Valentine's Day Vegan and Vegetarian Dinner Recipes

Want to cook up a romantic, sans meat meal for your sweetie? Here are our favorite vegetarian and vegan dinner recipes with a fancy feel.

Chef John's Meatless Meatballs

520
I made this recipe to celebrate Earth Day. Thanks to a thorough browning, mushrooms provide more than enough savoriness. The garlic, cheese, and parsley do the rest. What really blew me away was how close the texture was to actual meatballs. They are officially approved for use on spaghetti!
By Chef John

Sean's Falafel and Cucumber Sauce

1510
This is a great recipe for falafel. Everyone that I have made it for loves it. Yum!
By Sean

Pizza On The Grill I

452
Even with a baking stone, a conventional oven is no match for a professional oven when it comes to making pizza. At home, or rather in your backyard, the grill is the way to go. The heat of a hot grill is perfect, and makes it possible to make incredible pizza at home. Use your favorite toppings, but keep in mind not to overload the pizza. Keep it light. Try it - everything is better on the grill!
By Allrecipes Member
Moroccan Lentil Soup

542
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Allrecipes Member

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

84
Autumn is the season for rich, creamy sauces, and I'm pretty sure you're going to be shocked at just how easy this one is. When your cream is reduced, your sauce is practically done. I like serving this with a stuffed pasta like tortellini or ravioli, topped with diced apple and crunchy toasted walnuts.
By Chef John

Eggplant Parmesan I

543
This makes a delicious entree served with a salad and garlic bread.
By Karen

Portobello Sandwiches

310
Quick, juicy burgers. My friends and I eat them at least once a week!
By CHOLLE

Indian Eggplant - Bhurtha

292
This is a traditional North Indian (Punjabi) Bhurtha made with eggplant and tomato, and seasoned with cumin, turmeric garlic and ginger. Serve with fresh roti or naan.
By Simmi G

Spicy Indian Dahl

151
A spicy Indian lentil soup that can be enjoyed with rice or Naan, the Indian bread. A very healthy dish.
By Rachel

Cheesy Polenta Casserole

34
A fairly quick and simple recipe that utilizes store bought sauce and polenta to save time for busy folks. This casserole is VERY rich, so use small servings. Feel free to add more ingredients to the simmering sauce to suit your own tastes.
By DOCTOR KITTEN

Banh-Mi Style Vietnamese Baguette

36
These are by far the best sandwiches to serve your guests and yourself! The ingredients are fresh, delicious, popular and fills your mouth with marinated joy. You can usually find the high-caloric sandwich (variety of meat on mayonnaise) in your local Vietnamese baguette shop but here is a hearty Vegetarian version (if you do not use fish sauce) using portabello mushrooms.
By Always The Hostess

Mushroom and Spinach Ravioli with Chive Butter Sauce

113
This homemade ravioli is actually vegetarian, although no one who tries it can tell! The savory filling contains three different cheeses, mushrooms, and spinach. Although it's a rather time-consuming recipe to prepare, the results are well worth it!
By larkspur
Pav Bhaji
29
This is a very popular recipe in India, liked by almost everyone. You may have to go to a nearby Asian Indian store to get the 'Pav Bhaji Masala' that is the special spice to bring the flavor (Masala means spice). Pav is actually the buns. Bhaji is the vegetables cooked with spice.
Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Pasta Shells
204
Magnificent jumbo pasta shells stuffed to bursting with cheesy spinach filling.
Sukhothai Pad Thai
416
Chef John's Tomato Tart
34

One of these days Michele and I will travel to the south of France, where we'll eat this amazing tomato tart at least once a day. It's going to be hot, since we'll have to go in the middle of summer to enjoy best possible tomatoes, but that's fine, as long as there's chilled rosé. One layer of tomato is plenty, since more than that will make for an overly wet tart, which means your pastry will not stay crispy.

Pav Bhaji

29
This is a very popular recipe in India, liked by almost everyone. You may have to go to a nearby Asian Indian store to get the 'Pav Bhaji Masala' that is the special spice to bring the flavor (Masala means spice). Pav is actually the buns. Bhaji is the vegetables cooked with spice.
By Bongadi

Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Pasta Shells

204
Magnificent jumbo pasta shells stuffed to bursting with cheesy spinach filling.
By KITKATY

Sukhothai Pad Thai

416
This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.
By Nan

Chef John's Tomato Tart

34
One of these days Michele and I will travel to the south of France, where we'll eat this amazing tomato tart at least once a day. It's going to be hot, since we'll have to go in the middle of summer to enjoy best possible tomatoes, but that's fine, as long as there's chilled rosé. One layer of tomato is plenty, since more than that will make for an overly wet tart, which means your pastry will not stay crispy.
By Chef John

Eggplant Napoleon

7
Delicious, elegant, and flavorful layered eggplant dish. Wonderful presentation for guests! Delicious alongside pasta with fresh tomato and basil sauce. Enjoy!
By Brooke Elizabeth

Vegetarian Four Cheese Lasagna

239
This is a mouth tingling recipe with ricotta, feta, eggplant, tomato, pesto, pumpkin, Parmesan and mozzarella.
By BLACK_CAT52

Sun-Dried Tomato and Bow Tie Pasta

71
Anti-meat pasta dish, which makes your tastebuds feel alive with the great combined flavors of sun dried tomatoes, olive oil, red pepper and pesto sauce. My husband and I came up with this recipe about two years ago playing around in the kitchen one day. Ever since then it has been our family's favorite. Garnish each dish with red pepper or Parmesan cheese to your taste. Instead of making your own pesto you can use 1/2 bottle of pre-made pesto from the grocery store.
By JFOCHTMAN

Pasta Siciliano

219
This wonderful and easy skillet pasta dish includes sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, feta cheese, and crushed red pepper flakes. This is an authentic alternative that gets rave reviews in our family.
By Cathy Johnston

Wild Rice Stuffed Acorn Squash

92
A filling vegetarian main course dish, squash stuffed with stuffing and rice!
By sherry

Shiitake Scallopine

27
Delicious vegan version of the classic dish.
By POPINKI

Christmas Eve Manicotti

9
My mother is full-blooded Sicilian. Christmas Eve we celebrated the Vigil and had 7 fish dishes. Since my children were not super fans of anything more than shrimp, I made manicotti to add to the squid and octopus they didn't like. The crepes and the fluffy cheese and spinach filling are sure to satisfy vegetarians as well.
By Fantasy Gardener and Chef

Egg and Potato Curry

5
North Indian in origin, I was very grateful to have found this recipe. It is very similar to what was served to us by our Bengali neighbors years ago! Serve hot with a side of thickly sliced bread.
By sunwind
