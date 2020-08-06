Buffalo Flavored Recipes

Want that great buffalo taste but tired of plain old wings? Get creative with one of over 110 buffalo flavored recipes from pizza to buffalo cauliflower and beyond.

Staff Picks

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

192
I saw my local ballpark was introducing Buffalo chicken mac and cheese and thought it was a great idea! This is what I whipped up. Serve with celery sticks and beer. Let me know what you think.
By Matt R

Spicy Buffalo Chex® Mix

11
Chex® mix with a spicy, Buffalo-wing kick.
By Jon

Buffalo Chicken Lasagna

9
This dish puts all of the flavors of a delicious platter of Buffalo wings into an easy-to-make, cheesy, lasagna.
By David Rigie

Roasted Buffalo Brussels Sprouts

25
Highly addictive side dish. The trick to an excellent batch is getting the right level of crispy without burning the sprouts, which requires some attention since Brussels sprouts differ so greatly in size.
By MDMONS

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

5
Great low-calorie meal perfect for lunch or a quick snack. Garnish tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cilantro, or garnish of choice.
By S T Andersen

Spicy Buffalo-Style Meatballs

3
Quick and easy gluten-free dinner. My husband can eat all these spicy meatballs in one sitting! Serve with blue cheese dressing and veggie sticks.
By Sagitta

Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

307
This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.
By mammak

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

2531
This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football.
By Divinesolace21

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells

114
This is a hit for football Sundays. For a thicker stuffing, drain ricotta overnight. Serve with ranch and blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By kaid711

Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

Pizza with a little kick of buffalo wing flavor! Have your pizza and wings together!
By BBNELSON

Buffalo Meatballs

44
These are just as good, if not better than, Buffalo chicken wings but without the mess! You can use ground turkey in place of the ground chicken. Serve on toothpicks with celery sticks, hot sauce, and blue cheese dressing.
By mmaronic

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

126
This recipe is tasty and very easy to make. Great to slice up for a party or for Sunday football. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping sauce.
By lukeybear2007
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Buffalo Cauliflower
313
"I cannot believe how good this was. My husband and I love wings and have been a little out of control lately (football season). We were blown away!" – lizzybabs
Buffalo Shrimp
"Wowza! So good. This recipe was absolute perfection." – kakinfo2
Touchdown Pizza
Chef John's Buffalo Wing Sauce
781
50 Foods to Buffalo

More Buffalo Flavored Recipes

Boneless Buffalo Wings

968
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts take the place of wings in this easy pub-style favorite. Serve the crispy, spicy strips with blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By BETTYCOOK

Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

2531
This is a spicy, hearty sandwich that will please those who love buffalo chicken wings. This recipe is perfect for those days spent watching football.
By Divinesolace21

Buffalo Cauliflower

313
Buffalo cauliflower is a tasty appetizer of cauliflower coated in a buffalo dip-flavored breading that happens to be gluten-free!
By ddmama

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

192
I saw my local ballpark was introducing Buffalo chicken mac and cheese and thought it was a great idea! This is what I whipped up. Serve with celery sticks and beer. Let me know what you think.
By Matt R

Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

307
This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.
By mammak

Buffalo Shrimp

363
This is the BEST...you can adjust the intensity of the buffalo sauce to your liking. We like it HOT!!
By JIGGYnFL

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

250
You can customize these simple wraps by topping them with whatever your family likes. Try shredded cheese, tomatoes, or onions.
By lsk

Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza

1377
Pizza with a little kick of buffalo wing flavor! Have your pizza and wings together!
By BBNELSON

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

126
This recipe is tasty and very easy to make. Great to slice up for a party or for Sunday football. Serve with blue cheese dressing for dipping sauce.
By lukeybear2007

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells

114
This is a hit for football Sundays. For a thicker stuffing, drain ricotta overnight. Serve with ranch and blue cheese dressing for dipping.
By kaid711

Buffalo Chicken Lasagna

9
This dish puts all of the flavors of a delicious platter of Buffalo wings into an easy-to-make, cheesy, lasagna.
By David Rigie

Buffalo Chicken Dutch Babies

3
Everybody's favorite savory pancake has been combined with Buffalo chicken in Chef John's easy and fun appetizer. This new party snack will be a hit while you're watching the next football game, or any night of the week.
By Chef John

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

610
This is a baked version of the popular spicy appetizer. Use more or less cayenne to taste.
By Bobbi Jo

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

173
For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
By Andrew C

Baked Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

70
My family's favorite comfort food!
By tamara

Buffalo Chicken Skillet

43
Both simple and amazing, this is a family favorite!
By Mich

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

2
This pasta dish has all the flavors of Buffalo chicken wings, and you don't have to get your fingers full of hot sauce. It's made on the stovetop and is finger-licking good!
By Yoly

Roasted Buffalo Brussels Sprouts

25
Highly addictive side dish. The trick to an excellent batch is getting the right level of crispy without burning the sprouts, which requires some attention since Brussels sprouts differ so greatly in size.
By MDMONS

Buffalo Chicken Taquitos

9
Super easy and extremely good. I found a recipe online that was similar, but it had too many ingredients. I simplified it and now it can be made mostly in the slow cooker.
By Stacey

Buffalo Chicken Burgers with Blue Cheese Dressing

181
This burger delivers the bold flavors of Buffalo wings minus the mess and calories. Serve with additional hot sauce on the side.
By Melissa Sweet

Buffalo Chicken Sushi Roll

2
I made this recipe for my wife who is not into raw fish sushi. Now the whole family is totally hooked on it!
By Bennyh614

Touchdown Pizza

40
My favorite sports pub serves this, and I've come up with a simple and delicious home version. Many local restaurants sell wing sauce, and most grocery stores carry it near the steak and BBQ sauces. It's rich, so serve in squares as an appetizer. Serve ranch dressing, celery, and carrot sticks on the side. Enjoy!

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wontons

13
An American spin on the classic Chinese wonton.
By Crystal

Air Fryer Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower

Cauliflower tossed in wing sauce that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Just what you'd expect from a wing.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com