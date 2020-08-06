Halloween Cocktails and Alcoholic Drinks Recipes

Find delightful Halloween cocktails and alcoholic beverages to pass the night in style. Pink brain shots, scary sangria and more!

Community Picks

Swample Punch

2
This delicious, sweet, and fizzy drink may not be the prettiest punch, but it is a crowd pleaser and perfect for Halloween parties. Garnish with orange, lime, and lemon wheels.
By smerki

Vampiros Mexicanos (Mexican Vampires)

3
If you are looking for an authentic Mexican cocktail, you just found it!
By gem

Poisoned Apple

25
This is what my girls and I drink all the time! It can also be easily turned into a punch recipe by just remembering this: equal parts vanilla vodka and sour apple schnapps mixed with 4 parts lemon lime soda and just enough grenadine to make the mixture a nice rosy color. Sometimes we'll add a little cinnamon schnapps or Goldschlager as well, to make a 'Spiced Apple'.
By ToniaRenee

Bobbing for Apples

12
Southern Comfort and apple cider make a tasty fall drink that calms the nerves.
By Lindsay

Halloween Candy Corn Jell-O® Shots

22
The seasonal treat that inspires strong feelings - love 'em or hate 'em - in a boozy shot form. This version goes for a triple shot, so shoot responsibly. Serve with candy corn on the side. Cheers!
By Leslie Kelly

Green Grog

194
We like to call it the green drink. It's sweet, it's sour, it's tasty and it packs a real punch so go slow.
By Shannon

Cranberry Sangria

29
I came up with this while playing around with sangria recipes. It has now become a traditional beverage at Thanksgiving and Christmas; my family actually got upset the one time I didn't make it!
By Cathy K

Candy Apple on the Rocks

6
This is a delicious apple schnapps drink recipe. Tastes just like a candy apple!
By blueslilblondee

Candy Apple Martini

12
Perfect for fall, this recipe contains the flavors of both apples and cranberries.
By alisu4ea

Pink Brain Shooter

25
This spooky Halloween treat is scarily realistic! A non-alcoholic version may also be made for the kiddies by substituting the peach schnapps with water.
By Marie Angel Cat

Mater's Adult Butterbeer

8
I've tried a couple of recipes for butter beer with alcohol that I found online, and they all were either so sweet or had oily butter in them that made me sick. I opted for a simplified version that tasted less sickly and was strong enough for someone larger than a house elf. Great for Harry Potter-themed parties or Halloween. Serve super chilled in a frosted mug — it can magically warm up even the coldest wizards.
By Chase Mater

Swamp Frog

24
The punch that packs a punch. The name describes its appearance, but the taste and potency will astound you! Great party concoction!
By Becky
Inspiration and Ideas

Boozy Halloween Drinks for the Grown-Ups
Why should the kids have all the fun on Halloween? Check out these recipes for Jell-O® shots, liquid vampires, and other creepy concoctions.
Liquid Vampire
7
"I make this every year for my Halloween bash. Delicious!" – MARIGOLDDESIGNS
Do You Dare?
6
Halloween Punch with Frozen Hand
Poison Apple Martini
15 Spooky Cocktails for Halloween
A Spiritful Hot Chocolate
1

Just drop a Peeps® marshmallow ghost into your favorite hot chocolate! I must say, I was taken by surprise at just how good that little ghost tasted after floating in the hot chocolate! It's a great way to warm up after a night of trick or treating! A must have for a Halloween party!

