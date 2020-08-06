Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes

Dairy-free and egg-free pumpkin pie filling using any pie crust of choice. I am gluten free, so like the Mi-Del® graham cracker pie crust from Whole Foods. Tastes like a Libby's® Pumpkin Pie that my 3-year-old loved!
A great vegetable dish that can be used as a centerpiece or as a side. Can be lovely when served with tomato based sauce and a green vegetable, or I have even had them with traditional roasted vegetables at Christmas.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
Baby potatoes, garlic powder, dried parsley, and a little salt and pepper is all that you need for these little gems. Easy to prepare and they can be made well in advance, a bonus when planning a dinner party or for an easy night meal. I've used parsley and garlic but you can choose any seasoning that will complement your meal.
Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.
These quick pickled vegetables are traditionally served as a condiment for banh mi sandwiches, but they make a nice side for anything you'd normally pair with coleslaw, like fish and chips, BBQ, fish tacos, etc.