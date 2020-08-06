In The Raw® Sweeteners

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, In The Raw® Sweeteners, where sweetness runs in the family.

Staff Picks

Chocolate Peppermint Cake Roll

Rating: 5 stars
1
Chocolate roll with peppermint cream is the perfect holiday treat! Featuring Stevia In The Raw® for reduced calories and sugar.
By In The Raw
Chocolate Chip Cookies from In The Raw Sweeteners

Rating: 4.18 stars
11
Classic chocolate chip cookies with less sugar and calories using Stevia In The Raw.
By In The Raw
Gingerbread Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4 stars
2
Looking for a new recipe for your holiday cookie swap? Try these reduced-sugar and low-calorie gingerbread cookies made with Stevia In The Raw® and topped with a rich cream cheese frosting.
By In The Raw
Gingerbread Eggnog

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Sweetened with molasses and agave, this gingerbread rum eggnog is easy to cook up to 1 month ahead and enjoy throughout the holidays.
By In The Raw
Cranberry Mascarpone Cheesecake

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
A thick and glossy cranberry sauce blankets this tangy, orange-infused mascarpone cheesecake. Make sure to start early, as the flavors and textures need 24 hours to marry!
By In The Raw
Ginger Cookies from Stevia In The Raw®

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Ginger, cinnamon, and ground cloves make these simple ginger cookies a cookie-platter favorite.
By In The Raw
Cranberry Crisp

Rating: 4 stars
7
A blend of cranberries and pecans make this crumble a dessert your guest will love! Made with Stevia In The Raw for reduced sugar and calories.
By In The Raw
Cherry Lattice Pie

Rating: 5 stars
2
A classic cherry lattice pie, made with less sugar using Stevia In The Raw.
By In The Raw
Cranberry Custard Trifle

Rating: 3 stars
1
Cranberries, cream, and cake make the perfect combo in this lower-sugar and reduced-calorie trifle using Stevia In The Raw®.
By In The Raw
Chocolate Peppermint Truffle

Rating: 5 stars
1
Dark and decadent with a hint of peppermint, this truffle tart is made with Stevia In The Raw®, so there's less sugar and calories!
By In The Raw
Chocolate-Espresso Pizzelles

Chocolate with a hint of espresso pizzelle cookies filled with a light whipped espresso buttercream. Made with Stevia In The Raw® for less sugar and calories!
By In The Raw
Gingerbread Butterscotch Trifle

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Gingerbread squares, whipped cream and butterscotch sauce makes this a holiday dessert your guests will love! Plus, by using Stevia In The Raw you can reduce calories and sugar.
By In The Raw
Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Lemon Mascarpone Cheesecakes
Rating: Unrated
1
Lemon cheesecakes with a cracker crumb crust, these mini treats are perfect for bridal showers, brunch or any event that calls for a sweet treat. Made with Stevia In The Raw®, so they have less sugar and calories than traditional recipes.
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Rating: Unrated
12
A giant chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet is topped with ice cream balls, hot fudge, whipped cream, and maraschino cherries.
Pumpkin Gingersnap Cheesecake
Rating: Unrated
1

Pumpkin-Coffee Tiramisu

Rating: 5 stars
3

Pumpkin, cream, and mascarpone are whipped together and spooned into ramekins lined with coffee and rum-soaked ladyfingers to make these special mini tiramisu.

More In The Raw® Sweeteners

Reduced-Sugar Cranberry Apple Streusel Pie

Rating: 5 stars
1
Granny Smith apples mingle with tart cranberries in this reduced-sugar apple pie topped with a spiced oat streusel that tastes like winter is coming.
By In The Raw
Bourbon-Spiked Pumpkin Pecan Bundt Cake

Rating: 3.86 stars
7
Pumpkin spice and a splash of bourbon? This sweet cake made with Stevia In The Raw® is a perfect dessert for the holidays.
By In The Raw
Reduced-Sugar Cranberry Curd Tart

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Cranberries and orange are cooked into a tart and silky curd that goes great over a gingersnap cookie crust.
By In The Raw
Cinnamon Apple Beignets with Caramel Sauce

Rating: 3.4 stars
5
These sweet puffy confections with chopped apple are drizzled with caramel sauce and dusted with cinnamon.
By In The Raw
Lemon Curd Cream Cheese Pie

In a prepared graham cracker crust, a creamy layer of whipped cream and cream cheese is topped with homemade lemon curd, chilled, and served.
By In The Raw
Raspberry-Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Try your smoothie in a bowl! Packed will all the goodness of a fruity sweetness and topped with a bit of crunch.
By In The Raw
Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Maple Buttercream

Rating: 5 stars
1
Looking for a reduced sugar and calorie treat perfect for the fall or Thanksgiving? These cupcakes made with Stevia In The Raw® feature a delicious sweet potato-based cupcake topped with smooth maple buttercream frosting.
By In The Raw
Superfood Stevia Smoothie

Rating: 5 stars
1
Make your morning super, with this superfood smoothie made with chia seeds and Stevia In The Raw.
By In The Raw
Pumpkin Pie Pops

These delicious individual pumpkin pie pops feature zero-calorie Stevia In The Raw® for reduced sugar and calories.
By In The Raw
Mocha-Coco Smoothie

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
Give your morning smoothie a caffeinated boost with fresh brewed coffee.
By In The Raw
Pecan Tart from Agave In The Raw®

This easy pecan tart can be served with whipped cream and extra pecans.
By In The Raw
Blueberry-Lemon Dutch Baby

Rating: 4 stars
2
Looking for a quick and easy dessert? Try this blueberry-lemon Dutch baby recipe made with Stevia In The Raw®. Prepare batter in advance (and keep refrigerated) for a warm treat after dinner, or Christmas morning.
By In The Raw
Apple Pie Streusel Cake

Rating: 3.4 stars
5
The perfect apple pie alternative – a streusel cake! Made with Stevia In The Raw for less calories and sugar.
By In The Raw
Probiotic Peanut Butter-Berry Smoothie

Rating: 3.63 stars
8
Start your morning off right with this smooth peanut buttery berry smoothie made with Stevia In The Raw.
By In The Raw
Cocoa Brownies

Classic cocoa brownies with less sugar and calories using Stevia In The Raw.
By In The Raw
Reduced-Sugar Pumpkin Creme Brulee

Rating: 4 stars
2
Classic creme brulee gets a rich pumpkin twist with the help of pumpkin pie spice and a balance of both raw sugar and stevia.
By In The Raw
Gingerbread Biscotti from Stevia In the Raw

A perfect holiday treat enjoyed best with your favorite cup of coffee, tea or espresso. Made with Stevia In The Raw® for less sugar and calories.
By In The Raw
Reduced-Sugar Spiced Pumpkin Panna Cotta

Rating: 2.33 stars
3
Put a little pumpkin in your panna cotta with this easy low-sugar recipe featuring caramel and pecans for topping. The hardest part is giving it time to chill.
By In The Raw
No-Bake Nutty Oat Bars

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
A no-bake favorite combining oats and a homemade marshmallow crème using Stevia In The Raw.
By In The Raw
Mocha Layer Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting

Is there a better combo than mocha and peanut butter? This beautiful layered cake is rich with flavor, but light on calories, because it's made with zero-calorie sweetener Stevia In The Raw®.
By In The Raw
Super Fruit Smoothie

Start your morning off right with this delicious, quick and easy smoothie packed mango, kale and chia seeds. Sweetened with Stevia In The Raw®!
By In The Raw
Teriyaki Chicken Wings with Hot Mango Dipping Sauce

Chicken wings basted with an orange-soy-ginger sauce are served with a mango-orange dipping sauce.
By In The Raw
Spiced Chocolate Waffle Cookies

Deliciously spiced chocolate waffle cookies drizzled with a cream cheese glaze. Made with Stevia In The Raw® for reduced calories and sugar.
By In The Raw
Hazelnut Fudge Crostata

This chocolate and hazelnut crostata makes an impressive dessert topped with fresh raspberries and little mint leaves.
By In The Raw
