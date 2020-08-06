Korean Main Dish Recipes

Godeungeo (mackerel) has a very special place in my heart, having eaten it every which way imaginable - pan-fried, grilled, braised, canned, and smoked during my days in Seoul. Serve with rice and other side dishes.
Slow cooker ribs inspired by my favorite Korean chef in the LA area, Roy Choi, whose cooking will oversaturate your taste buds. Flavor profile of this recipe 12/10. These remind me of your typical pot roast prep that your mom may have made growing up...if your mom happened to be a Korean man who went on to create the first fusion taco truck. Enjoy over a bed of steamed rice and your favorite banchan!
Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap is Korean for Hot Stone Bowl with Mixed Rice - oh, and vegetables, and meat, and egg. My 'go to' favorite Korean dish, next to haemul pajeon and Bulgogi. I'm a big carnivore so my version has about 25% more meat than the traditional version. Mmmmmm, cow!
Crispy, grilled, buttery bread joins a slightly sweet, super savory vegetable-egg patty, smoky ham and melty cheese, and a ridiculous amount of mayo and ketchup for one of the most memorable sandwich experiences of my life. Plus, you'll eat about a whole serving of vegetables and barely even notice.
I've always considered myself something of a fried chicken expert. I've pretty much had every single style known to man and this Korean fried chicken is officially my favorite. No other method I've come across has the same combination of tender, juicy, flavorful chicken and plate-scratching crispiness as this recipe does. It's simply a must-try!
Best Korean BBQ. Traditionally galbi is cooked over wood charcoal but can be cooked by grill, oven, or using a non-stick frying pan. Instead of Asian pears, you can use rice wine or kiwis. You can also add green onions, sesame seeds or fresh ginger.
It took about two decades for this style of Korean fried chicken to make its way into the American foodie scene. The chicken is deep fried twice to make the exterior extra crispy and to lock moisture in. The gochujang sauce is a hot, honey, spicy mix...and well, it's just fabulous. You'll have the family completely raving!
Yaki Mandu is a Korean dumpling that can be steamed or fried. They look a lot like Chinese pot-stickers. Yaki means fried in Japanese and Mandu means dumpling in Korean. They're great for parties or as an appetizer. There's a lot of prep in making these and they take some time, but as quick as you can fry them they'll be gone!
I created this recipe from looking at a few different ones online and choosing my favorite aspects of each. This is vegetarian but there are many bibimbap recipes with beef or chicken marinades, if you want to add beef or chicken to this dish.
A very easy meal to make! Chicken drumettes, potato, carrots, and onion simmer in a spicy sauce that goes best with white rice. You can find Korean hot pepper paste in a Korean/Asian market. I haven't tried looking in a grocery store. Its Korean name is 'gochujang'. Serve with hot cooked rice.
This yummy and addicting chicken recipe is great for snacks at a dinner party or just munching on throughout the night. It brings authentic Korean flavors together and creates sticky and sweet (with a little heat) goodness! Garnish with chopped peanuts.
This is a juicy dish and really easy to prepare. I have made these for years and they're still a huge favorite with family and friends. I serve them with mushroom rice and garlic bread. This is a sauceless recipe but the meat is so succulent you don't need it.
This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot® or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally you would soak them for longer than that, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.
This is an authentic Korean beef rib recipe, not the Americanized version. This is super easy and a crowd pleaser. This is for 4 pounds of ribs. I find 2 tablespoons of honey is perfect for a not-so-sweet rib. This gives you the perfect amount of tanginess. However, if you like it sweeter you can add up to 3 tablespoons.
These spicy Korean ribs are a family favorite recipe, picked it from the local paper. Best if left in the fridge overnight, the flavors are a lot stronger. The more sauce, the better! Serve with Asian sesame coleslaw.