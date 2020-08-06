Cream Filling Recipes

This is the white cream filling used in Smear Faces, Cream Horns, etc. I have looked forever for the Holland cream recipe for donuts. I have never had any luck. I have worked on this recipe for a long time. I use this in my donuts at my cake shop.
Thick, heavenly, and quick homemade whipped cream. The lemon adds a hint of light citrus, the vanilla warms and enriches the typically too-sugary treat. By adding these 2 ingredients, I cut the sugar in half!n Great for French toast, fruit dip, and desserts, or as a base for more elaborate recipes that use cream.
Makes excellent banana, coconut, or chocolate cream pie. This was given to me by a friend many years ago. For banana slice a layer of bananas in pie pan then fill half full with filling add more bananas then rest of filling. For chocolate, add 2 squares semi-sweet chocolate to hot milk and an additional 1/2 cup sugar. Good just to eat as pudding.
This is a very simple cream filling. It can be frozen, and will not weep! I usually double the recipe for 1 batch of lady locks (approximately 120 cookies.) Use a pastry bag to fill cookies. You can freeze the cookies after filling.
This fast version of a pastry cream is a useful hack to know if you like to make fancy French desserts without all the fuss! This consistency will work for any recipe where you need a cream that can stand up to layering or filling. If you need a cream that is less stiff, add more cream or milk one tablespoon at a time until you get the texture you need for your recipe.
An Italian favorite to serve with pandoro or panettone, or even on crepes, or to dip your cantucci biscotti, this mascarpone cream is inspired by "Elf", the movie. Instead of rum or brandy, this uses maple syrup for an extra boost in flavor. Buddy might put it on spaghetti, but I wouldn't advise it.
My French grandmother always made a chestnut yule log or u0022buche de Noel au marronu0022 every Christmas. Here is a recipe for the delicious chestnut cream filling. I had trouble finding a recipe for this filling, but I tweaked one until I got it as close as I could. Nothing will ever be as good as Mamie's, but this comes quite close! You can frost the cake of your choice with this cream.
Mascarpone cream is used in a lot of traditional Italian desserts, such as tiramisu, or it is served beside a slice of panettone at Christmas time. Try it in trifle or with a slice of sponge cake - it's divine!