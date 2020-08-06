Caramel Sauce Recipes

Homemade caramel sauce is a quick and easy topping for ice cream, cake, or whatever you're craving. Learn how to make caramel sauce with our top recipes.

Community Picks

Oh-So-Easy Caramel Sauce

420
This caramel sauce recipe calls for a higher ratio of sugar to butter, producing a rich, sweet sauce that is perfect for less-sweet desserts.
By BARB MAXWELL

Caramel Sauce

100
Yes, it's true -- caramel sauce can be this easy.
By Lorri

Skor® Creamy Caramel Dip

27
This quick and easy recipe can be made in advance and is sure to be a hit. My sister made it for a dinner party and it did not last too long!!
By karla

Salted Caramel Sauce

145
It may be blasphemy to say that hot fudge isn't the ultimate warm ice cream topping, but after tasting this amazing salted caramel sauce, that's exactly what I'm suggesting.
By Chef John

How to Make Dulce de Leche

14
This is basically sweet, caramelized milk. It's so easy and so delicious. I like it better than caramel sauce on anything you'd use caramel sauce, such as on ice cream, toast, cookies, cakes, brownies, or to pour on people.
By Chef John

Homemade Salted Caramel Sauce

29
This is an easy and yummy salted caramel sauce. Perfect for topping any dessert.
By dawnbahrenfuss

Toffee Sauce

54
This is a great sauce for ice cream topping, or for a fruit fondue. Can also be used for topping cakes, as it thickens when it cools. Serve warm over ice cream, or place in fondue pot over low heat to keep warm and dip apples, pears, pineapple, strawberries, bananas, and orange wedges.
By ANNETTE BROKENSHIRE

Dulce de Leche con Leche Condensada

8
Also simply known as caramel, dulce de leche is loved throughout Latin America. Use this easy dulce de leche to make your favorite treats - from banoffee pie to millionaire's shortbread.
By Fioa

Caramel Apple Dip

397
Sinfully delicious! Sprinkle with nuts and use as a dip for your favorite apples!
By Lori

Manjar (Dulce de Leche) from Scratch

17
This is one hundred percent Chilean. It is a sort of caramel that can be found everywhere in Chile. Actually, most pastrymaking in my country has manjar in it. The truth is that one can eat manjar anytime during the day and in many different ways: with bread, cheese, cookies and, my favorite, with meringue. Some of my foreign friends love it, some others hate it, so I guess you must give it a try and judge then.
By Makka

Pecan Caramel Sauce

9
Yummy and easy caramel pecan sauce. Serve over ice cream, apples, or pumpkin cake.
By Brenda F

Caramel Pancake Syrup

7
The best syrup to put on pancakes, French toast or crepes. The best part is it's extremely easy and quick to make! This is a copycat recipe of the syrup from Kneaders Cafe in Utah.
By ely123
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Butterscotch Sauce II
54
The best butterscotch sauce in the world. Best served over ice cream in a puffed pastry shell!
Dessertlover's Classic Caramel Sauce
157
This is your basic caramel sauce, nothing fancy. In my opinion, a good starter recipe to maybe change to your liking afterwards.
Dulce de Leche
60
Caramel for Apples
49

Awesome caramel for dipping apples, bananas etc. Great for topping on ice cream too.

More Caramel Sauce Recipes

Oh-So-Easy Caramel Sauce

420
This caramel sauce recipe calls for a higher ratio of sugar to butter, producing a rich, sweet sauce that is perfect for less-sweet desserts.
By BARB MAXWELL

Caramel Sauce

100
Yes, it's true -- caramel sauce can be this easy.
By Lorri

Skor® Creamy Caramel Dip

27
This quick and easy recipe can be made in advance and is sure to be a hit. My sister made it for a dinner party and it did not last too long!!
By karla

Salted Caramel Sauce

145
It may be blasphemy to say that hot fudge isn't the ultimate warm ice cream topping, but after tasting this amazing salted caramel sauce, that's exactly what I'm suggesting.
By Chef John

How to Make Dulce de Leche

14
This is basically sweet, caramelized milk. It's so easy and so delicious. I like it better than caramel sauce on anything you'd use caramel sauce, such as on ice cream, toast, cookies, cakes, brownies, or to pour on people.
By Chef John

Homemade Salted Caramel Sauce

29
This is an easy and yummy salted caramel sauce. Perfect for topping any dessert.
By dawnbahrenfuss

Toffee Sauce

54
This is a great sauce for ice cream topping, or for a fruit fondue. Can also be used for topping cakes, as it thickens when it cools. Serve warm over ice cream, or place in fondue pot over low heat to keep warm and dip apples, pears, pineapple, strawberries, bananas, and orange wedges.
By ANNETTE BROKENSHIRE

Dulce de Leche con Leche Condensada

8
Also simply known as caramel, dulce de leche is loved throughout Latin America. Use this easy dulce de leche to make your favorite treats - from banoffee pie to millionaire's shortbread.
By Fioa

Caramel Apple Dip

397
Sinfully delicious! Sprinkle with nuts and use as a dip for your favorite apples!
By Lori

Manjar (Dulce de Leche) from Scratch

17
This is one hundred percent Chilean. It is a sort of caramel that can be found everywhere in Chile. Actually, most pastrymaking in my country has manjar in it. The truth is that one can eat manjar anytime during the day and in many different ways: with bread, cheese, cookies and, my favorite, with meringue. Some of my foreign friends love it, some others hate it, so I guess you must give it a try and judge then.
By Makka

Pecan Caramel Sauce

9
Yummy and easy caramel pecan sauce. Serve over ice cream, apples, or pumpkin cake.
By Brenda F

Caramel Pancake Syrup

7
The best syrup to put on pancakes, French toast or crepes. The best part is it's extremely easy and quick to make! This is a copycat recipe of the syrup from Kneaders Cafe in Utah.
By ely123

Butterscotch Sauce II

54
The best butterscotch sauce in the world. Best served over ice cream in a puffed pastry shell!
By JRUFF34

Dessertlover's Classic Caramel Sauce

157
This is your basic caramel sauce, nothing fancy. In my opinion, a good starter recipe to maybe change to your liking afterwards.
By Karin Martinez

Dulce de Leche

60
This is a typical sweet from Argentina. You can eat it alone, use it to fill cakes, or serve over bananas, ice-cream or any other dessert!
By JUALONSO

Caramel for Apples

49
Awesome caramel for dipping apples, bananas etc. Great for topping on ice cream too.
By SPLACE

Easy Caramel Sauce

40
This is a thin sweet sauce perfect for Christmas plum pudding. It is also good over ice cream.
By Cassie

Vegan Coconut Caramel

I use this caramel for making diary-free Twixu0026reg; bars! It has a delicious caramel flavor, and is just as yummy as all those non-vegan alternatives out there. In fact, I'm not vegan, and I prefer it! You could make it a little harder to make caramel candies, or a little runnier for dipping caramel apples.
By atalanta0jess

Caramel Apple Bundt® Cake

To make this cake, first make a homemade caramel sauce which you then incorporate into the batter and use as a topping! You'll probably have extra sauce; but no worries—it's great on ice cream. too!
By Kim

Extra Dark Chocolate Cake with Salted Caramel Sauce

1
This extra dark chocolate cake with salted caramel sauce has a subtle spice which recalls the flavor of sheet cake. It is extremely rich, so be prepared to make your slices small! Delicious with a tawny port!
By Ann Masterson

Paleo Caramel Sauce

2
A fast, fool-proof, recipe for caramel sauce with two simple ingredients that just happens to be paleo, lactose-free, gluten-free and somewhat guilt-free (depending on your diet). Use immediately or put in a covered container and store in the refrigerator up to 3 days. This will harden in the fridge, just reheat to get it pourable again.
By Buckwheat Queen

Sous Vide Dulce de Leche

3
Just set up a sous vide and forget!
By declan manderscheid

Chocolate Caramel Latte Syrup

15
Foolproof chocolate caramel syrup makes a wonderful exciting latte! Better than you know who!
By Rhonda Sitzes

Butterscotch Caramel Dip

A delicious dip for all to enjoy! Use as dip for fruit, pretzels, or small pieces of angel food cake.
By Mott's
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com