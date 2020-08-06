Christmas Cocktail Recipes

Community Picks Manhattan
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad
Mimosa
A traditional brunch beverage. Enjoy this light delight on Mother's Day, Christmas, or any special occasion.
By Jodi Hamrick Apple Pie Shot
This is a mouthwatering vodka shot that tastes just like Mom's apple pie. Put entire shot in your mouth and swish back and forth a few times before swallowing.
By AGS63 Gluehwein
This hot spiced wine is a classic holiday punch that will make you glow with warmth.
By ELSE Chef John's Hot Buttered Rum
While eggnog gets a lot more press, hot buttered rum is the ultimate festive holiday drink. So rich, so delicious, so satisfying, and super easy to make.
Cranberry Martini
I had this cranberry martini recipe at a holiday party and everyone loved it. The cranberry juice mixes nicely with the liquor. It's a perfect smooth drink.
Hot Buttered Rum Batter
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1 Pumpkin Spice Martini
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
Fruity Pebbles™ the Drink
My friend, Jane, shared this recipe at our Christmas Bash 2014. It was enjoyed by all. It is very simple to make this recipe as an adult version or a kid-friendly version. Serve over ice. Cheers!
Hot Spiced Christmas Wine
This is a spicy, sweet holiday wine inspired by my trip to Germany, where a similar drink is a traditional part of winter celebrations.
Cranberry Sangria
I came up with this while playing around with sangria recipes. It has now become a traditional beverage at Thanksgiving and Christmas; my family actually got upset the one time I didn't make it!
Holiday Manhattan
This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.
Peppermint Martini
Martini for the Christmas party-animal/enthusiast. Garnish with a candy cane.
Holiday Mimosa
A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
Cozy Mulled Wine
Feel all warm and fuzzy this season with this satisfying treat! Quick and easy too! Ladle into glass or mug, trying not to get the seasonings in it, and drink up!
Vanilla Apple Pie Moonshine
This recipe tastes amazing cold or warmed and the alcohol taste is very minimal. The longer it sits in the jars before you drink it, the better it will taste!
Hot Mulled Wine
This recipe of my grandmother's is always a hit at a get-together, especially on those cold, blustery days. I usually keep it warm in a slow cooker. You can use claret or Burgundy.
Kerri's Holiday Punch
A delicious alcoholic beverage that's not too strong. A combination of Southern Comfort and citrus juices.
By Kerri MacDonald Dirty Snowball
Coffee, creme de menthe and Irish cream mingle in this shot that tastes like a chocolate mint candy.
Pomegranate Martini II
I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!
