Tapa Recipes

Tapas are sophisticated small plates that are perfect for parties. Browse over 110 recipes for traditional Spanish tapas like tortilla espanola, calamari, ceviche, garlic shrimp, stuffed olives, and empanadas.

Community Picks

Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)

61
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
By Chef John

Tortilla Espanola (Spanish Tortilla)

82
Unlike most omelets, a Spanish tortilla is served at room temperature. It is the classic tapa, prepared all over Spain.
By sjmoraes

Air Fryer Calamari

Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Espinacas con Garbanzos (Spinach with Garbanzo Beans)

434
This recipe can be eaten as a side dish or as a light meal. It's great with a grilled pork chop and some crusty bread. Its origins date back to North African cultures and is one of the very popular choices of tapas in Seville's bars.
By Vanessa Moore

Basque Salad

49
This recipe is inspired by Woolgrowers Restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Among the many appetizers they give, there is one that is very much like this salad which is handy to have in the refrigerator. It is very good and close to my inspiration.
By MARILYN PERZIK

Chorizo Stuffed Poblano Peppers

92
Delicious and easy! Poblanos seemed like a logical choice for kicking stuffed peppers up a notch. We were amazed by how well these turned out. Give them a try! Recipe could easily be doubled or tripled as needed.
By jiver

Seviche

This recipe was given to me by a dear friend from Ecuador. This dish is also great with raw shrimp, scallops, or fish. If using canned oysters, cover the dish with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for about 30 minutes. If using raw shrimp, scallops, or fish, cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or until they are opaque in the middle.
By ROBERTAJ

14 Authentic Spanish Tapas Recipes Fit for a Fiesta

Spanish tapas are complimentary small plates served during happy hour or before the start of your meal.
By Lauren Helmer

Authentic Patatas Bravas

Spanish tapas are tasty small plates that when combined can create a light supper or serve as a great appetizer. Patatas Bravas are tasty fried potato cubes served with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce.
By Allrecipes

Chilean-Style Sopaipillas

This is a traditional Chilean snack, or maybe an appetizer. The truth is that it's a snack eaten during winter time, especially when it rains. It is typical to arrive home after walking through the rainy streets of Santiago and sit down to have a cup of tea and eat a couple of sopaipillas. You can also eat ones sold by street vendors, but they usually don't taste as good as home-made ones. If you can't find zapallo, pumpkin is a good substitute.
By Makka

Fig and Olive Tapenade

261
This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
By Allrecipes Member
Sundried Tomato Tapenade

A to-die-for take on the usual olive tapenade. Don't use California sundried tomatoes because they are too sweet! Every time I make this I get requests for the recipe! I've never actually had the patience to chill this and always end up serving it right away. It's a huge hit! Serve with your favorite crackers.
By Alexis May Tanner
Inspiration and Ideas

Avocado and Tuna Tapas
"Living in Spain, I have come across a plethora of tapas. This is a light, healthy tapa that goes best with crisp white wines and crunchy bread." – La Cocina de Redondita
Titaina
"I had this at a tapas bar in Spain way back and was able to figure out how to recreate it." – DC Girly Girl
Quince Paste
Ceviche Peruano
26
Tortilla Espanola
Easy Garlic Escargots
Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)
184

A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.

More Tapa Recipes

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

335
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

71
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

1667
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Easy Garlic Escargots

49
These tender escargots in mushroom caps are smothered with wine sauce and cheese. Nothing big and fancy, but I liked how it turned out, so I thought I'd share. They're easy to make too!

Authentic Patatas Bravas

8
Spanish tapas are tasty small plates that when combined can create a light supper or serve as a great appetizer. Patatas Bravas are tasty fried potato cubes served with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce.
By Allrecipes

Avocado and Tuna Tapas

277
Living in Spain I have come across a literal plethora of tapas. This is a light, healthy tapa that goes best with crisp white wines and crunchy bread. This recipe is great for experimenting with a variety of different vegetables, spices, and vinegars.
Ceviche Peruano

26
This ceviche is the best you will ever have. It is from Peru and I love making it every time I have friends and family over.
By Ana O

Tomato and Mozzarella Bites

382
A great way to serve tomato mozzarella salad. Great presentation; always a hit! You can find the bite-sized mozzarella ('Bocconcini') at most supermarkets. If they are on the larger side, cut them in half.
By MADDIECAT

Espinacas con Garbanzos (Spinach with Garbanzo Beans)

434
This recipe can be eaten as a side dish or as a light meal. It's great with a grilled pork chop and some crusty bread. Its origins date back to North African cultures and is one of the very popular choices of tapas in Seville's bars.
By Vanessa Moore

Mahi Mahi Ceviche

22
This mahi mahi ceviche requires a little bit of knife work, but when you consider the seasonal advantage of not using the stove, and just how tasty this really is, I think it's all worthwhile. You can also use shrimp, scallops, swordfish, and snapper.

Chorizo Stuffed Poblano Peppers

92
Delicious and easy! Poblanos seemed like a logical choice for kicking stuffed peppers up a notch. We were amazed by how well these turned out. Give them a try! Recipe could easily be doubled or tripled as needed.
By jiver

Quince Paste

9
The quince is an old-fashioned, intensely aromatic, and dearly loved fruit. It is not an easy fruit to prepare, as it needs to be poached or cooked before it can be used in recipes. Quince paste is a wonderful accompaniment to cheese and crackers-try chevre as well as other mild, firm cheeses. You can also serve it for breakfast in place of jam.

Antipasto on a Stick

20
These make-ahead, quick appetizers are a party-favorite!
By Lindsey

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Mini Ham And Cheese Rolls

449
These are fantastic for both a super bowl party or a luncheon tea. They are addictive, so be sure to make an extra batch.
By SMATTERCHU

City Ceviche

16
A wonderful appetizer to enjoy with friends when San Francisco's Indian summer warms the city. The true way to 'cook' the fish is to marinate it in citrus juice overnight, but I find that the poaching process is faster and an easy way to judge if it is indeed cooked. I often buy precooked shrimp (but NOT frozen!) and just poach the scallops. Best when served with cold beer (we prefer Pacifico®) and fresh limes. Using quality and sturdy tortilla chips is essential. Please note that the serving size is meant for appetizer portions.
By LADYJANE1

Tofu and Rice Stuffed Peppers

86
Italian style stuffed bell peppers for the vegetarian (can easily be prepared vegan). Even my meat-eating husband loved these.
By N1COLE

Shrimpcargot

256
After having these shrimp as an appetizer at a restaurant I have been trying to duplicate them. Serve with bread to mop up the extra yummy garlic butter!
By ambibambi

Juicy and Spicy Ceviche

16
This is a super juicy and moist ceviche! It is so good! Serve with tortilla chips.
By Kasey
