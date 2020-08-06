Cake Pop Recipes

This recipe is very versatile and heavily addictive. You can mix and match cake and icing flavors as well as the chocolate coatings. The variations are unlimited, and they can be nicely packaged and given as gifts.
Ice cream cake on a stick, crunchies and all! The shell coating against the cake part of the ice cream sandwich gives it the most amazing texture. It's not thin and brittle like normal chocolate-coated pops, but more like the inside of a Carvel® ice cream cake. Assorted toppings (I like crushed Oreo's®!) add crunchy texture and the cake warms a little so it's a perfect contrast to the cold ice cream. You just have to try this, no dessert could be easier! Kids would have fun making these but adults alike will enjoy eating them.
Birthdays, Easter, baby showers, or just because they are cute and taste good! Got this recipe from a friend and I must share... enjoy! There are many ways to be creative when making these... there are dozens of different types of sprinkles, or you can use different colors of candy melts and no sprinkles if you wish. Almost everything can be bought at a crafts store.
"My family made these last night and decorated them today. It does take a long time! But we made a chocolate cake version at the same time, and the cheesecake balls were easier [by far] to shape and keep together on the stick." – inspir8tion
Pancakes didn't turn out so well on my electric stove top, so I invented these. They are light and airy and freeze well too. Try them with strawberry jam, dipped in syrup, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. Perfect for kid and adult brunches! This is a wonderful pancake recipe on its own too.
Brownie lollipops - a delicious brownie-candy combination! Easy to make and versatile enough to decorate for any occasion! Substitute white chocolate coating for chocolate if you like. Decorate with sprinkles or your favorite topping.
These cake pops are quick and easy and fun for the whole family! They're perfect for holidays and get-togethers, and there's something about them for everyone to love. If you would like to frost them, do not use heavily whipped frosting, use a light frosting.
I wanted to make a quick-and-easy-to-eat brunch item and this was perfect! They are moist and packed full of flavor. This will be a crowd-pleaser for sure and great for brunch potlucks! You can also freeze the leftovers and heat up for a quick morning breakfast, great for kids! Dip balls into maple or blue agave syrup and top with confectioners' sugar or country gravy.