Molasses Cookie Recipes

Soft and chewy molasses cookies are just a few stirs away. Find the perfect recipe for these old fashioned cookies.

Molasses Crinkles

Rating: 4.72 stars
130
We make these every year for Christmas and are always a sure-to-please treat.
By Elisa

Molasses Peanut Butter Crinkles

Rating: 4.31 stars
36
Plump sugar-topped cookies that taste just like Mary Jane candies. I tone down the ginger and cloves for my toddlers.
By Rachel

Chocolate Jumbo

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
Frosted chocolate and molasses spicy cookie.
By Linda Loparco

Hermit Bar Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
90
This recipe is probably 50 years old - Mom made it for us, and now I make it for our kids - they love these bars. Enjoy!
By AUNT MAMIE

What Is Molasses?

There's more to this Southern staple than meets the eye.
By Nadia Hassani

Big Soft Ginger Cookies

Rating: 4.74 stars
6793
These are just what they say: big, soft, gingerbread cookies. They stay soft, too. My oldest son's favorite.
By AMY1028

Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies

Rating: 4.75 stars
1198
This melt-in-your-mouth ginger cookie recipe that I received from my grandmother has been enjoyed in my family since 1899.
By Marie Ayers

Mom's Ginger Snaps

Rating: 4.67 stars
1167
Fabulous, spicy cookies.
By Elaine

Molasses Cookies

Rating: 4.63 stars
1078
My Mom's recipe and one of my favorites. Spicy and chewy, they store well and can be frozen. Great for gift giving or shipping.
By Brenda Hall

Pfeffernusse Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
225
I have searched far and wide for a recipe that mimics my favorite, store-bought version of these cookies. I think, after days of thrown-out cookies, I have come as close as I can get.
By Thebeansma

Grandma's Gingersnaps

Rating: 4.67 stars
473
This was my mother-in-law's recipe and my husband's favorite. Shorten or lengthen the cooking time for a softer or crisper cookie.
By RAMB

Gingerbread Cookies II

Rating: 3.56 stars
344
This is the BEST recipe for gingerbread cookies I have ever tasted. It looks complicated, but isn't. I have used this recipe for many years and always get compliments on it.
By Kim
Crackle Top Molasses Cookies
"I LOVE this recipe! The cookies are moist and delightfully crunchy on the edges." – Eva Petroff
Molasses Sugar Cookies
"This is the best molasses cookie recipe EVER! I bake them at 350 for exactly 9 minutes and they are perfect." – Yummy
Soft Molasses Cookies V
Gingerbread Biscotti
Rating: Unrated
417

Soft Molasses Cookies V

Rating: 4.52 stars
229

Celebrate the winter months with spicy and soft molasses cookies. Great for eating with a hot cup of coffee.

More Molasses Cookie Recipes

Chef John's Gingersnap Cookies

Rating: 4.91 stars
91
The amazing spicy-sweet flavor and irresistible texture of these cookies will please even a non-cookie eater like me. You can adjust the spices to suit your tastes but remember, they're called 'snaps' for reasons other than texture!
By Chef John

Chewy White Chocolate Chip Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: 4.51 stars
93
These cookies will rock your world and leave your friends begging for more. I must've made them 100 times before finally perfecting them. Great for the holidays!
By Mickie Lear

Gluten-Free Gingersnap Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2
I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
By Isabel Carlisle Storolis

Grandma's® Molasses Ginger Cookies

Soft and chewy ginger cookies that will have everyone asking for more. Recipe courtesy of Sue Hoagland.
By Grandma's Molasses

WWII Oatmeal Molasses Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
262
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
By Diana S.

Gingerbread Crinkle Cookies

With intense gingerbread flavor, these delicious crinkle cookies are coated in two types of sugar, making them a sweet addition to your holiday dessert table.
By Cindy Cotter

Molasses Cookies II

Rating: 4.66 stars
183
Soft, easy molasses cookies. Great for kids to help make!
By Jan Badovinac

Soft Gingersnaps

Rating: 4.59 stars
64
These are the best soft gingersnaps. I always get requests for this recipe.
By DEATRICH81

Ginger Snaps II

Rating: 4.67 stars
201
These cookies are no fail and taste so good!
By Sherry Tollesfon

Gingerbread Pizzelle

Rating: 2 stars
2
Spicy gingerbread-flavored pizzelle taste like the winter holidays, but can be served any time of year! Ice them if you wish. Store in a tightly-sealed container.
By sueb

Aunt Sally Cookies

Rating: 4.41 stars
17
Just like the ones we bought when I was a child.
By knowell

Gingerbread Man Cookies

Rating: 4.19 stars
74
Hansel and Gretel would have loved them....
By Joyce Johnson

Easy Gingerbread House

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
This easy recipe will give you one sturdy and aromatic gingerbread house with dough left over for cookies. Once you try this it will become a happy holiday tradition.
By KathyMayhewHall

Storybook Gingerbread Men

Rating: 4.23 stars
151
Soft gingerbread cookies.
By Annamaria

Building Gingerbread

Rating: 3.78 stars
98
Every Christmas I design a new pattern and make a gingerbread house for the holidays. The kids love to help decorate.
By JBS BOX

Nauvoo Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: 4.43 stars
131
A delicious gingerbread cookie from historic Nauvoo, Illinois. These used to be made by Mormon pioneers in the 1840's
By Michael Wynkoop

Ginger Snap Cookies

Rating: 4.65 stars
83
These use fresh ginger and candied ginger.
By Kathleen Dickerson

Amazing Ginger Snaps

Rating: 4.29 stars
24
My Aunt Lisa always made these chewy ginger snaps around the holidays. These are so easy to make and are sure to disappear for whatever crowd you make them for, your family or a get together. Enjoy!
By Jennifer Mazorra Salamy

Moravian Spice Cookies

Rating: 4.15 stars
13
Crisp, spicy wafer.
By Pam

Christmas Molasses and Ginger Cookies

Rating: 3.82 stars
22
I got this recipe out of one of my mother's cookbooks and tried it one Christmas Eve with her. They were amazing! My brother even loved them, and he is the pickiest person I know. When they were done I threw one to my dog. They are now his favorite treat of all. Hopefully, you will love this recipe as much as we do!
By puzzleperson

Peppernuts

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
For the holiday season.
By Carol

Rolled Molasses Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.73 stars
103
The trick to getting 'chewy' cookies is to bake them the minimum time necessary and then cool them directly on a surface (i.e. - counter, table, etc). Don't cool them on a rack! You can also store them with a slice of apple.
By Kathy

Soft Molasses Cookies III

Rating: 4.2 stars
20
This recipe is at least 175 years old. It has been in my family forever, it just gets handed down from one generation to the next. Makes good gingerbread men.
By Linda Chaffee

Ginger and Spice Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
54
Soft cookies, with a touch of spice.
By Janet
