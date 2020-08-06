Pan-Fried Tilapia Recipes

I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!
Wholesome fish dishes do not have to be boring. I love crab cakes...I have made tuna cakes...so why not tilapia cakes? Add some feta and hot sauce and really make it an interesting fish dish. Serve with a dill sauce or simple sour cream.
A delicious fruity salsa topping to serve over fish or chicken, from a friend in Florida. I always use whatever that I have left in a mixed greens salad the next day. Use any kind of fish -- I use tilapia or salmon. The fish may also be grilled, which is what I prefer. If I can't find a good fresh pineapple, I will use canned pineapple tidbits.
Tilapia is grilled with butter, Old Bay seasoning, and garlic, and then set atop toasted multigrain bread with melted pepper jack cheese and a sauce of mayo, dill relish, red onions, tomato, and a piri piri kick.
I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!
Wholesome fish dishes do not have to be boring. I love crab cakes...I have made tuna cakes...so why not tilapia cakes? Add some feta and hot sauce and really make it an interesting fish dish. Serve with a dill sauce or simple sour cream.
A delicious fruity salsa topping to serve over fish or chicken, from a friend in Florida. I always use whatever that I have left in a mixed greens salad the next day. Use any kind of fish -- I use tilapia or salmon. The fish may also be grilled, which is what I prefer. If I can't find a good fresh pineapple, I will use canned pineapple tidbits.
Tilapia is grilled with butter, Old Bay seasoning, and garlic, and then set atop toasted multigrain bread with melted pepper jack cheese and a sauce of mayo, dill relish, red onions, tomato, and a piri piri kick.
Now for something completely different, how about a little Caribbean/Creole feel? This can be done with fish or with scallops and will wake up the little taste buds. Please forgive me, I am not a real recipe follower, and I change it around all the time. Hope this works for you, love to hear about it. I never wrote it as a recipe, sort of a seat of the pants guy. One item to complete it that I may add is Zatarain's Caribbean Rice®, and in this I add 1/2 red bell pepper and 1/4 cup of fresh pineapple.
A very easy yet really interesting way to prepare this fish. Tilapia fillets are simmered in a seasoned coconut milk sauce for a luxurious flavor. These will look beautiful served over a bed of rice. Adjust the amount of spice to your liking by adding more or less red pepper flakes.