Christmas Cupcake Recipes

This is a fun Christmas cupcake recipe to make with the kids and is supremely easy if you start with store-bought ingredients. I am describing 3 different ways for making the Santa hats. Choose one (and triple the needed ingredients) or decorate them in different ways.
This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
My husband's Grandmother used to make these cupcakes every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They became a family favorite. I was asked this year to make these in honor of her memory. They are very delicious with a nice cream cheese surprise in the center!
Cute reindeer cupcakes for Christmas that the kids will absolutely adore. These cupcakes are great anytime of year, however, simply skip the reindeer decorating! You can get the kids to help you decorate for loads of family fun.
Chocolate peppermint cheesecake bites have a crunchy chocolate cookie layer on bottom with delicious peppermint chocolate cheesecake and bits of crushed candy cane and chocolate swirls on top. A winning combination for this holiday season! After they are done, store in the refrigerator.
A very light and airy cupcake with brown sugar icing. Topped with optional toasted marshmallows and a pecan half, these little cakes taste just like its Holiday Sweet Potato dish counterpart, but with a cupcake-y twist!
This recipe creates a light, tender cranberry cupcake--with just a hint of orange--that is then topped with a creamy, buttery white chocolate frosting. It's flavor heaven. You will have leftover frosting, as this recipe makes enough to generously frost 16 cupcakes, at least. Feel free to halve the frosting recipe, if needed.
The perfect holiday marriage of gingerbread and chocolate, these versatile treats can be made full size or in miniature for easy gifting. Showcase your baking skills by learning how to top with chocolate 'trees.' While piping the trees may take a little practice, they really take the festive component over the top. And no worries if you mess up; simply try again by re-melting the chocolate chips.
Yukon Cornelius is my favorite, and an all-time classic, character from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Did you know that when he would throw his pick axe into the ice and taste the end of it, that he was actually looking for peppermint to mine? As such, I created this cupcake cake in his image with dark chocolate cupcakes filled with a peppermint-white chocolate ganache, and topped with peppermint buttercream. This is a fun and showstopping dessert--perfect for a "Rudolph" watch party! If not serving immediately, store in the fridge no longer than 1 to 2 days before serving.