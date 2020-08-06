Christmas Cupcake Recipes

Yukon Cornelius Pull-Apart Cupcake Cake

Rating: 5 stars 1

Yukon Cornelius is my favorite, and an all-time classic, character from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Did you know that when he would throw his pick axe into the ice and taste the end of it, that he was actually looking for peppermint to mine? As such, I created this cupcake cake in his image with dark chocolate cupcakes filled with a peppermint-white chocolate ganache, and topped with peppermint buttercream. This is a fun and showstopping dessert--perfect for a "Rudolph" watch party! If not serving immediately, store in the fridge no longer than 1 to 2 days before serving.