Chocolate Peppermint Cake Roll
Chocolate roll with peppermint cream is the perfect holiday treat! Featuring Stevia In The Raw® for reduced calories and sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cookies from In The Raw Sweeteners
Classic chocolate chip cookies with less sugar and calories using Stevia In The Raw.
Gingerbread Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting
Looking for a new recipe for your holiday cookie swap? Try these reduced-sugar and low-calorie gingerbread cookies made with Stevia In The Raw® and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.
Gingerbread Eggnog
Sweetened with molasses and agave, this gingerbread rum eggnog is easy to cook up to 1 month ahead and enjoy throughout the holidays.
Cranberry Mascarpone Cheesecake
A thick and glossy cranberry sauce blankets this tangy, orange-infused mascarpone cheesecake. Make sure to start early, as the flavors and textures need 24 hours to marry!
Ginger Cookies from Stevia In The Raw®
Ginger, cinnamon, and ground cloves make these simple ginger cookies a cookie-platter favorite.
Cranberry Crisp
A blend of cranberries and pecans make this crumble a dessert your guest will love! Made with Stevia In The Raw for reduced sugar and calories.
Cherry Lattice Pie
A classic cherry lattice pie, made with less sugar using Stevia In The Raw.
Cranberry Custard Trifle
Cranberries, cream, and cake make the perfect combo in this lower-sugar and reduced-calorie trifle using Stevia In The Raw®.
Chocolate Peppermint Truffle
Dark and decadent with a hint of peppermint, this truffle tart is made with Stevia In The Raw®, so there's less sugar and calories!
Chocolate-Espresso Pizzelles
Chocolate with a hint of espresso pizzelle cookies filled with a light whipped espresso buttercream. Made with Stevia In The Raw® for less sugar and calories!
Gingerbread Butterscotch Trifle
Gingerbread squares, whipped cream and butterscotch sauce makes this a holiday dessert your guests will love! Plus, by using Stevia In The Raw you can reduce calories and sugar.
