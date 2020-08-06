Gingersnap Recipes

Gluten-Free Gingersnap Cookies

I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!