Valentine's Day Vegan and Vegetarian Dinner Recipes

I made this recipe to celebrate Earth Day. Thanks to a thorough browning, mushrooms provide more than enough savoriness. The garlic, cheese, and parsley do the rest. What really blew me away was how close the texture was to actual meatballs. They are officially approved for use on spaghetti!
Even with a baking stone, a conventional oven is no match for a professional oven when it comes to making pizza. At home, or rather in your backyard, the grill is the way to go. The heat of a hot grill is perfect, and makes it possible to make incredible pizza at home. Use your favorite toppings, but keep in mind not to overload the pizza. Keep it light. Try it - everything is better on the grill!
Autumn is the season for rich, creamy sauces, and I'm pretty sure you're going to be shocked at just how easy this one is. When your cream is reduced, your sauce is practically done. I like serving this with a stuffed pasta like tortellini or ravioli, topped with diced apple and crunchy toasted walnuts.
A fairly quick and simple recipe that utilizes store bought sauce and polenta to save time for busy folks. This casserole is VERY rich, so use small servings. Feel free to add more ingredients to the simmering sauce to suit your own tastes.
These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.
This homemade ravioli is actually vegetarian, although no one who tries it can tell! The savory filling contains three different cheeses, mushrooms, and spinach. Although it's a rather time-consuming recipe to prepare, the results are well worth it!
This is a very popular recipe in India, liked by almost everyone. You may have to go to a nearby Asian Indian store to get the 'Pav Bhaji Masala' that is the special spice to bring the flavor (Masala means spice). Pav is actually the buns. Bhaji is the vegetables cooked with spice.
One of these days Michele and I will travel to the south of France, where we'll eat this amazing tomato tart at least once a day. It's going to be hot, since we'll have to go in the middle of summer to enjoy best possible tomatoes, but that's fine, as long as there's chilled rosé. One layer of tomato is plenty, since more than that will make for an overly wet tart, which means your pastry will not stay crispy.
This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.
Anti-meat pasta dish, which makes your tastebuds feel alive with the great combined flavors of sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper and pesto sauce. My husband and I came up with this recipe about two years ago playing around in the kitchen one day. Ever since then it has been our family's favorite. Garnish each dish with red pepper or Parmesan cheese to your taste. Instead of making your own pesto you can use 1/2 bottle of pre-made pesto from the grocery store.
This wonderful and easy skillet pasta dish includes sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, feta cheese, and crushed red pepper flakes. This is an authentic alternative that gets rave reviews in our family.
My mother is full-blooded Sicilian. Christmas Eve we celebrated the Vigil and had 7 fish dishes. Since my children were not super fans of anything more than shrimp, I made manicotti to add to the squid and octopus they didn't like. The crepes and the fluffy cheese and spinach filling are sure to satisfy vegetarians as well.