Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipes

This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or slices of toasted French bread. It can be easily substituted with fat-free ingredients for all of you health freaks out there! It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped red bell peppers, parsley, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
This dip was the result of endless combinations to try to come up with some dip that I didn't have to cook for work. Serve immediately or it is even better if you leave it in the refrigerator overnight. Store in nonmetallic air-tight container. The only kitchen utensil you need is a food processor. Best with pita chips, crostini, or some kind of chip with less salt.
This is an amazing recipe for a creamy, cheesy spinach-artichoke dip, without the excess oil! I made this recipe because I wanted the perfect combination. It has the perfect amount of spice without being too overpowering, and is made without mayonnaise, so you don't get the oiliness that some other dips may have. I love to serve this with toasted sourdough bread.
This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or pieces of Hawaiian bread. It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
Tangy and delicious, this dip is always a hit with our guests, and no one ever suspects that we saved them quite a few calories. Serve with tortilla chips, pita chips, crackers, or toasted french bread. Well complemented by red wine.