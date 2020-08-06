Baked Tilapia Recipes

Living by the sea, we try to eat fish often and this hearty meal is an easy way to enjoy a little bit of what you fancy! This fish pie is good enough for a dinner party and the kids love it, too. Serve with a green salad or green steamed vegetables like broccoli.
My version of Ruby Tuesday's New Orleans Seafood, minus the shrimp. I merged a few different recipes and came up with this. It comes pretty close! Three fillets are usually enough for my husband, my toddler, and myself. I serve this with rice and steamed broccoli, to really feel like Ruby Tuesday's recipe!
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
My son's girlfriend, Nicole, named this 'mango-licous'. The mango salsa is great over the tilapia, as a dip or on cottage cheese. Try serving the tilapia over brown basmati rice or lightly dressed salad greens for a complete meal. Then generously top with the salsa. Mango-licious!!
We had some beautiful tilapia fillets, but no recipes! I had recently bought some amazing sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, and decided to invent a slightly Mediterranean fish dish for a quick weeknight dinner. My husband is a recipe purist, always follows them to the letter, but after this, he's learned to trust my inventions!
This is a quick and easy recipe that requires very little effort but tastes and looks amazing. This is also served great with a side of lemon risotto or just plain white rice. You can also just eat the fish by itself. When serving the dish, do not unfold the bag, just rip it open on its side and open it up enough to eat from the bag. This keeps all the juices and flavor in one place, and it looks nice.