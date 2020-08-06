Pan-Fried Tilapia Recipes

Caribbean Fish With Mango Salsa

Rating: 4.5 stars 32

Now for something completely different, how about a little Caribbean/Creole feel? This can be done with fish or with scallops and will wake up the little taste buds. Please forgive me, I am not a real recipe follower, and I change it around all the time. Hope this works for you, love to hear about it. I never wrote it as a recipe, sort of a seat of the pants guy. One item to complete it that I may add is Zatarain's Caribbean Rice®, and in this I add 1/2 red bell pepper and 1/4 cup of fresh pineapple.