Gingersnap Recipes

Gingersnap cookies are perfect for munching, on cookie trays, or made into a crumb pie crust.

Community Picks

Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies

This melt-in-your-mouth ginger cookie recipe that I received from my grandmother has been enjoyed in my family since 1899.
By Marie Ayers

Grandma's Gingersnaps

460
This was my mother-in-law's recipe and my husband's favorite. Shorten or lengthen the cooking time for a softer or crisper cookie.
By RAMB

Mom's Ginger Snaps

1110
Fabulous, spicy cookies.
By Elaine

Gluten-Free Gingersnap Cookies

I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
By Isabel Carlisle Storolis

Gingersnaps II

15
Sugar topped spice cookie.
By ERIN CAROL

Crispy Gingersnaps

A thin, spicy gingersnap cookie.
By Larry Goldsmith

Whole Wheat Ginger Snaps

Spicy and chewy Ginger Snaps made with all whole wheat flour. Yummy!!
By MRSDAYCARE

Soft Gingersnaps

62
These are the best soft gingersnaps. I always get requests for this recipe.
By DEATRICH81

Chocolate Gingersnaps

This is a recipe combining two of my favorite cookies! Great around the holidays, especially when paired with a glass of milk!
By horselover235yahoocom

Chocolate Covered Gingersnaps

A variation on the famous chocolate mint cookies. Quick and easy to make and easy clean up! A freezing tray to rest the dipped cookies will keep the bottoms neat-looking.
By Ricki

Amazing Ginger Snaps

My Aunt Lisa always made these chewy ginger snaps around the holidays. These are so easy to make and are sure to disappear for whatever crowd you make them for, your family or a get together. Enjoy!
By Jennifer Mazorra Salamy

Gingersnap Strips

11
I have been making these spicy cookies for about 30 years, and they are always a hit! I have tweaked the recipe over the years, and they are truly addictive!
By KOKO4
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Gingersnap Cookies
81
See how to make these gingersnaps spiced with black pepper, candied ginger, and cayenne.
Ginger Snap Cookies
"These use fresh ginger and candied ginger." - Kathleen Dickerson
Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies
Eileen's Spicy Gingerbread Men
Triple the Ginger Cookies
295

More Gingersnap Recipes

Gingersnap Cookies

6
I was following my mother's recipe for ginger snaps and realized I had used the wrong ingredients right away, so rather than throwing it out and starting over, I made my own recipe, and they turned out even better. I just had to share my 'mistake' with you all because I can't believe how good these are. They turned out so delicious, moist, and chewy. I hope you enjoy them.
By Allrecipes Member

Basic Gingersnap Cookies

12
Great cookie recipe. The pepper gives it the snap!
By KKARENG4

Chewy No Molasses Gingersnaps

12
These cookies are delicious. I made these for Christmas and a bake sale and they were sold out by the end! So thin and chewy! They're a MUST HAVE!
By Noelle Hall

Gluten-Free Gingersnaps

3
These are flat and crunchy, crispy gingersnap cookies made with oat flour.
By Cameron Houser

Midnight Gingersnaps

19
These are tiny gingersnaps that pack a punch of flavor! I call them 'midnight' because they taste dark and mysterious to me. They are similar to the German pfeffernuss (peppernuts).
By Fjellmannjenta

Honey and Molasses Gingersnaps

Full of holiday flavor thanks to honey and molasses, these easy baked gingersnap cookies make a great gift or party dessert.
By michellekb

White Chocolate Gingersnaps

White chocolate and crystallized ginger top Duff Goldman's holiday-ready gingersnaps that are super easy to make.
By Duff Goldman

Crispy Vegan Gingersnaps

These vegan cookies are crispy, spicy, and perfect with a hot drink in autumn and winter.
By Anastasia Pilato

Citrus-Ginger Ginger Snaps

1
This is a very nice cookie to serve at tea or with a tall glass of lemonade on a summer afternoon as a get-out-of-the-heat treat.
By Lynn A Jaskowiak

Gingersnap-Cream Cookie Cups

These cute cookie cups are so pretty and tasty that no one will even suspect that they contain whole wheat flour! Topped off with a smooth cream cheese filling, these cookies are sure to impress!
By larkspur

Gingersnap-Crusted Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bars

This is a decadent fall dessert, perfect for bringing along to holiday potlucks! The spiciness of the gingersnap crust is a perfect match to the rich sweetness of the filling. These pumpkin pie cheesecake bars can be made ahead and frozen until ready to thaw and serve.
By brightlightz
