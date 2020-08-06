Christmas Cupcake Recipes

Browse our best recipes for festive Christmas cupcakes, and cute ideas to decorate them.

Christmas Santa Cupcakes

3
My kids loved these cute cupcakes decorated as little Santas for Christmas. They are really easy to decorate and you can get your kids to help you.
By barbara

Gingerbread Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

149
A wonderful change of pace for the holiday season. Moist and spicy cake balanced by creamy, soft frosting.
By Kevin Ryan

Nutmeg Cake

57
This is not that common of a cake, but it sure is good.
By Carol

Hazelnut Truffle Cupcakes

8
Really decadent little chocolate cupcakes, with hazelnut truffles baked right in them and frosted with Nutella®!
By CHICALINDA396

Santa Hat Cupcakes

1
This is a fun Christmas cupcake recipe to make with the kids and is supremely easy if you start with store-bought ingredients. I am describing 3 different ways for making the Santa hats. Choose one (and triple the needed ingredients) or decorate them in different ways.
By Magda

Mini Christmas Cakes

This recipe makes enough for 24 luxurious mini fruitcakes. They make a thoughtful Christmas gift for neighbors, work colleagues or teachers, or as part of a gift basket. You can decorate them differently by making one for each family member which makes it a lot more fun.
By Ita

Snowman Cupcakes

2
These adorable snowman cupcakes are the perfect decoration for your Christmas table or great treats to serve during Advent.
By Magda
Mini Cheesecakes with Vanilla Wafers

359
Easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion!
By Janice Reesman

Mini Cheesecakes

529
These aren't done with graham wafers, but with vanilla wafer cookies. They are fast, easy and excellent! Top with your favorite fruit pie filling.
By Ginny

Grandma Gudgel's Black Bottom Cupcakes

143
My husband's Grandmother used to make these cupcakes every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They became a family favorite. I was asked this year to make these in honor of her memory. They are very delicious with a nice cream cheese surprise in the center!
By NANCYSTANFIELD

Pecan Pie Cupcakes

17
If you like pecan pie, you'll love these cupcakes!
By FireStarter77

Black Forest Cupcakes

2
So delicious! These homemade chocolate cupcakes are filled with black cherry jam and topped with whipped cream, maraschino cherries, and grated chocolate.
By imcooking88

Christmas Reindeer Cupcakes

5
Cute reindeer cupcakes for Christmas that the kids will absolutely adore. These cupcakes are great anytime of year, however, simply skip the reindeer decorating! You can get the kids to help you decorate for loads of family fun.
By rasckus

Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake Bites

1
Chocolate peppermint cheesecake bites have a crunchy chocolate cookie layer on bottom with delicious peppermint chocolate cheesecake and bits of crushed candy cane and chocolate swirls on top. A winning combination for this holiday season! After they are done, store in the refrigerator.
By Culinary Envy

Candy'D Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Brown Sugar Icing

16
A very light and airy cupcake with brown sugar icing. Topped with optional toasted marshmallows and a pecan half, these little cakes taste just like its Holiday Sweet Potato dish counterpart, but with a cupcake-y twist!
By Candice

Cranberry Cupcakes with White Chocolate Frosting

1
This recipe creates a light, tender cranberry cupcake--with just a hint of orange--that is then topped with a creamy, buttery white chocolate frosting. It's flavor heaven. You will have leftover frosting, as this recipe makes enough to generously frost 16 cupcakes, at least. Feel free to halve the frosting recipe, if needed.
By Kim

Easy Eggnog Cupcakes

9
These cupcakes are a great way to get the flavor of eggnog without being overwhelmed by its richness. The frosting is light and creamy, not overly sweet or waxy!
By betty rocker

Christmas Tree Cupcakes

1
Need a festive Christmas cupcake in a hurry? Pipe green frosting on your favorite cupcakes in the shape of a Christmas tree and decorate with an array of sweets and sprinkles as Christmas ornaments.
By Kris

Fluffy Pumpkin Spiced Cupcakes

5
Perfect for autumn, these moist and fluffy cupcakes are a must for any holiday gathering.
By MarieLizette

Peppermint Cupcakes with Marshmallow Fluff White Chocolate Frosting

6
I get asked to bring these to every Christmas party I go to. Top cupcakes with crushed peppermint sticks.

Ghirardelli Mini Gingerbread-Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Molasses Buttercream

1
The perfect holiday marriage of gingerbread and chocolate, these versatile treats can be made full size or in miniature for easy gifting. Showcase your baking skills by learning how to top with chocolate 'trees.' While piping the trees may take a little practice, they really take the festive component over the top. And no worries if you mess up; simply try again by re-melting the chocolate chips.
By Ghirardelli
Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

2
Grab-and-go pumpkin pie cupcakes!
By MJ

Hot Chocolate Cupcakes

This cupcake is great for when you want some awesome hot chocolaty goodness. Goes great with a marshmallow frosting for Christmas.
By pennymae

Santa Leg Cupcakes

1
Santa diving down the chimney is immortalized in these adorably decorated cupcakes. Perfect for a kid's Christmas party!
By Magda

Yukon Cornelius Pull-Apart Cupcake Cake

1
Yukon Cornelius is my favorite, and an all-time classic, character from "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Did you know that when he would throw his pick axe into the ice and taste the end of it, that he was actually looking for peppermint to mine? As such, I created this cupcake cake in his image with dark chocolate cupcakes filled with a peppermint-white chocolate ganache, and topped with peppermint buttercream. This is a fun and showstopping dessert--perfect for a "Rudolph" watch party! If not serving immediately, store in the fridge no longer than 1 to 2 days before serving.
By Kim

Chocolate-Candy Cane Cupcakes with Whipped Topping

Your family will love the chocolate flavor with a hint of peppermint. Great for Christmas, or any cold day.
By keebler78

Almond-Cranberry Cupcakes

These deliciously moist cupcakes combine the sweetness of marzipan with the tartness of fresh cranberries, making them perfect for Christmas.
By i like cake
