaturate your taste buds. Flavor profile of this recipe 12/10. These remind me of your typical pot roast prep that your mom may have made growing up...if your mom happened to be a Korean man who went on to create the first fusion taco truck. Enjoy over a bed of steamed rice and your favorite banchan!
By William Leon

Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap

Rating: 4.74 stars
42
Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap is Korean for Hot Stone Bowl with Mixed Rice - oh, and vegetables, and meat, and egg. My 'go to' favorite Korean dish, next to haemul pajeon and Bulgogi. I'm a big carnivore so my version has about 25% more meat than the traditional version. Mmmmmm, cow!
By ieetcows

Chap Chee Noodles

Rating: 4.33 stars
132
A Korean-style noodle dish made with meat and vegetables.
By Chris J

Dak Dori Tang (Spicy Korean Chicken Stew)

Rating: 4 stars
1
A flavorful, spicy dish with chicken. I learned how to make this from a Korean exchange student who stayed with my boyfriend's family. Serve with white sticky rice spooned on top to dilute spiciness.
By PolkaDot

Best Bulgoki - Korean Barbeque Beef

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
This is the best bulgoki recipe I've come up with--adapted from a few different ones. It is very forgiving and you can adjust sweetness and spiciness as you prefer. Serve over rice.
By mollymayo

Korean Spicy Marinated Pork (Dae Ji Bool Gogi)

Rating: 4.59 stars
95
This spicy Korean pork is very good served with rice, kimchi, and salad.
By funinthesun

Korean Street Toast

Rating: 4.82 stars
38
Crispy, grilled, buttery bread joins a slightly sweet, super savory vegetable-egg patty, smoky ham and melty cheese, and a ridiculous amount of mayo and ketchup for one of the most memorable sandwich experiences of my life. Plus, you'll eat about a whole serving of vegetables and barely even notice.
By Chef John

Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos

Rating: 4.72 stars
300
This recipe was handed down to me by a Korean friend. So full of flavor! I wanted to share it with you all. I did tweak it a little to add more spice. Feel free to tweak it yourself!
By jasminsheree

Mom's Kimchi Egg

Rating: 5 stars
15
My mom makes this dish all the time, and it tastes better and better each time! Even better, just two basic ingredients is all it takes! Garnish with rice!
By Jacob0206
Beef Bulgogi

Rating: 4.79 stars
1170

Just like my Korean mom makes it! It's delicious! Even better if rolled up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste. If you want to spice it up just add red pepper powder to your marinade.

More Korean Main Dish Recipes

Korean Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.59 stars
146
I've always considered myself something of a fried chicken expert. I've pretty much had every single style known to man and this Korean fried chicken is officially my favorite. No other method I've come across has the same combination of tender, juicy, flavorful chicken and plate-scratching crispiness as this recipe does. It's simply a must-try!
By Chef John

Jap Chae Korean Glass Noodles

Rating: 4.52 stars
33
Serve right away or at room temperature or even chilled. Great served with teriyaki chicken or Korean short ribs. Delicious!
By feistyrebel

Korean BBQ Galbi

Rating: 4.8 stars
45
Best Korean BBQ. Traditionally galbi is cooked over wood charcoal but can be cooked by grill, oven, or using a non-stick frying pan. Instead of Asian pears, you can use rice wine or kiwis. You can also add green onions, sesame seeds or fresh ginger.
By Pete Chang

Spicy Korean Fried Chicken with Gochujang Sauce

Rating: 4.4 stars
10
It took about two decades for this style of Korean fried chicken to make its way into the American foodie scene. The chicken is deep fried twice to make the exterior extra crispy and to lock moisture in. The gochujang sauce is a hot, honey, spicy mix...and well, it's just fabulous. You'll have the family completely raving!
By Diana71

Awesome Korean Steak

Rating: 4.57 stars
256
Quick cooking Korean Steak which has been handed down from a Korean lady to my Mum, to myself!! Serve over rice or with fried vegetables.
By CHAMEIL

Japchae

Rating: 4.58 stars
24
This is one of my favorite Korean recipes. It's authentic, healthy, and absolutely delicious.
By kpopkiwi

Yaki Mandu

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
Yaki Mandu is a Korean dumpling that can be steamed or fried. They look a lot like Chinese pot-stickers. Yaki means fried in Japanese and Mandu means dumpling in Korean. They're great for parties or as an appetizer. There's a lot of prep in making these and they take some time, but as quick as you can fry them they'll be gone!
By Ivy Yapelli

Vegetarian Bibimbap

Rating: 4.52 stars
192
I created this recipe from looking at a few different ones online and choosing my favorite aspects of each. This is vegetarian but there are many bibimbap recipes with beef or chicken marinades, if you want to add beef or chicken to this dish.
By Lisa

Korean Spicy Chicken and Potato (Tak Toritang)

Rating: 4.62 stars
281
A very easy meal to make! Chicken drumettes, potato, carrots, and onion simmer in a spicy sauce that goes best with white rice. You can find Korean hot pepper paste in a Korean/Asian market. I haven't tried looking in a grocery store. Its Korean name is 'gochujang'. Serve with hot cooked rice.
By sarakyong

Bulgogi (Korean Barbecued Beef)

Rating: 4.38 stars
195
Marinated beef strips and vegetables are barbecued or broiled. Best served over rice, with egg rolls and Korean cucumber salad (from this site)!!
By Paula Stotts

Sweet Korean Crispy Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
11
This yummy and addicting chicken recipe is great for snacks at a dinner party or just munching on throughout the night. It brings authentic Korean flavors together and creates sticky and sweet (with a little heat) goodness! Garnish with chopped peanuts.
By Shelby Lynn

Kalbi (Marinated Beef Short Ribs)

Rating: 4.45 stars
44
This is a variation of a traditional Korean recipe for marinated beef short ribs. My friends all request it repeatedly! Very tasty!
By LYZZARD

Korean Kebabs

Rating: 4.33 stars
12
This is a juicy dish and really easy to prepare. I have made these for years and they're still a huge favorite with family and friends. I serve them with mushroom rice and garlic bread. This is a sauceless recipe but the meat is so succulent you don't need it.
By Kruct

Beef Bulgogi with Dipping Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
3
Bulgogi is a classic Korean barbeque dish that will knock your chopsticks off! Serve over rice.
By Derek Crook

Sweet and Spicy Shrimps

Rating: 5 stars
2
Homemade and delicious Korean-influenced marinated and glazed sweet and spicy shrimp. Serve with salad, or over rice, pasta, or potatoes. Garnish with more sesame seeds.
By Sandra's Easy Cooking

Instant Pot® Galbi (Korean-Style Short Ribs)

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot® or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally you would soak them for longer than that, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.
By fabeveryday

Bulgogi (Korean BBQ)

Rating: 4.28 stars
100
This is one of the most well known Korean foods...very delicious and if you have been around this dish... never forget. Also, if you eat with rice..wooh...yummy. Try, you gonna love it.
By WUCHONG KELLER

Easy and Simple Korean BBQ Ribs

Rating: 4.82 stars
33
This is a family recipe that's not only simple, but tastes great! Only needs some steamed rice to complete the meal.
By DOUBLEDOWN

The Real Deal Korean Beef Ribs

Rating: 4.4 stars
20
This is an authentic Korean beef rib recipe, not the Americanized version. This is super easy and a crowd pleaser. This is for 4 pounds of ribs. I find 2 tablespoons of honey is perfect for a not-so-sweet rib. This gives you the perfect amount of tanginess. However, if you like it sweeter you can add up to 3 tablespoons.
By KoreanITGal

Authentic Korean Bulgogi

Rating: 4.57 stars
46
This is the Korean Bul-Go-Gi recipe I've learned from my mother who lives in Korea. I've made this dish many times and got raves every time. Yummy!
By Minyoung

Jajangmyeon (Vegetarian Korean Black Bean Noodles)

Jajangmyeon (jjajangmyeon) is a quick and easy Korean black bean noodle dish that is delicious.
By Islandwatergirl

Spicy Korean Ribs

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
These spicy Korean ribs are a family favorite recipe, picked it from the local paper. Best if left in the fridge overnight, the flavors are a lot stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with Asian sesame coleslaw.
By NickD
