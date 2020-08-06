Tapa Recipes

Tapas are sophisticated small plates that are perfect for parties. Browse over 110 recipes for traditional Spanish tapas like tortilla espanola, calamari, ceviche, garlic shrimp, stuffed olives, and empanadas.
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
This recipe can be eaten as a side dish or as a light meal. It's great with a grilled pork chop and some crusty bread. Its origins date back to North African cultures and is one of the very popular choices of tapas in Seville's bars.
This recipe is inspired by Woolgrowers Restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Among the many appetizers they give, there is one that is very much like this salad which is handy to have in the refrigerator. It is very good and close to my inspiration.
Delicious and easy! Poblanos seemed like a logical choice for kicking stuffed peppers up a notch. We were amazed by how well these turned out. Give them a try! Recipe could easily be doubled or tripled as needed.
This recipe was given to me by a dear friend from Ecuador. This dish is also great with raw shrimp, scallops, or fish. If using canned oysters, cover the dish with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for about 30 minutes. If using raw shrimp, scallops, or fish, cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or until they are opaque in the middle.
This is a traditional Chilean snack, or maybe an appetizer. The truth is that it's a snack eaten during winter time, especially when it rains. It is typical to arrive home after walking through the rainy streets of Santiago and sit down to have a cup of tea and eat a couple of sopaipillas. You can also eat ones sold by street vendors, but they usually don't taste as good as home-made ones. If you can't find zapallo, pumpkin is a good substitute.
This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
A to-die-for take on the usual olive tapenade. Don't use California sundried tomatoes because they are too sweet! Every time I make this I get requests for the recipe! I've never actually had the patience to chill this and always end up serving it right away. It's a huge hit! Serve with your favorite crackers.
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
Living in Spain I have come across a literal plethora of tapas. This is a light, healthy tapa that goes best with crisp white wines and crunchy bread. This recipe is great for experimenting with a variety of different vegetables, spices, and vinegars.
A great way to serve tomato mozzarella salad. Great presentation; always a hit! You can find the bite-sized mozzarella ('Bocconcini') at most supermarkets. If they are on the larger side, cut them in half.
This recipe can be eaten as a side dish or as a light meal. It's great with a grilled pork chop and some crusty bread. Its origins date back to North African cultures and is one of the very popular choices of tapas in Seville's bars.
Tortilla Espanola is a dish I make all the time at home. My boyfriend's family are Spanish, and he just loves this authentic dish. It's easy to prepare and always a crowd pleaser. Traditionally this dish only uses only onions, potatoes and egg; however I like to add a little green, either parsley or chives depending on your taste. They're both wonderful.
This mahi mahi ceviche requires a little bit of knife work, but when you consider the seasonal advantage of not using the stove, and just how tasty this really is, I think it's all worthwhile. You can also use shrimp, scallops, swordfish, and snapper.
Delicious and easy! Poblanos seemed like a logical choice for kicking stuffed peppers up a notch. We were amazed by how well these turned out. Give them a try! Recipe could easily be doubled or tripled as needed.
The quince is an old-fashioned, intensely aromatic, and dearly loved fruit. It is not an easy fruit to prepare, as it needs to be poached or cooked before it can be used in recipes. Quince paste is a wonderful accompaniment to cheese and crackers-try chevre as well as other mild, firm cheeses. You can also serve it for breakfast in place of jam.
A wonderful appetizer to enjoy with friends when San Francisco's Indian summer warms the city. The true way to 'cook' the fish is to marinate it in citrus juice overnight, but I find that the poaching process is faster and an easy way to judge if it is indeed cooked. I often buy precooked shrimp (but NOT frozen!) and just poach the scallops. Best when served with cold beer (we prefer Pacifico®) and fresh limes. Using quality and sturdy tortilla chips is essential. Please note that the serving size is meant for appetizer portions.