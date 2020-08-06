Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipes

Whip up some delectable homemade spinach and artichoke dip with these 40 tried and true recipes, including recipes for baked spinach artichoke dip.

Community Picks

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3022
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

420
This spinach dip is a huge hit at parties! It has become one of our favorite appetizers to serve guests when we entertain. Prepare ahead, but serve warm from the oven with fresh bread, crackers, chips, pita, etc.
By Simmi G

Artichoke & Spinach Dip Restaurant Style

2920
Tastes very similar to ones served in chain restaurants in our area. This one uses refrigerated Alfredo sauce as its base to give it a wonderful creamy texture.
By TERRAD

Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

168
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Veronica's Hot Spinach, Artichoke and Chile Dip

479
This recipe is always a hit at parties. I combined my two favorite recipes--artichoke chili dip and hot spinach dip--into this one recipe.
By WRIGHTWOOD GIRL

Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip

683
This is a warm delicious dip...but it's very rich! Serve warm with tortilla chips. Garnish with extra sour cream and salsa if you like.
By Sherrie D.

Artichoke Spinach Dip

537
This is a great dip! It's prepared on the stove top instead of in the oven. Even veggie haters love this, and I'm always asked for the recipe whenever I make it. Omit the Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By CINDYJ60

Luscious Spinach Artichoke Dip

816
This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or slices of toasted French bread. It can be easily substituted with fat-free ingredients for all of you health freaks out there! It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey Jack cheese, chopped red bell peppers, parsley, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
By Youri

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

268
I love the addition of bacon to this cheesy spinach and artichoke dip. It's a family favorite around the holidays. My Nana passed it on to me. I hope you'll enjoy it!
By MRS SEALS

Amazing No Cook Spinach Artichoke Dip

26
This dip was the result of endless combinations to try to come up with some dip that I didn't have to cook for work. Serve immediately or it is even better if you leave it in the refrigerator overnight. Store in nonmetallic air-tight container. The only kitchen utensil you need is a food processor. Best with pita chips, crostini, or some kind of chip with less salt.
By chichima

Instant Pot® Spinach and Artichoke Dip

16
A classic appetizer made in just minutes in the Instant Pot®. This has all of the creamy and cheesy goodness you'd expect in a spinach dip without the hassle.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Slow Cooker Spinach-Artichoke Dip

6
This slow cooker spinach-artichoke dip is easy to make and delicious!
By HnyBear
Inspiration and Ideas

Florentine Artichoke Dip
1195
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip
206
This is a favorite at family get togethers. It's always gone in a flash! Serve with tortilla chips or petite sourdough French bread slices.
Fabulous Spinach and Artichoke Dip
50
Baked Spinach-Artichoke Dip without Mayo

This is an amazing recipe for a creamy, cheesy spinach-artichoke dip, without the excess oil! I made this recipe because I wanted the perfect combination. It has the perfect amount of spice without being too overpowering, and is made without mayonnaise, so you don't get the oiliness that some other dips may have. I love to serve this with toasted sourdough bread.

More Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipes

Florentine Artichoke Dip

1195
I am always asked to make this dip for parties and family gatherings. It is always the first thing to go! Serve it with either crackers or breadsticks.

Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip

206
This is a favorite at family get togethers. It's always gone in a flash! Serve with tortilla chips or petite sourdough French bread slices.
By Kathy Berliner

Fabulous Spinach and Artichoke Dip

50
If you love Applebee's® spinach and artichoke dip, this is the one for you. Serve with chips or bread and enjoy.
By canderson09

Baked Spinach-Artichoke Dip without Mayo

This is an amazing recipe for a creamy, cheesy spinach-artichoke dip, without the excess oil! I made this recipe because I wanted the perfect combination. It has the perfect amount of spice without being too overpowering, and is made without mayonnaise, so you don't get the oiliness that some other dips may have. I love to serve this with toasted sourdough bread.
By Lovley Food

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

3
This dip packs all the taste of traditional spinach artichoke dip minus the dairy. Serve hot with tortilla chips.
By thedailygourmet

Spinach Artichoke Dip with Water Chestnuts

3
This is a rich, delicious dip that can be served with tortilla chips or pieces of Hawaiian bread. It's an absolute hit at all parties. Here are a few suggested garnishes: shredded Monterey jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced mushrooms, or bread crumbs.
By missynmitchell

Absolutely Wonderful Cheesy, Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip

This cheesy, creamy spinach artichoke dip couldn't be simpler - just mix together and bake! Serve with French or sourdough bread. Recipe created by Amie Knudson.
By Shamrock Farms
Artichoke Dip with Fresh Spinach

Artichoke dip with fresh spinach.
By sheghost

Hot Spinach, Artichoke, and Swiss Cheese Dip

A hot spinach and artichoke dip made with delicious Swiss cheese. Serve with crackers or sliced baguettes.
By Ruth

Justine's Artichoke Chicken Spinach Dip

14
I first tasted this variation of the regular artichoke spinach dip at a local restaurant and have been trying to perfect it for over a year. I've finally done it and would like to share it with you.
By JustineCosley

Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip

1
Tangy and delicious, this dip is always a hit with our guests, and no one ever suspects that we saved them quite a few calories. Serve with tortilla chips, pita chips, crackers, or toasted french bread. Well complemented by red wine.
By Bethany Hunt

Healthier Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

9
This healthier dip recipe is as amazing as Tiffany's original recipe. Its creamy texture goes great with crispy toasted multi-grain bread or crackers.
By MakeItHealthy
