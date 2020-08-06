Caramel Sauce Recipes

Manjar (Dulce de Leche) from Scratch

Rating: 4 stars 17

This is one hundred percent Chilean. It is a sort of caramel that can be found everywhere in Chile. Actually, most pastrymaking in my country has manjar in it. The truth is that one can eat manjar anytime during the day and in many different ways: with bread, cheese, cookies and, my favorite, with meringue. Some of my foreign friends love it, some others hate it, so I guess you must give it a try and judge then.