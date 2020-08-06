Chocolate Recipes

Satisfy your chocolate cravings with over 4,740 chocolate recipes from white to dark including cookies, cake, pie and fondue.

Chocolate Ganache

1150
This is a rich, dark chocolate topping or decoration that has lots of uses. It can be whipped as filling or icing, or just poured over whatever cake you like.
By INGRIDEVOGEL

Chocolate Orange Truffles

86
Use orange liqueur or orange juice to flavor these dipped truffles. This is a very easy recipe, requiring no candy thermometer and no sensitive tempering of the chocolate.
By Terry

Chili Rick's

409
Easy chili recipe for a large number of people.
By RICHARDWROSS

Chicken Mole

69
Chicken Mole
By Jenny Wells

One Bowl Chocolate Cake III

4012
This is a rich and moist chocolate cake. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the batter. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By shirleyo

Chocolate Spoons

70
These chocolate-covered spoons make delightful holiday gifts. They are so wonderful to have at home, too. Use them to stir a little chocolate into your coffee, or strengthen your hot chocolate. You will need 20 to 24 plastic spoons for this recipe.
By Michele Streichert

Cincinnati Chili I

486
An unusual chili, with cinnamon, cloves, and even chocolate!
By MARBALET

Grandma's Fudge Sauce

13
Grew up with this basic recipe and, for me, it is still one of the best.
By Kevin Amy Kayla Ethan

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

17321
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
By Terry

Best Brownies

13046
Cakey on the outside and fudgy in the middle, this easy brownie recipe really is the best! Done in an hour.
By Terry

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

1497
Make an individual-size dessert using this decadent recipe for microwave chocolate mug cake.
By safinabakes1231

Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

11942
Make bakery-style chocolate chip cookies with this easy recipe.
By ELIZABETHBH
Pete's Chocolate Malted Milk Syrup
"In minutes, this makes a delicious sauce for ice cream, cake, crepes…you name it. So easy, and so good!" – lutzflcat
Chef John's Dark Chocolate Mousse
"Amazing! I've made this several times and it always turns out perfectly!" – carmelr57
Authentic Mole Sauce
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
1213
Quick and Easy Brownies
1874

This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.

More Chocolate Recipes

How to Melt Chocolate 3 Easy Ways

Melting chocolate can be a little tricky, but if it's all that stands between you and chocolate-covered treats, we can fix that right now.
By Vanessa Greaves

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

1213
Very ripe bananas keep this quick bread sweet and moist, while chocolate chips bring sweetness.
By iggytakahashi

Quick and Easy Brownies

1874
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
By Terry

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

5384
Chewy oatmeal cookies packed with walnuts and chocolate chips are easy to make, and your family will love the combination of flavors.
By PANTHERA

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

1210
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
By Kitten

Edible Cookie Dough

111
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By Kala McKay

Chocolate Chip Muffins

1389
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
By Janice

No Bake Cookies I

1170
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa.
By Terry

Original Nestle® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies

465
This famous classic American cookie is a treat no matter what the age or occasion. Enjoy it with a glass of cold milk.
By Nestle Toll House
Authentic Cincinnati Chili

250
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

Tiramisu II

2039
This tiramisu recipe features rum and coffee-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone custard and whipped cream.
By Terry

Creamy Hot Cocoa

1439
The kids will love this homemade, creamy hot chocolate recipe using unsweetened cocoa, white sugar, and milk.
By JEANIE BEAN

No-Bake Energy Bites

646
Oats, flax seed, peanut butter, and chocolate chips are mixed together into compact, energy bites for on-the-go snacking.
By Hiedi Heaton

Grandma's Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake

27
This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
By Bekah Miller

Fudge

1690
This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.
By Terry

No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake

547
Chocolate graham crackers layered between creamy vanilla custard, topped with chocolate glaze. Very rich and habit forming. Everyone I have made this for has fallen in love with it!
By Linda Rex

Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®

886
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
By Eagle brand
Chocolate Cornstarch Pudding

1597
My mom's best chocolate pudding recipe made with cornstarch and cocoa.
By Kelly Thompson

