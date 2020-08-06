Molasses Cookie Recipes

The amazing spicy-sweet flavor and irresistible texture of these cookies will please even a non-cookie eater like me. You can adjust the spices to suit your tastes but remember, they're called 'snaps' for reasons other than texture!
I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
I got this recipe out of one of my mother's cookbooks and tried it one Christmas Eve with her. They were amazing! My brother even loved them, and he is the pickiest person I know. When they were done I threw one to my dog. They are now his favorite treat of all. Hopefully, you will love this recipe as much as we do!
The trick to getting 'chewy' cookies is to bake them the minimum time necessary and then cool them directly on a surface (i.e. - counter, table, etc). Don't cool them on a rack! You can also store them with a slice of apple.