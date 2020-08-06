No-Knead Bread Recipes

No-knead bread makes for a simple bread recipe that is delicious and well worth the wait. Find our top 30 no-knead bread recipes and tips.

Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

26
Caraway rye bread the way you like it: no-fail, easy to make, no kneading, and no double-rise! Perfect every time.
By chalkie

Whole Wheat and Steel-Cut Oats Bread - A Long-Fermentation Bread

7
This is a no-knead bread recipe that I put together using ideas from other recipes and my own variations. During the long fermentation period, the grains soften and swell to give the bread a wholesome and satisfying flavor and texture. It has a chewy crust that is crispy when toasted and a soft crumb. This bread is more convenient because it can be mixed one day and baked the next day when you have time. The long fermentation releases the nutrients of the grain and enhances the flavor of the bread.
By judy2304

No-Knead Whole Wheat Bread with Sorghum Flour

This is a yummy variation of no-knead artisan bread with whole wheat and sorghum flours. Even if you are not an expert baker, no-knead bread is easy to make and all you need is a Dutch oven.
By babuschka

Artisan No-Knead Bread with Amaranth

This was my first time baking with amaranth and I am totally sold on its nutty flavor. I prefer baking no-knead breads in a Dutch oven, mostly cause it's so easy and produces a great crust! This recipe makes one large loaf, which I usually cut in the middle to freeze half.
By nch

Effortless Rustic Bread

20
This is the easiest recipe for rustic bread I've ever seen. Luckily it is also the yummiest rustic loaf recipe. Feel free to halve the recipe if you only want one loaf, but beware: it's so addictive you may wish you'd just baked both loaves.
By amyw

English Muffin Loaves

87
This is an easy yeast bread--no kneading required! The texture is like English muffins, great for toasting.
By Linda Matos

Gluten-Free Sourdough Raisin Bread

2
Cinnamon raisin bread made with gluten-free sourdough starter discard instead of commercial yeast. I made this recipe during the Covid-19 lockdown when yeast had disappeared from the supermarkets. This light and fluffy loaf is very easy to make because there is no kneading; it is more of a batter than a dough. This bread is delicious toasted.
By Buckwheat Queen

No-Knead Skillet Olive Bread

8
No-knead skillet olive bread is a very easy to make, no-knead, crusty, and delicious bread packed with marinated olives and garlic.
By Mitch Hendricks

Slow Cooker Bread

18
Bread made in the slow cooker actually turns out a decent loaf, and it's very easy because this is a no-knead recipe. It is also quick because it requires only one rise; the second rise happens in the slow cooker.   Adding seeds or rolled oats not only adds flavor, it also makes it easier to release the bread from the slow cooker.
By nch

No-Knead Country Bread

36
This delicious and gorgeous loaf is part recipe, part science experiment, and part fun family project when you're all stuck in the house together looking for things to do. Even though it takes many, many hours, the texture you get is just incredible. Spread with butter and jam, if desired.
By Chef John

Better-Than-Bakery No-Knead Sourdough

40
This crusty, chewy, tangy bread can't be beat. You'll be shocked at how simple it is to create such a professional loaf at home. Glossy, crunchy crust. Resilient, airy crumb. Baking inside a Dutch oven (set in your kitchen oven) does an excellent job simulating the effects of a professional bread oven.
By hrabbot

Chef John's Whole Wheat Ciabatta

22
I decided to give the old no-knead ciabatta a higher-fiber makeover. Since I don't have much whole wheat baking experience, I did what any good chef would do: I didn't do any research and just tried to figure it out. I was quite happy with the taste and texture, and going 50/50 with the all-purpose flour provided just enough of that crusty, chewy 'normal' bread experience.
By Chef John
No-Knead Artisan-Style Bread
364
"Very forgiving recipe! I am not an experienced baker and did about everything wrong. While my loaf wasn't very high, the flavor was outstanding. Will make again!" – bebe
Tips For No-Knead Bread
You still need to plan ahead—but this method is so easy.
Schlotsky's Bread
104
Chef John's No-Knead Beer Bread
436
No-Knead Cinnamon Rolls
494
Buttermilk Crumpets
4
No-Knead Artisan Style Bread
362

This is a very easy bread to make without any kneading. Bake in a Dutch oven or heavy casserole dish. The bread comes out very crusty and with huge holes throughout, just like at the bakery.

More No-Knead Bread Recipes

Fabulous Homemade Bread For the Food Processor

26
Best homemade bread -- 2 loaves in about 3 hours! This is a variation of Allrecipes' Fabulous Homemade Bread by J. Drury to allow mixing in a food processor for only 2 loaves.
By George R Kasica

Instant Pot Crusty No-Knead Bread

1
Great crusty bread requires a great deal of time to make, patience, and the perfect environment. The Instant Pot® cuts the time by several hours and creates the perfect slightly moist, warm environment perfect for activating dough. This goes so great with a good slathering of butter or dipped in a warm bowl of stew!
By Nicolemcmom

No-Knead Cinnamon and Raisin Bread

4
This crusty, raisin-studded bread can be made with just a few pantry items. It takes little hands-on time to prepare and will make your house smell like a bakery.
By Bren

Herb Batter Bread

77
This is the perfect side for all your meals...and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By CD Gundersen

Soft No-Knead Dinner Rolls

6
Really nice dinner rolls that are easy to make and good to eat. Brush rolls with melted butter when they come out of the oven.
By Crystal Barnes

No-Knead Sun-dried Tomato Garlic Basil Bread

2
An easy tasty bread made with no kneading. Just beat with a wooden spoon. Eat warm out of the oven or enjoy toasted with butter or in a hearty sandwich.
By SPICYGIRL

Khobz el Dar (Algerian Semolina Bread)

1
If you've never tasted Algerian bread, then you should definitely give this very easy recipe a try. Known as Khobz el Dar, it requires no kneading, no special techniques, and only basic ingredients. The result is an incredibly soft bread, slightly sweet, that tastes like brioche. Absolutely delicious.
By chouchou65

