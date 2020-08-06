Cake Pop Recipes

Cake pops are a fun and versatile party treat. Learn techniques for making cake pops with a variety of recipes and get inspired with clever decorating ideas.

Community Picks

Lemon Cake Pops from Scratch

These are really yummy cake pops that my kids love. If you don't like things super sweet, you can just mix the cake with cream cheese instead of frosting. Store in the refrigerator.
By Allrecipes Member

Cookie Balls

581
Okay, so they're not cake pops, but these Oreo® Balls are just as delicious!
By Allrecipes Member

Cake Balls

This recipe is very versatile and heavily addictive. You can mix and match cake and icing flavors as well as the chocolate coatings. The variations are unlimited, and they can be nicely packaged and given as gifts.
By Allison

Hard Chocolate Glaze

"Perfect...[I used it] to top off Oreo Truffles!" – Marianne
By CCACHEF

Brownie Pops

2
"Great recipe especially for brownie lovers like me. :)" – youngchef
By michellekb

Simple Cake Pops

13
This cake pop recipe is perfect for any occasion where sweet treats are needed!
By Miss Amy

Easiest Cake Pops Ever

4
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, and kids' kitchen activities, these no-bake cake pops are made from iced sugar cookies and softened cream cheese.
By NicoleMcmom

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Pops

Ice cream cake on a stick, crunchies and all! The shell coating against the cake part of the ice cream sandwich gives it the most amazing texture. It's not thin and brittle like normal chocolate-coated pops, but more like the inside of a Carvel® ice cream cake. Assorted toppings (I like crushed Oreo's®!) add crunchy texture and the cake warms a little so it's a perfect contrast to the cold ice cream. You just have to try this, no dessert could be easier! Kids would have fun making these but adults alike will enjoy eating them.
By NicoleMcmom

Easy Cake Pops

8
Tasty, easy-making, and perfect for kids.
By Queen

Cheesecake Pops

49
A fun twist on a traditional dessert, these fun 'lollipops' will impress your family and friends.

Cake Pops

37
Birthdays, Easter, baby showers, or just because they are cute and taste good! Got this recipe from a friend and I must share... enjoy! There are many ways to be creative when making these... there are dozens of different types of sprinkles, or you can use different colors of candy melts and no sprinkles if you wish. Almost everything can be bought at a crafts store.
Inspiration and Ideas

Cheesecake Pops
"My family made these last night and decorated them today. It does take a long time! But we made a chocolate cake version at the same time, and the cheesecake balls were easier [by far] to shape and keep together on the stick." – inspir8tion
Cake Pops
"Great idea to use donut holes—it saved so much time!" – leiannday
How To Make a Parchment Paper Piping Bag for Decorating
Pretty Cake Pops
14
More Cake Pop Recipes

Pretty Cake Pops

14
Mini cake and frosting balls coated in a hard shell, finished with a sucker stick for a bite-size dessert treat!
By Les

Chocolate Cake Pops

7
This is a great recipe with a hint of coffee mixed with chocolate. You'll love to use this recipe over and over and over again with your cake pop maker. Just glaze, coat, or decorate as desired.
By HorseLover360

Pancake Poppers

23
Pancakes didn't turn out so well on my electric stove top, so I invented these. They are light and airy and freeze well too. Try them with strawberry jam, dipped in syrup, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. Perfect for kid and adult brunches! This is a wonderful pancake recipe on its own too.
By ELLOWYN

No-Bake Baileys® Cheesecake Balls

4
Boozy chocolate-coated cheesecake balls with no need to bake, they only take 15 minutes or so (if you don't include the chilling between each step).
By coachchris

Brownie Pops

2
Brownie lollipops - a delicious brownie-candy combination! Easy to make and versatile enough to decorate for any occasion! Substitute white chocolate coating for chocolate if you like. Decorate with sprinkles or your favorite topping.
By michellekb

Banana Pancake Pops

14
Banana pancake pops will cook easy and taste great. Warning: very addictive once tried. Don't worry if the first couple are darker then the rest. You'll get used to how long they should fry.
By mkristi18

Tiramisu Cake Balls

2
Cake balls with the creamy coffee flavor of tiramisu can be served just as they are or coated with chocolate for cake pops.
By cakepopqueen21

Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bites

8
Quick and easy peanut butter deliciousness! You can't go wrong with this recipe.
By tmay85

Thin Mint® Chocolate Cake Pops

I used this at a school blood drive and got raving reviews. I hope you enjoy!
By Sophie

Cherry Cheesecake Balls

Soft cream cheese, maraschino cherries, and coconut are rolled in graham cracker crumbs for these easy, decadent cherry cheesecake balls. Keep refrigerated.
By Shelley Chrapun

Minions Marshmallow Pops

My kids were obsessed with the minions after watching Despicable Me so I made these marshmallow pops for my daughter's birthday. Huge hit with everyone. You can also decorate cake pops this way.
By stella

Easy Cake Pop Swirl

These cake pops are quick and easy and fun for the whole family! They're perfect for holidays and get-togethers, and there's something about them for everyone to love. If you would like to frost them, do not use heavily whipped frosting, use a light frosting.
By Hannah Craz

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Pancake Balls (with Cake Pop Maker)

1
I wanted to make a quick-and-easy-to-eat brunch item and this was perfect! They are moist and packed full of flavor. This will be a crowd-pleaser for sure and great for brunch potlucks! You can also freeze the leftovers and heat up for a quick morning breakfast, great for kids! Dip balls into maple or blue agave syrup and top with confectioners' sugar or country gravy.
By jennlup
