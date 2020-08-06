Christmas Cocktail Recipes

With cocktails like Christmas cosmos, peppermint martinis and holiday mimosas, we'll help you pour the perfect concoction to keep your guests cozy and warm.

Community Picks

Manhattan

10
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad

Mimosa

122
A traditional brunch beverage. Enjoy this light delight on Mother's Day, Christmas, or any special occasion.
By Jodi Hamrick

Apple Pie Shot

38
This is a mouthwatering vodka shot that tastes just like Mom's apple pie. Put entire shot in your mouth and swish back and forth a few times before swallowing.
By AGS63

Gluehwein

297
This hot spiced wine is a classic holiday punch that will make you glow with warmth.
By ELSE

Chef John's Hot Buttered Rum

2
While eggnog gets a lot more press, hot buttered rum is the ultimate festive holiday drink. So rich, so delicious, so satisfying, and super easy to make.
By Chef John

Cranberry Martini

87
I had this cranberry martini recipe at a holiday party and everyone loved it. The cranberry juice mixes nicely with the liquor. It's a perfect smooth drink.
By Ed Grivner

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

31
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

411
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Pumpkin Spice Martini

64
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
By Shecan2cook

Fruity Pebbles™ the Drink

10
My friend, Jane, shared this recipe at our Christmas Bash 2014. It was enjoyed by all. It is very simple to make this recipe as an adult version or a kid-friendly version. Serve over ice. Cheers!
By Molly

Hot Spiced Christmas Wine

73
This is a spicy, sweet holiday wine inspired by my trip to Germany, where a similar drink is a traditional part of winter celebrations.
By rainy

Cranberry Sangria

28
I came up with this while playing around with sangria recipes. It has now become a traditional beverage at Thanksgiving and Christmas; my family actually got upset the one time I didn't make it!
By Cathy K
Inspiration and Ideas

Swedish Christmas Glogg
21
Candy Apple on the Rocks
6
Old-Fashioned Hot Buttered Rum
177
Holiday Manhattan
2

This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.

More Christmas Cocktail Recipes

Swedish Christmas Glogg

21
Glogg is warm served during the Christmas holidays in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, as it is sweet, spicy, and warming. This is the adult version of the drink, so don't serve it to the kids! Garnish drinks with raisins and slivered almonds. Serve warm with gingerbread cookies.
By Myleen Sagrado Sjdin

Candy Apple on the Rocks

6
This is a delicious recipe. Tastes just like a candy apple!
By blueslilblondee

Old-Fashioned Hot Buttered Rum

177
This is the real thing, an authentic old-fashioned recipe except you use a slow cooker to simmer it. You will swear you are drinking a cinnamon roll, and then it hits you! Very tasty and a family favorite.
By Linda Correia

Holiday Manhattan

2
This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.
By yummyinthetummy

Peppermint Martini

20
Martini for the Christmas party-animal/enthusiast. Garnish with a candy cane.
By Joel Vincent

Holiday Mimosa

33
A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
By SILVREZS

Cozy Mulled Wine

24
Feel all warm and fuzzy this season with this satisfying treat! Quick and easy too! Ladle into glass or mug, trying not to get the seasonings in it, and drink up!
By brittmichelle

Vanilla Apple Pie Moonshine

9
This recipe tastes amazing cold or warmed and the alcohol taste is very minimal. The longer it sits in the jars before you drink it, the better it will taste!
By jtappan

Hot Mulled Wine

13
This recipe of my grandmother's is always a hit at a get-together, especially on those cold, blustery days. I usually keep it warm in a slow cooker. You can use claret or Burgundy.
By Jess

Kerri's Holiday Punch

190
A delicious alcoholic beverage that's not too strong. A combination of Southern Comfort and citrus juices.
By Kerri MacDonald

Dirty Snowball

7
Coffee, creme de menthe and Irish cream mingle in this shot that tastes like a chocolate mint candy.
By embrcd

Pomegranate Martini II

18
I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!
By Caroline's Momma
