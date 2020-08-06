Caramel Sauce Recipes

This is basically sweet, caramelized milk. It's so easy and so delicious. I like it better than caramel sauce on anything you'd use caramel sauce, such as on ice cream, toast, cookies, cakes, brownies, or to pour on people.
This is a great sauce for ice cream topping, or for a fruit fondue. Can also be used for topping cakes, as it thickens when it cools. Serve warm over ice cream, or place in fondue pot over low heat to keep warm and dip apples, pears, pineapple, strawberries, bananas, and orange wedges.
This is one hundred percent Chilean. It is a sort of caramel that can be found everywhere in Chile. Actually, most pastrymaking in my country has manjar in it. The truth is that one can eat manjar anytime during the day and in many different ways: with bread, cheese, cookies and, my favorite, with meringue. Some of my foreign friends love it, some others hate it, so I guess you must give it a try and judge then.
I use this caramel for making diary-free Twixu0026reg; bars! It has a delicious caramel flavor, and is just as yummy as all those non-vegan alternatives out there. In fact, I'm not vegan, and I prefer it! You could make it a little harder to make caramel candies, or a little runnier for dipping caramel apples.
This extra dark chocolate cake with salted caramel sauce has a subtle spice which recalls the flavor of sheet cake. It is extremely rich, so be prepared to make your slices small! Delicious with a tawny port!
A fast, fool-proof, recipe for caramel sauce with two simple ingredients that just happens to be paleo, lactose-free, gluten-free and somewhat guilt-free (depending on your diet). Use immediately or put in a covered container and store in the refrigerator up to 3 days. This will harden in the fridge, just reheat to get it pourable again.