No-Knead Bread Recipes

Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread
Caraway rye bread the way you like it: no-fail, easy to make, no kneading, and no double-rise! Perfect every time.
Whole Wheat and Steel-Cut Oats Bread - A Long-Fermentation Bread
This is a no-knead bread recipe that I put together using ideas from other recipes and my own variations. During the long fermentation period, the grains soften and swell to give the bread a wholesome and satisfying flavor and texture. It has a chewy crust that is crispy when toasted and a soft crumb. This bread is more convenient because it can be mixed one day and baked the next day when you have time. The long fermentation releases the nutrients of the grain and enhances the flavor of the bread.
No-Knead Whole Wheat Bread with Sorghum Flour
This is a yummy variation of no-knead artisan bread with whole wheat and sorghum flours. Even if you are not an expert baker, no-knead bread is easy to make and all you need is a Dutch oven.
Artisan No-Knead Bread with Amaranth
This was my first time baking with amaranth and I am totally sold on its nutty flavor. I prefer baking no-knead breads in a Dutch oven, mostly cause it's so easy and produces a great crust! This recipe makes one large loaf, which I usually cut in the middle to freeze half.
Effortless Rustic Bread
This is the easiest recipe for rustic bread I've ever seen. Luckily it is also the yummiest rustic loaf recipe. Feel free to halve the recipe if you only want one loaf, but beware: it's so addictive you may wish you'd just baked both loaves.
English Muffin Loaves
This is an easy yeast bread--no kneading required! The texture is like English muffins, great for toasting.
Gluten-Free Sourdough Raisin Bread
Cinnamon raisin bread made with gluten-free sourdough starter discard instead of commercial yeast. I made this recipe during the Covid-19 lockdown when yeast had disappeared from the supermarkets. This light and fluffy loaf is very easy to make because there is no kneading; it is more of a batter than a dough. This bread is delicious toasted.
No-Knead Skillet Olive Bread
No-knead skillet olive bread is a very easy to make, no-knead, crusty, and delicious bread packed with marinated olives and garlic.
Slow Cooker Bread
Bread made in the slow cooker actually turns out a decent loaf, and it's very easy because this is a no-knead recipe. It is also quick because it requires only one rise; the second rise happens in the slow cooker. Adding seeds or rolled oats not only adds flavor, it also makes it easier to release the bread from the slow cooker.
No-Knead Country Bread
This delicious and gorgeous loaf is part recipe, part science experiment, and part fun family project when you're all stuck in the house together looking for things to do. Even though it takes many, many hours, the texture you get is just incredible. Spread with butter and jam, if desired.
Better-Than-Bakery No-Knead Sourdough
This crusty, chewy, tangy bread can't be beat. You'll be shocked at how simple it is to create such a professional loaf at home. Glossy, crunchy crust. Resilient, airy crumb. Baking inside a Dutch oven (set in your kitchen oven) does an excellent job simulating the effects of a professional bread oven.
Chef John's Whole Wheat Ciabatta
I decided to give the old no-knead ciabatta a higher-fiber makeover. Since I don't have much whole wheat baking experience, I did what any good chef would do: I didn't do any research and just tried to figure it out. I was quite happy with the taste and texture, and going 50/50 with the all-purpose flour provided just enough of that crusty, chewy 'normal' bread experience.