Staff Picks Vegan Roasted Curry Cauliflower
Delicious way to eat roasted cauliflower. I prefer to use all organic ingredients. Enjoy hot as a side dish or atop rice bowls or soups.
Easy Roasted Cauliflower
Even my kids will eat cauliflower when I make it like this. Roasting cauliflower in the oven makes it crunchy and the mixture of salt, brown sugar, and curry powder adds a slightly sweet flavor.
Hot Cauliflower Wings
Spicy and crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve these cauliflower wings with a vegan ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buffalo cauliflower is a tasty appetizer of cauliflower coated in a buffalo dip-flavored breading that happens to be gluten-free!
Italian Roasted Cauliflower
This is a really good recipe I came up with while trying to create some tasty low-carb, low-fat meals. This one made my family enjoy eating their veggies for once, and it is so easy!
By Allrecipes Member Dijon Roasted Cauliflower
Bring some interest to cauliflower with this flavorful side dish that's been known to convert cauliflower-haters into cauliflower-lovers. Especially good with pork.
Roasted Indian-Spiced Vegetables
These Indian-inspired roasted vegetables have a pop of flavor and a hint of heat from the aromatic and well-known Indian spice blend, garam masala. If you cannot find garam masala in the international section of your grocery store or ethnic market, there are many recipes available online to make your own.
Inspiration and Ideas Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
"Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful! I don't even like cauliflower, but with this recipe I can't eat enough of them. Easy and delicious." – jharris
Butter-Roasted Cauliflower
See how to make cauliflower roasted with butter. It’s super simple.
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.
More Roasted Cauliflower Recipes Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
Try these paleo-friendly, vegetarian, oven-roasted cauliflower steaks seasoned with a simple lemon-garlic sauce the next time you have cauliflower.
Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
A simple roasted cauliflower recipe that makes a great side. The cauliflower gets precooked in the microwave before roasting.
Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
Keto Smoky Chicken and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner
Chicken and vegetables get a smoky makeover in this sheet pan dinner for four. These particular vegetables absorb the smoked paprika nicely and are a perfect complement to the bacon-wrapped chicken.
Roasted Cauliflower
An entire head of cauliflower roasted with butter, garlic, and herbs. Can convert cauliflower-avoiders into cauliflower-lovers! A beautiful and delicious way to serve cauliflower. Never any leftovers. Can substitute low-fat butter for butter.
Roasted Cauliflower 'Steaks'
This is a simple and beautiful way to cook a whole cauliflower. These cauliflower steaks look beautiful on their own, and even better alongside a bit of mashed potato or yams. This is a great vegetarian alternative for meatless Mondays!
Parmesan-Roasted Cauliflower
This perfectly roasted cauliflower tossed with olive oil and topped with Parmesan cheese will become your quick and easy keto side dish.
Butter-Roasted Cauliflower
This is an unusual and tremendously tasty way to enjoy cauliflower. It's almost like discovering a new vegetable.
Popcorn Cauliflower
Yummy cauliflower roasted at a high temp. Slightly sweet and very addicting! I like to soak the cauliflower in veggie wash for about 10 minutes before coating in seasoning.
Roasted Vegetables for a Crowd
Next time you want to cook a hearty meal for a big crowd, try this massive roasted veggie combo recipe including Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and onions.
Baked Breaded Cauliflower
The perfect cheat for cheat day. Dip in your favourite dipping sauce. Add your favourite herbs and spices.
