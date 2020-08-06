Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes

Leave no vegan behind this Thanksgiving! Peruse our fantastically delicious line-up of recipes that'll satisfy those holiday carbtastic cravings. Find new recipes everyone will love.

Staff Picks

Simple Vegan Garlicky Potatoes

3
Great for Thanksgiving or any time! It has garlic, it's smooth, and it's vegan. Serve with mushroom gravy!
By moomin

A Complete Guide to Making Sensational Vegan Gravy

Everything you need to know in order to nail a stellar plant-based gravy that will please omnivores and vegans alike.
By Nick DeSimone

Pumpkin Pie (Dairy, Egg, and Gluten Free)

3
Dairy-free and egg-free pumpkin pie filling using any pie crust of choice. I am gluten free, so like the Mi-Del® graham cracker pie crust from Whole Foods. Tastes like a Libby's® Pumpkin Pie that my 3-year-old loved!
By Veronica Ruff

Roasted Pumpkins

8
These mini pumpkins are filled with applesauce then oven roasted - great for the holidays. If you are not a pumpkin fan, you can also roast squash the same way. Serve with your holiday meal.
By LADYEM1

Pumpkin Tart With Pecan Crust

38
My aunt made this pie for Thanksgiving last year, and getting the recipe from her was definitely a smart idea. This is not only a tasty recipe, but it's vegan.
By Jen

Mashed Potatoes and Celery Root

3
This has become our favorite side dish to go with soups and main dishes. Doesn't need much salt. Celery root is an awesome discovery for flavor - these are the best mashed potatoes I've ever tasted.
By dlwings

Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole

4
A healthier, dairy-free version of sweet potato casserole.
By Dina

Zucchini with Chickpea and Mushroom Stuffing

177
A great vegetable dish that can be used as a centerpiece or as a side. Can be lovely when served with tomato based sauce and a green vegetable, or I have even had them with traditional roasted vegetables at Christmas.
By jackie

Chai Spice "Cheesecake"

2
Cashews, non-dairy milk, and silken tofu are the secret ingredients in this rich, vegan cheesecake--homey spices like ginger and cinnamon add fall flavor.
By isachandra

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

36
These air fryer sweet potato fries are simply addictive!
By Deb C

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

44
These baked potatoes made in the air fryer come out beautifully crusty on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside, just like a great baked potato should be!
By Bren
Inspiration and Ideas

A Vegan Feast Worth Celebrating
We've gathered our best vegan Thanksgiving recipes to take you from appetizers to desserts—and to deliver big on the party-worthy promise from start to finish.
Unbelievable Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Here's how to please all of your guests: with perfect mashed potatoes.
25 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts Even Non-Vegans Will Crave
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Blondies
50
Vegan Whipped Coconut Cream
47
20 Top-Rated Thanksgiving Sides That Just Happen to Be Vegan
Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli
1499

I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.

More Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes

Microwave Spaghetti Squash

2
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.
By France C

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

611
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes

5
Air-fried fingerling potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. This is a simple side dish that works for everyday meals as well as special occasions.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

14
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

871
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

136
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Briam (Greek Baked Zucchini and Potatoes)

331
Briam is a traditional Greek roasted vegetable dish with potatoes, zucchini, tomatoes, and red onions with lots of olive oil. It is a typical example of Greek cuisine where a few simple ingredients are turned into an utterly delicious dish with little effort. It can be served as a main course. With olive oil as the only source of fat it is a quintessential example of the Mediterranean diet, and it is vegan to boot. If preferred, serve with a hearty chunk of feta on the side.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

190
Easy black bean burgers for everyone! You don't need to follow the recipe or amounts exactly. I never do. Serve with your favorite burger fixings and sweet potato fries.
By jeshaka

Savoy Cabbage and Mushrooms

10
A simple recipe for savoy cabbage and mushrooms I often make in the fall, either as a side or as part of a vegetarian meal.
By lilifee

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

3
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

415
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By ASG

Baked Tofu

174
Delicious warm or cold. A staple for every vegan kitchen!
By Teri Rose Mibelli

Zucchini and Potato Bake

1114
This is a very easy and delicious dish that I like to make as a side dish for my summer barbecues.
By Jana

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

762
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Dairy-Free Scalloped Potatoes

4
These are the best scalloped potatoes ever! No one will believe they're dairy-free. They're so creamy!
By A Happy Harvest

Crispy Baby Potatoes

4
Baby potatoes, garlic powder, dried parsley, and a little salt and pepper is all that you need for these little gems. Easy to prepare and they can be made well in advance, a bonus when planning a dinner party or for an easy night meal. I've used parsley and garlic but you can choose any seasoning that will complement your meal.
By Bren

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

156
This is simple and delicious. The taste is so smooth and creamy most people think this is a fattening soup loaded with cream and potatoes. People are always shocked by how few ingredients are needed.
By estkay

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

29
A great, easy cauliflower side dish that pairs well with any protein. I've used smoked paprika, a favorite of mine, but feel free to add your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
By Bren

Baked Spaghetti Squash

2
Spaghetti squash is easily prepared in the oven--just cut it in half and bake it until the skin is easily pierced with a fork. You can then use it as a low-carb pasta substitute or turn it into salads. I often just eat it simply with some Parmesan cheese and olive oil. If you want you can season it before you bake it, but I usually spice it up later.
By barbara

Spicy Vietnamese Quick Pickled Vegetables

3
These quick pickled vegetables are traditionally served as a condiment for banh mi sandwiches, but they make a nice side for anything you'd normally pair with coleslaw, like fish and chips, BBQ, fish tacos, etc.
By Soup Loving Nicole
