Christmas Cocktail Recipes

Pomegranate Martini II

Rating: 4.5 stars 18

I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!