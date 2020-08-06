4th of July Appetizer Recipes

Community Picks Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs are made with Miracle Whip® instead of mayo.
By Allrecipes Member
Watermelon Caprese Appetizer
A refreshing appetizer for the summer, my family loved this so much they ate more than a serving each. Also great for those who love the flavor of caprese but aren't huge fans of tomatoes.
Stuffed Jalapeno Firecrackers
This recipe came about after years of competition with family and friends over the perfect stuffed jalapeno. Bring your tissues because these are HOT! Goes well with Summer Beer I from this site.
Watermelon Tomato Salsa
Terrific fruit salsa mix. Be sure to seed the tomatoes, otherwise it will be too watery. There is never anything left of this...it seems to appeal to all tastes.
Vegetable Dill Dip
Very good-tasting recipe that was given to me by my mother. Try it, you will like it. Everyone who has had this raves about it. Best if made a day or several hours ahead.
Cream Cheese Pickles
These tasty snacks are whole kosher dill pickles that are covered with cream cheese and wrapped with thin slices of deli beef.
By Allrecipes Member Guacamole
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member Pico de Gallo
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
Easy Guacamole
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member Seven Layer Taco Dip
Quick, no-bake, 7-layer taco dip that has all the classic Mexican flavors.
By SUE CASE Taco Dip
Spicy taco dip with layers of sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and peppers.
By Allrecipes Member Inspiration and Ideas Our Top July 4th Appetizers
Celebrate the red, white, and blue with these easy bites.
15 No-Cook Summer Appetizers
These simple recipes are big on flavor and are dressed to impress.
More 4th of July Appetizer Recipes Mango Salsa
A delicious blend of mango, red bell pepper, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Classic Savory Deviled Eggs
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
Best Guacamole
The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
Strawberry Goat Cheese Bruschetta
The way the tangy, slightly salty goat cheese works with the syrupy, balsamic-coated strawberries and crispy, charred bread is a thing of beauty.
Black Bean Avocado Salsa
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
Honey Orange Firecracker Shrimp
Colossal-size shrimp seasoned and fried crispy with honey, orange, garlic, and red pepper. You can dress this up with either orange, lemon, or lime zest and fresh thinly-sliced basil.
Avocado Deviled Eggs
This is a twist on the traditional deviled egg. I usually use 1 or 2 fewer yolks for the filling.
Spicy Watermelon
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
This has all the flavor of jalapeno poppers in an easy to make dip! I have mixed the Parmesan cheese in with the dip and omitted the cracker and butter topping, but baked as usual, too.
Cool Cucumber Salsa
A great way to use all those cucumbers you get from your plants! A little zing from the jalapeno and a burst of lime add a fresh taste to cucumbers in this refreshing fresh salsa.
By DAWNIE1219 Easy Never Forgotten Guacamole
This guacamole has been a hit at our house for years. Great for the Superbowl or any occasion. Sour cream and cream cheese make the guac extra creamy. Spice it up with crushed red pepper.
By JULESKI Red, White and Blue Deviled Eggs
These are a great Fourth of July appetizer! They're a bit fussy to make, but the colorful presentation is so fun, it's worth it. Spicy horseradish and smoked Spanish paprika give these deviled eggs a bit of a kick. This recipe scales easily; just be sure to go easy on the salt amount and season to your tastes.
Bacon Jalapeno Popper Puffs
If you enjoy the gut-bombs that are classic, bacon-wrapped, jalapeno poppers, I think you'll love these shockingly light puffs. All the same flavors are there, especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier.
Pineapple Salsa
A fruit and vegetable salsa! Serve over chicken, fish, or pork, or as a side dish.
By SVPORTER Smoky Four-Pepper Salsa
This is an easy smoky salsa that can be adjusted to any degree of heat that you like by increasing or decreasing the jalapenos!
Chipotle Guacamole
This is a great guacamole recipe which is very easy to customize to your own tastes. The addition of lime and chipotle puts a spin on this simple recipe and separate it from the pack.
All-American Chips and Dip
This fun spin on chips and dip is perfect for any Memorial Day, Labor Day, or Fourth of July celebration.
