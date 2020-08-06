Cream Filling Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 18 recipes for cream fillings including pastry cream, faux-reo, lady lock and creme fillings.

Whipped Cream

1140
This recipe shows how to make basic whipped cream. For best results, make sure the whisk and bowl are ice cold.
By Allrecipes Member

Holland Cream (White Cream Filling)

65
This is the white cream filling used in Smear Faces, Cream Horns, etc. I have looked forever for the Holland cream recipe for donuts. I have never had any luck. I have worked on this recipe for a long time. I use this in my donuts at my cake shop.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Custard Cake Filling

33
Use this delicious filling to fill cupcakes or your favorite layer cake. The microwave makes it fool-proof! Use different extracts to vary the flavor; almond and mint are both really good.
By Melissa

Easy Whipped Cream

268
Better than the whipped cream that comes in the squirty canisters! Spread on crepes, fruits, pies or your favorite desserts.
By THYMEKEEPER

Whipped Cream Filling

70
Sweetened whipped cream filling. Use to fill cakes, pastries, and pies. Also can use extracts to flavor whipping cream. Gelatin must be warm when added to whipping cream. Recipe can be doubled.
By Cathy

French Cream Filling

28
I use this filling for cream puffs and eclairs. It's so light and fluffy and absolutely decadent.
By Kit Gay

Raspberry Mousse

5
I make this raspberry mousse every year when raspberries are in season. You want to use ripe and sweet berries. Adjust sugar amount accordingly.
By sanne

Vanilla Whipped Cream

1
Thick, heavenly, and quick homemade whipped cream. The lemon adds a hint of light citrus, the vanilla warms and enriches the typically too-sugary treat. By adding these 2 ingredients, I cut the sugar in half!n Great for French toast, fruit dip, and desserts, or as a base for more elaborate recipes that use cream.
By fleur

Old English Cream Pie Filling

55
Makes excellent banana, coconut, or chocolate cream pie. This was given to me by a friend many years ago. For banana slice a layer of bananas in pie pan then fill half full with filling add more bananas then rest of filling. For chocolate, add 2 squares semi-sweet chocolate to hot milk and an additional 1/2 cup sugar. Good just to eat as pudding.
By Janell

Lemon Pastry Cream

1
Easy lemon custard pastry cream for lemon tartlets.
By Brittney Tun

Pastry Cream for Pies

32
A thick egg custard that has many uses. Spread this in a baked pie shell and cover with fresh fruit, pipe it into doughnuts, or mix it with whipped cream for eclairs or cream puffs.
By Jackie Smith

Lady Lock Filling II

9
This is a very simple cream filling. It can be frozen, and will not weep! I usually double the recipe for 1 batch of lady locks (approximately 120 cookies.) Use a pastry bag to fill cookies. You can freeze the cookies after filling.
By Debbie Druga
Cheater No-Cook Pastry Cream
This fast version of a pastry cream is a useful hack to know if you like to make fancy French desserts without all the fuss! This consistency will work for any recipe where you need a cream that can stand up to layering or filling. If you need a cream that is less stiff, add more cream or milk one tablespoon at a time until you get the texture you need for your recipe.
Buddy's Maple Mascarpone Cream
An Italian favorite to serve with pandoro or panettone, or even on crepes, or to dip your cantucci biscotti, this mascarpone cream is inspired by "Elf", the movie. Instead of rum or brandy, this uses maple syrup for an extra boost in flavor. Buddy might put it on spaghetti, but I wouldn't advise it.
Faux-reo Filling
40
Chestnut Cream Filling

My French grandmother always made a chestnut yule log or u0022buche de Noel au marronu0022 every Christmas. Here is a recipe for the delicious chestnut cream filling. I had trouble finding a recipe for this filling, but I tweaked one until I got it as close as I could. Nothing will ever be as good as Mamie's, but this comes quite close! You can frost the cake of your choice with this cream.

Cheater No-Cook Pastry Cream

This fast version of a pastry cream is a useful hack to know if you like to make fancy French desserts without all the fuss! This consistency will work for any recipe where you need a cream that can stand up to layering or filling. If you need a cream that is less stiff, add more cream or milk one tablespoon at a time until you get the texture you need for your recipe.
By Stacey Ballis

Buddy's Maple Mascarpone Cream

An Italian favorite to serve with pandoro or panettone, or even on crepes, or to dip your cantucci biscotti, this mascarpone cream is inspired by "Elf", the movie. Instead of rum or brandy, this uses maple syrup for an extra boost in flavor. Buddy might put it on spaghetti, but I wouldn't advise it.
By Buckwheat Queen

Faux-reo Filling

40
A vanilla cream cheese frosting to go between Faux-reo cookies.
By Kathy

Chestnut Cream Filling

My French grandmother always made a chestnut yule log or u0022buche de Noel au marronu0022 every Christmas. Here is a recipe for the delicious chestnut cream filling. I had trouble finding a recipe for this filling, but I tweaked one until I got it as close as I could. Nothing will ever be as good as Mamie's, but this comes quite close! You can frost the cake of your choice with this cream.
By frenchy

Creme Filling II

2
A sweet, uncooked pastry filling made with eggs, sugar, butter, water, lemon juice, and potato flour.
By sal

Mascarpone-Brandy Cream

Mascarpone cream is used in a lot of traditional Italian desserts, such as tiramisu, or it is served beside a slice of panettone at Christmas time. Try it in trifle or with a slice of sponge cake - it's divine!
By PaolaAlbanesi
