Buffalo Flavored Recipes

Highly addictive side dish. The trick to an excellent batch is getting the right level of crispy without burning the sprouts, which requires some attention since Brussels sprouts differ so greatly in size.
This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.
These are just as good, if not better than, Buffalo chicken wings but without the mess! You can use ground turkey in place of the ground chicken. Serve on toothpicks with celery sticks, hot sauce, and blue cheese dressing.
Everybody's favorite savory pancake has been combined with Buffalo chicken in Chef John's easy and fun appetizer. This new party snack will be a hit while you're watching the next football game, or any night of the week.
For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
My favorite sports pub serves this, and I've come up with a simple and delicious home version. Many local restaurants sell wing sauce, and most grocery stores carry it near the steak and BBQ sauces. It's rich, so serve in squares as an appetizer. Serve ranch dressing, celery, and carrot sticks on the side. Enjoy!