Grilled Tilapia Recipes

I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
This recipe came from necessity, as I was so very hungry, sick of chicken, and I didn't want to turn on the oven. My diet is pretty specific right now so this was easy and delicious low-carb lunch when served with a salad. Greek salad with pink grapefruit added really brought out the flavor blend, and fits well with the Mayo Clinic Diet of adding grapefruit to each meal of meat or fish and salad or veggies. I made a single serving so I am leaving it to the maker to multiply.
These grilled tacos combine two of our favorite foods, fish and Tex-Mex. They remind us of living on the Texas Gulf Coast. Now that we live in Colorado I have to make all our favorite seafood and Mexican dishes to our liking! Serve with creamy slaw and add avocado slices or any favorite taco toppings.
