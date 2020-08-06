Roasted Cauliflower Recipes

Roasted cauliflower is delicious whether you do cauliflower steaks, popcorn or roast it whole. Find recipes for roasted cauliflower topped with parmesan, curry, or garlic for the win.

Staff Picks

Vegan Roasted Curry Cauliflower

5
Delicious way to eat roasted cauliflower. I prefer to use all organic ingredients. Enjoy hot as a side dish or atop rice bowls or soups.
By Paige

Easy Roasted Cauliflower

17
Even my kids will eat cauliflower when I make it like this. Roasting cauliflower in the oven makes it crunchy and the mixture of salt, brown sugar, and curry powder adds a slightly sweet flavor.
By tpuell

Cauliflower Eggplant Curry-Cumin Roast

9
I had cauliflower and eggplant that were getting tired, so I created this recipe to use it. I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
By Chicken Lover

Hot Cauliflower Wings

7
Spicy and crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve these cauliflower wings with a vegan ranch or blue cheese dressing.
By Shannan Labrador

Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes, and Garbanzo Beans

74
These clean-eating roasted cauliflower, garbanzo beans, and tomatoes make a perfect quick and easy one-pan vegan dinner for 2 in no time!
By Fioa

Buffalo Cauliflower

312
Buffalo cauliflower is a tasty appetizer of cauliflower coated in a buffalo dip-flavored breading that happens to be gluten-free!
By ddmama

How To Slice Cauliflower Steaks For Oven-Roasting

By Karen Gaudette Brewer

Italian Roasted Cauliflower

This is a really good recipe I came up with while trying to create some tasty low-carb, low-fat meals. This one made my family enjoy eating their veggies for once, and it is so easy!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry

2
Try this simple, melt-in-your-mouth, roasted spicy cauliflower, with just a hint of curry. Perfect as a vegan side dish or even as a quick and easy main dish.
By Fioa

Dijon Roasted Cauliflower

Bring some interest to cauliflower with this flavorful side dish that's been known to convert cauliflower-haters into cauliflower-lovers. Especially good with pork.
By TunaFishTaco

Roasted Indian-Spiced Vegetables

These Indian-inspired roasted vegetables have a pop of flavor and a hint of heat from the aromatic and well-known Indian spice blend, garam masala. If you cannot find garam masala in the international section of your grocery store or ethnic market, there are many recipes available online to make your own.
By France C

Big Ray's Paleo Roasted Cauliflower

6
What a great way to get your kids to eat their vegetables.
By bfr610
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
"Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful! I don't even like cauliflower, but with this recipe I can't eat enough of them. Easy and delicious." – jharris
Butter-Roasted Cauliflower
See how to make cauliflower roasted with butter. It’s super simple.
Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"
61
Skillet-Roasted Cauliflower
Perfectly Crisp Parmesan-Roasted Recipes
Roasted Cauliflower with Pecorino and Mint
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
227

Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.

More Roasted Cauliflower Recipes

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

227
Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3214
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Sponsored By MyPlate

Buffalo Cauliflower

312
Buffalo cauliflower is a tasty appetizer of cauliflower coated in a buffalo dip-flavored breading that happens to be gluten-free!
By ddmama

Skillet-Roasted Cauliflower

3
Fresh herbs, garlic, and Parmesan cheese skillet-roasted with cauliflower.
By Tamara Honeycutt

Keto Cauliflower Hash Browns

30
Cauliflower, cheese, and bacon come together in this keto alternative to hash browns.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

8
A simple roasted cauliflower recipe that makes a great side. The cauliflower gets precooked in the microwave before roasting.
By Kathy K

Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry

2
Try this simple, melt-in-your-mouth, roasted spicy cauliflower, with just a hint of curry. Perfect as a vegan side dish or even as a quick and easy main dish.
By Fioa

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

61
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

Easy Roasted Cauliflower

17
Even my kids will eat cauliflower when I make it like this. Roasting cauliflower in the oven makes it crunchy and the mixture of salt, brown sugar, and curry powder adds a slightly sweet flavor.
By tpuell

Keto Smoky Chicken and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner

10
Chicken and vegetables get a smoky makeover in this sheet pan dinner for four. These particular vegetables absorb the smoked paprika nicely and are a perfect complement to the bacon-wrapped chicken.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Roasted Cauliflower

171
An entire head of cauliflower roasted with butter, garlic, and herbs. Can convert cauliflower-avoiders into cauliflower-lovers! A beautiful and delicious way to serve cauliflower. Never any leftovers. Can substitute low-fat butter for butter.
By farmerbrown

Roasted Cauliflower 'Steaks'

117
This is a simple and beautiful way to cook a whole cauliflower. These cauliflower steaks look beautiful on their own, and even better alongside a bit of mashed potato or yams. This is a great vegetarian alternative for meatless Mondays!
By SPetrocelly

Parmesan-Roasted Cauliflower

14
This perfectly roasted cauliflower tossed with olive oil and topped with Parmesan cheese will become your quick and easy keto side dish.
By Fioa

Dijon Roasted Cauliflower

57
Bring some interest to cauliflower with this flavorful side dish that's been known to convert cauliflower-haters into cauliflower-lovers. Especially good with pork.
By TunaFishTaco

Seasoned Roasted Cauliflower

1
Seasoned roasted cauliflower makes a great side to any meal.
By Stefanie

Roasted Balsamic Cauliflower

145
Easy and tasty, minimal mess, this cauliflower is oven-baked at high temperature (i.e. roasted).
By hike4diamonds
Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes, and Garbanzo Beans

74
These clean-eating roasted cauliflower, garbanzo beans, and tomatoes make a perfect quick and easy one-pan vegan dinner for 2 in no time!
By Fioa

Butter-Roasted Cauliflower

240
This is an unusual and tremendously tasty way to enjoy cauliflower. It's almost like discovering a new vegetable.
By Chef John

Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

1
This roasted cauliflower recipe is well spiced, not too much, just enough!
By Seema

Popcorn Cauliflower

44
Yummy cauliflower roasted at a high temp. Slightly sweet and very addicting! I like to soak the cauliflower in veggie wash for about 10 minutes before coating in seasoning.
By TeacherLena

Roasted Vegetables for a Crowd

4
Next time you want to cook a hearty meal for a big crowd, try this massive roasted veggie combo recipe including Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and onions.
By SZYQ1

Baked Breaded Cauliflower

16
The perfect cheat for cheat day. Dip in your favourite dipping sauce. Add your favourite herbs and spices.
By Chef V

Roasted Carrots and Cauliflower with Thyme

17
My whole family loves this dish, even cold! This goes very well with all roasted meats.
By carina

Vegan Roasted Curry Cauliflower

5
Delicious way to eat roasted cauliflower. I prefer to use all organic ingredients. Enjoy hot as a side dish or atop rice bowls or soups.
By Paige
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com