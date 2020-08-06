4th of July Appetizer Recipes

Start the fireworks early with these easy 4th of July appetizers.

Community Picks

Deviled Eggs

357
These deviled eggs are made with Miracle Whip® instead of mayo.
By Allrecipes Member

Watermelon Caprese Appetizer

12
A refreshing appetizer for the summer, my family loved this so much they ate more than a serving each. Also great for those who love the flavor of caprese but aren't huge fans of tomatoes.
By Nicole Cox

Stuffed Jalapeno Firecrackers

225
This recipe came about after years of competition with family and friends over the perfect stuffed jalapeno. Bring your tissues because these are HOT! Goes well with Summer Beer I from this site.
By templina71

Watermelon Tomato Salsa

5
Terrific fruit salsa mix. Be sure to seed the tomatoes, otherwise it will be too watery. There is never anything left of this...it seems to appeal to all tastes.
By Lovin life in the kitchen

Vegetable Dill Dip

186
Very good-tasting recipe that was given to me by my mother. Try it, you will like it. Everyone who has had this raves about it. Best if made a day or several hours ahead.
By Bethany Bambenek

Cream Cheese Pickles

167
These tasty snacks are whole kosher dill pickles that are covered with cream cheese and wrapped with thin slices of deli beef.
By Allrecipes Member

Guacamole

7545
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

442
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Pico de Gallo

583
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

Easy Guacamole

1041
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2803
Quick, no-bake, 7-layer taco dip that has all the classic Mexican flavors.
By SUE CASE

Taco Dip

429
Spicy taco dip with layers of sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and peppers.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Top July 4th Appetizers
Celebrate the red, white, and blue with these easy bites.
15 No-Cook Summer Appetizers
These simple recipes are big on flavor and are dressed to impress.
How to Make Red, White, and Blue Deviled Eggs
Spicy Watermelon
15
15 Best Finger Foods for 4th of July
7 Refreshing Pineapple Salsa Recipes
Best Spinach Dip Ever
1417

A flavorful spinach dip fills a tasty bread bowl. Perfect for entertaining!

More 4th of July Appetizer Recipes

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

631
A fresh salsa with tomatoes, onion, peppers, cilantro, cumin, and lime.
By Cheryl Dressler

Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

118
A cream cheese dip that's loved by all!
By BakerT

Mango Salsa

504
A delicious blend of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and cilantro.
By IYENGAR21

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

590
This authentic salsa verde has a fabulous flavor with a little extra zip!
By Kimberly Binning

Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

317
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes

Fresh Homemade Salsa

39
Blend fresh tomatoes, onion, chilies, and garlic for a fresh, healthy dip.
By Stephanie Roynestad Fuller

Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

357
A spicy sauce for blooming onions made with mayo, ketchup, and horseradish.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Guacamole

683
The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
By PHLOX

Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

1498
These deviled eggs include bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Better than your ordinary deviled eggs.
By USEREMILY3260

Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta

115
The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty.
By Chef John

Black Bean Avocado Salsa

185
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
By Dawn Logterman

Honey Orange Firecracker Shrimp

105
Colossal-size shrimp seasoned and fried crispy with honey, orange, garlic, and red pepper. You can dress this up with either orange, lemon, or lime zest and fresh thinly-sliced basil.
By James Peteeboy

Avocado Deviled Eggs

76
This is a twist on the traditional deviled egg. I usually use 1 or 2 fewer yolks for the filling.
By thehealthyhousewife

Spicy Watermelon

15
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

96
This has all the flavor of jalapeno poppers in an easy to make dip! I have mixed the Parmesan cheese in with the dip and omitted the cracker and butter topping, but baked as usual, too.
By countrygirl

Cool Cucumber Salsa

188
A great way to use all those cucumbers you get from your plants! A little zing from the jalapeno and a burst of lime add a fresh taste to cucumbers in this refreshing fresh salsa.
By DAWNIE1219

Easy Never Forgotten Guacamole

179
This guacamole has been a hit at our house for years. Great for the Superbowl or any occasion. Sour cream and cream cheese make the guac extra creamy. Spice it up with crushed red pepper.
By JULESKI

Red, White and Blue Deviled Eggs

3
These are a great Fourth of July appetizer! They're a bit fussy to make, but the colorful presentation is so fun, it's worth it. Spicy horseradish and smoked Spanish paprika give these deviled eggs a bit of a kick. This recipe scales easily; just be sure to go easy on the salt amount and season to your tastes.
By Gremolata

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Puffs

33
If you enjoy the gut-bombs that are classic, bacon-wrapped, jalapeno poppers, I think you'll love these shockingly light puffs. All the same flavors are there, especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier.
By Chef John

Stuffed Jalapeno Firecrackers

223
This recipe came about after years of competition with family and friends over the perfect stuffed jalapeno. Bring your tissues because these are HOT! Goes well with Summer Beer I from this site.

Pineapple Salsa

156
A fruit and vegetable salsa! Serve over chicken, fish, or pork, or as a side dish.
By SVPORTER

Smoky Four-Pepper Salsa

16
This is an easy smoky salsa that can be adjusted to any degree of heat that you like by increasing or decreasing the jalapenos!
By Julia C Brogli

Chipotle Guacamole

26
This is a great guacamole recipe which is very easy to customize to your own tastes. The addition of lime and chipotle puts a spin on this simple recipe and separate it from the pack.
By KatieTries2Cook

All-American Chips and Dip

9
This fun spin on chips and dip is perfect for any Memorial Day, Labor Day, or Fourth of July celebration.
By Suzabell
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com