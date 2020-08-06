Baked Tilapia Recipes

Tilapia en Papillote (Tilapia in Parchment)

Rating: 4.5 stars 21

This is a quick and easy recipe that requires very little effort but tastes and looks amazing. This is also served great with a side of lemon risotto or just plain white rice. You can also just eat the fish by itself. When serving the dish, do not unfold the bag, just rip it open on its side and open it up enough to eat from the bag. This keeps all the juices and flavor in one place, and it looks nice.