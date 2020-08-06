Staff Picks Chocolate Ganache
This is a rich, dark chocolate topping or decoration that has lots of uses. It can be whipped as filling or icing, or just poured over whatever cake you like.
Chocolate Orange Truffles
Use orange liqueur or orange juice to flavor these dipped truffles. This is a very easy recipe, requiring no candy thermometer and no sensitive tempering of the chocolate.
Chili Rick's
Easy chili recipe for a large number of people.
Chocolate Spoons
These chocolate-covered spoons make delightful holiday gifts. They are so wonderful to have at home, too. Use them to stir a little chocolate into your coffee, or strengthen your hot chocolate. You will need 20 to 24 plastic spoons for this recipe.
Inspiration and Ideas Pete's Chocolate Malted Milk Syrup
"In minutes, this makes a delicious sauce for ice cream, cake, crepes…you name it. So easy, and so good!" – lutzflcat
Chef John's Dark Chocolate Mousse
"Amazing! I've made this several times and it always turns out perfectly!" – carmelr57
stack of sliced brownies Quick and Easy Brownies
This quick and easy recipe for chocolate brownies with walnuts takes about 45 minutes to make.
More Chocolate Recipes How to Melt Chocolate 3 Easy Ways
Melting chocolate can be a little tricky, but if it's all that stands between you and chocolate-covered treats, we can fix that right now.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
Edible Cookie Dough
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Chocolate Chip Muffins
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
Authentic Cincinnati Chili
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
Tiramisu II
This tiramisu recipe features rum and coffee-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone custard and whipped cream.
Creamy Hot Cocoa
The kids will love this homemade, creamy hot chocolate recipe using unsweetened cocoa, white sugar, and milk.
No-Bake Energy Bites
Oats, flax seed, peanut butter, and chocolate chips are mixed together into compact, energy bites for on-the-go snacking.
Grandma's Chocolate Texas Sheet Cake
This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
Fudge
This easy chocolate fudge recipe made with sweetened condensed milk is perfect for the holidays.
No-Bake Chocolate Eclair Cake
Chocolate graham crackers layered between creamy vanilla custard, topped with chocolate glaze. Very rich and habit forming. Everyone I have made this for has fallen in love with it!
Magic Cookie Bars from EAGLE BRAND®
This bar cookie is an old fashioned favorite. Chocolate chips, nuts and coconut are set in a caramelized layer on top of a graham cracker crust.
