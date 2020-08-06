Valentine's Day Vegan and Vegetarian Dinner Recipes

Chef John's Tomato Tart

Rating: 4.5 stars 34

One of these days Michele and I will travel to the south of France, where we'll eat this amazing tomato tart at least once a day. It's going to be hot, since we'll have to go in the middle of summer to enjoy best possible tomatoes, but that's fine, as long as there's chilled rosé. One layer of tomato is plenty, since more than that will make for an overly wet tart, which means your pastry will not stay crispy.