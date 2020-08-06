Pan-Fried Tilapia Recipes

Find simple recipes for fried tilapia and pan-seared tilapia right here, with over 50 recipes to choose from.

Community Picks

Crispy Breaded Tilapia

3
This breaded tilapia provides a quick and tasty meal that my family loves!
By Indy Chef

Pan Seared Lemon Tilapia with Parmesan Pasta

214
Citrusy tilapia, served with a cheesy but light pasta.
By vo0do0

Quick Fish Tacos

229
This simple yet scrumptious recipe has a nice kick and is a house favorite. Delicious!
By Hugh Pastoriza
Almond-Crusted Tilapia

508
My husband came up with this creation for Easter dinner, as Tilapia is indigenous to the sea of Galilee. It remains the best fish I have ever put in my mouth, absolutely beyond restaurant quality.
By Michelle Woolf
Panko-Crusted Tilapia

Enjoy this easy and delicious breaded tilapia dish with brown rice and mango salsa. Would also be great for fish tacos!
By EAMJM

Jeannie's Kickin' Fried Fish

140
This was one of those recipes I created when I was cleaning out my spice cabinet! Everyone asks me for this recipe!
By crabbyjean

Spanish Moroccan Fish

145
This Moroccan recipe was passed down for generations in my family. We usually serve it on the Sabbath night and holidays. It is a favorite! This dish may be served hot or cold according to taste.
By Hanna R

Fish Tacos with Honey-Cumin Cilantro Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

473
I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!
By SCAREY76

Blackened Tilapia

495
Tilapia fillets are rubbed with a mix of secret spices, then pan fried and served on white bread with a squeeze of lemon juice.
By Six Pack To Go

Pan-Fried Tilapia

2
Easy stove-top preparation for tilapia.
By Kim

Easy Pan-Fried Fish Fillet

3
This is a very easy method to make any type of fish fillets. Choose mild-flavored fish - flounder, halibut, cod, catfish, or tilapia are great candidates.
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Ranchy Breaded Fish Fillets

444
I wanted a simple everyday family meal. My entire family, including my 18-month-old, loves this tasty simple fish dish. Delicious!
By CHEEREEO
Inspiration and Ideas

Spicy Tilapia and Feta Cakes
1
Wholesome fish dishes do not have to be boring. I love crab cakes...I have made tuna cakes...so why not tilapia cakes? Add some feta and hot sauce and really make it an interesting fish dish. Serve with a dill sauce or simple sour cream.
LaWanna's Mango Salsa on Tilapia Fillets
11
A delicious fruity salsa topping to serve over fish or chicken, from a friend in Florida. I always use whatever that I have left in a mixed greens salad the next day. Use any kind of fish -- I use tilapia or salmon. The fish may also be grilled, which is what I prefer. If I can't find a good fresh pineapple, I will use canned pineapple tidbits.
Nadine's Delicious Tilapia
115
Pan Fried Tilapia Sandwich
42

Tilapia is grilled with butter, Old Bay seasoning, and garlic, and then set atop toasted multigrain bread with melted pepper jack cheese and a sauce of mayo, dill relish, red onions, tomato, and a piri piri kick.

More Pan-Fried Tilapia Recipes

Sponsored By MyPlate

Sponsored By MyPlate

Caribbean Fish With Mango Salsa

32
Now for something completely different, how about a little Caribbean/Creole feel? This can be done with fish or with scallops and will wake up the little taste buds. Please forgive me, I am not a real recipe follower, and I change it around all the time. Hope this works for you, love to hear about it. I never wrote it as a recipe, sort of a seat of the pants guy. One item to complete it that I may add is Zatarain's Caribbean Rice®, and in this I add 1/2 red bell pepper and 1/4 cup of fresh pineapple.
By Michaelc

Easy Tilapia

184
This is a delicious fish made with capers, tomatoes, butter, and white wine that can be used with any fish you like. My husband loves this dish!
By Elizabeth

Spicy Fish Tacos with Fresh Lime Sauce

66
This is a tasty dinner you can make quickly that is often a favorite with the young kids in the family.
By irvinetustin

Coconut Tilapia with Apricot Dipping Sauce

270
After having coconut shrimp at a famous restaurant here in Phoenix, I decided to recreate it at home using a mild white fish filet and tilapia was my first choice. Sit back and enjoy the compliments.
By Diane Horn Talts

Coconut-Crusted Tilapia (Paleo)

26
Serve with green veggies.
By RACH7H

Tilapia Burger Patties

These are easy to make tilapia burger patties. Can double the batch to make ahead and freeze. You can serve them as open-faced fish burgers, or a protein main with a fresh, crispy tossed salad.
By Allsmiles

Thai-Style Tilapia

160
A very easy yet really interesting way to prepare this fish. Tilapia fillets are simmered in a seasoned coconut milk sauce for a luxurious flavor. These will look beautiful served over a bed of rice. Adjust the amount of spice to your liking by adding more or less red pepper flakes.
By TINY POEM

Blackened Tilapia Fish Tacos

2
Awesome, easy tilapia fish tacos that leave you feeling full but not sluggish! Serve in tortillas with cheese.
By Jenn
