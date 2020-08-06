Grilled Tilapia Recipes

Grill up some tilapia with one of our 20 recipes for grilled tilapia. From fish tacos to blackened fillets, tilapia is sure to please when paired with mango, asparagus or lime.

Community Picks

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

949
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Grilled Tilapia with Smoked Paprika

46
This is such a great quick and healthy recipe. My whole family loves it. Enjoy with your favorite salad.
By Yanira

Fish Tacos Ultimo

223
After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!
By rev'd up chef

Grilled Tilapia

3
Easy, flavorful tilapia grilled over flames!
By rjholtz

Easy Tilapia with Wine and Tomatoes

585
This is a super quick, super easy recipe that is sure to please. Tilapia fillets are easy to cook on the grill in a foil bag.
By chowsito

Easy Chili and Lime Fish Street Tacos

2
These amazing fish tacos are made with tilapia fillets that are grilled and seasoned to perfection with lime juice and chili.
By Fioa

Grilled Herbed Tilapia in Foil Packets

1
Tilapia is a mild, white fish that is flaky and yummy. You can take this recipe for grilling it in foil packets and alter it to your own liking. The tilapia is very forgiving.
By PRINCESSKAROLY

Grilled Tilapia with Tomato-Olive Tapenade

7
A quick and easy way to prepare tilapia.
By Kat

Florida Sunset Blackened Tilapia

1
This spicy blackened fish recipe goes great with a side of steamed vegetables, rice, or a fresh fruit salad. It's also great cooked on the grill.
By Micah Dickinson

Ryann's Spicy Grilled Fish Tacos

These street-style grilled fish tacos have a great balance of spice and creamy queso fresco goodness. Delicious! If you really like spice, drizzle some sriracha on top!
By ryannodor
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Pan-Grilled Tilapia with Lemon and Red Onion
6
This recipe came from necessity, as I was so very hungry, sick of chicken, and I didn't want to turn on the oven. My diet is pretty specific right now so this was easy and delicious low-carb lunch when served with a salad. Greek salad with pink grapefruit added really brought out the flavor blend, and fits well with the Mayo Clinic Diet of adding grapefruit to each meal of meat or fish and salad or veggies. I made a single serving so I am leaving it to the maker to multiply.
Grilled Fish Burgers
Don't go to McDonald's® and get theirs! Try this grilled fish burger instead!
Grilled Baja Fish Tacos
Grilled Tex-Mex Fish Tacos

These grilled tacos combine two of our favorite foods, fish and Tex-Mex. They remind us of living on the Texas Gulf Coast. Now that we live in Colorado I have to make all our favorite seafood and Mexican dishes to our liking! Serve with creamy slaw and add avocado slices or any favorite taco toppings.

More Grilled Tilapia Recipes

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

949
Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Grilled Tilapia with Smoked Paprika

46
This is such a great quick and healthy recipe. My whole family loves it. Enjoy with your favorite salad.
By Yanira

Fish Tacos Ultimo

223
After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!
By rev'd up chef

Grilled Tilapia

3
Easy, flavorful tilapia grilled over flames!
By rjholtz

Easy Tilapia with Wine and Tomatoes

585
This is a super quick, super easy recipe that is sure to please. Tilapia fillets are easy to cook on the grill in a foil bag.
By chowsito

Easy Chili and Lime Fish Street Tacos

2
These amazing fish tacos are made with tilapia fillets that are grilled and seasoned to perfection with lime juice and chili.
By Fioa

Grilled Herbed Tilapia in Foil Packets

1
Tilapia is a mild, white fish that is flaky and yummy. You can take this recipe for grilling it in foil packets and alter it to your own liking. The tilapia is very forgiving.
By PRINCESSKAROLY

Grilled Tilapia with Tomato-Olive Tapenade

7
A quick and easy way to prepare tilapia.
By Kat

Florida Sunset Blackened Tilapia

1
This spicy blackened fish recipe goes great with a side of steamed vegetables, rice, or a fresh fruit salad. It's also great cooked on the grill.
By Micah Dickinson

Ryann's Spicy Grilled Fish Tacos

These street-style grilled fish tacos have a great balance of spice and creamy queso fresco goodness. Delicious! If you really like spice, drizzle some sriracha on top!
By ryannodor

Pan-Grilled Tilapia with Lemon and Red Onion

6
This recipe came from necessity, as I was so very hungry, sick of chicken, and I didn't want to turn on the oven. My diet is pretty specific right now so this was easy and delicious low-carb lunch when served with a salad. Greek salad with pink grapefruit added really brought out the flavor blend, and fits well with the Mayo Clinic Diet of adding grapefruit to each meal of meat or fish and salad or veggies. I made a single serving so I am leaving it to the maker to multiply.
By Terri-Lynn Howell-Schlaiss

Grilled Fish Burgers

Don't go to McDonald's® and get theirs! Try this grilled fish burger instead!
By Totally Fit Fabulous

Grilled Baja Fish Tacos

I found this grilled Baja fish taco recipe and made a few changes to it per my liking. Wife and 5-year old son love it. I hope you do too. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.
By JoVieBro

Grilled Tex-Mex Fish Tacos

These grilled tacos combine two of our favorite foods, fish and Tex-Mex. They remind us of living on the Texas Gulf Coast. Now that we live in Colorado I have to make all our favorite seafood and Mexican dishes to our liking! Serve with creamy slaw and add avocado slices or any favorite taco toppings.
By Mountain Girl
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com