Baked Tilapia Recipes

Find over 50 recipes for easy, oven baked tilapia fillets for a healthy meal.

Easy Baked Tilapia

1227
Just 35 minutes and six simple ingredients are all you need for this top-rated, flavorful baked tilapia recipe.
By F_Gory

Parmesan Crusted Tilapia Fillets

740
This recipe is quick and easy with plenty of flavor! Even my husband (who doesn't like fish that much) went back for seconds! Works well in low-carb diets.
By France C

Lemon Garlic Tilapia

2314
This is a delicious and healthy recipe that takes no time at all to make. You can bake it or even grill it. Tastes great either way!
By Eireann
Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce

1157
Baked tilapia seasoned with Cajun and citrus served with a creamy sauce of fresh dill and lemon.
By KHUDSON3

Baked Parmesan Tilapia

313
A quick and yummy way to prepare crispy tilapia the whole family will love, without frying. I get asked to make this several times a week by everyone in my family, especially the kids!
By Mike

Old Bay® Tilapia with Broccoli

8
With tilapia fillets and broccoli in your freezer, and a little Old Bay® seasoning in your spice rack, you can serve this delicious dinner to your family in no time at all.
By Claire M

Tilapia Scampi

323
My husband and I love shrimp scampi. Since tilapia is usually cheaper than shrimp at the store, I concocted this easy recipe to enjoy the flavor of scampi at the price of tilapia!
By JasnsWif

Tilapia Foil Packets

Simple and delicious! The foil keeps the fish moist and the seasoning on the fish where it belongs!
By Reg927

Baked Tilapia in Garlic and Olive Oil

213
Baked tilapia, marinated in garlic and olive oil. If you prefer to grill, get your grill hot and put the fish on aluminum foil; grill until desired doneness is reached.
By Stephen Carroll

Crunchy Oven Fried Tilapia

487
This fish tastes so close to being fried without all the fat and calories!
By MADISONLIBERTY

Easy Baked Fish with Lemon

12
Very good fish recipe! You can use any kind of fish fillet for this.
By JONILEWIS

Honey Soy Tilapia

173
Easy tilapia recipe that my husband just loves.
By Jennifer Ball
Easy Fish Pie
3
Living by the sea, we try to eat fish often and this hearty meal is an easy way to enjoy a little bit of what you fancy! This fish pie is good enough for a dinner party and the kids love it, too. Serve with a green salad or green steamed vegetables like broccoli.
Orange Tilapia
105
Tilapia baked in orange juice with a garlic basil topping.
Garlic Alfredo Tilapia
450
Baked Tilapia with Veggies in Foil

This is an easy and tasty way to prepare tilapia in foil with veggies.

Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Fish Pie

3
Living by the sea, we try to eat fish often and this hearty meal is an easy way to enjoy a little bit of what you fancy! This fish pie is good enough for a dinner party and the kids love it, too. Serve with a green salad or green steamed vegetables like broccoli.
By CharlieB

Orange Tilapia

105
Tilapia baked in orange juice with a garlic basil topping.
By SuperN

Garlic Alfredo Tilapia

450
My version of Ruby Tuesday's New Orleans Seafood, minus the shrimp. I merged a few different recipes and came up with this. It comes pretty close! Three fillets are usually enough for my husband, my toddler, and myself. I serve this with rice and steamed broccoli, to really feel like Ruby Tuesday's recipe!
By youngwoman

Baked Tilapia with Veggies in Foil

This is an easy and tasty way to prepare tilapia in foil with veggies.
By alounsb2

Moroccan Shabbat Fish

26
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
By Sephardi Jessi

Tilapia Feta Florentine

74
Very clean, fresh, and satisfying Mediterranean dish!
By Eddie Riddell

Mango-licious Tilapia

235
My son's girlfriend, Nicole, named this 'mango-licous'. The mango salsa is great over the tilapia, as a dip or on cottage cheese. Try serving the tilapia over brown basmati rice or lightly dressed salad greens for a complete meal. Then generously top with the salsa. Mango-licious!!
By Allrecipes Member
Healthier Easy Baked Tilapia

70
This easy recipe for tilapia only takes a few minutes to prepare, uses few ingredients, and is flavorful. Use fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder to make it healthier.
By MakeItHealthy
Mediterranean Tilapia

123
We had some beautiful tilapia fillets, but no recipes! I had recently bought some amazing sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, and decided to invent a slightly Mediterranean fish dish for a quick weeknight dinner. My husband is a recipe purist, always follows them to the letter, but after this, he's learned to trust my inventions!
By FLAPJACK18

Tilapia en Papillote (Tilapia in Parchment)

21
This is a quick and easy recipe that requires very little effort but tastes and looks amazing. This is also served great with a side of lemon risotto or just plain white rice. You can also just eat the fish by itself. When serving the dish, do not unfold the bag, just rip it open on its side and open it up enough to eat from the bag. This keeps all the juices and flavor in one place, and it looks nice.
By Paula Hynick

Tilapia with Creamy Sauce

206
This dish is quick, easy, and even better, it's healthy! Served on a bed of rice with the sauce arranged artistically around the plate, it looks absolutely stunning.
By SUGAKISES

Balsamic Baked Tilapia

251
Tilapia fillets are topped with onions, red peppers and crumbled blue cheese.
By Will Wohler
