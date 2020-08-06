Halloween Cocktails and Alcoholic Drinks Recipes

Swample Punch
This delicious, sweet, and fizzy drink may not be the prettiest punch, but it is a crowd pleaser and perfect for Halloween parties. Garnish with orange, lime, and lemon wheels.
Vampiros Mexicanos (Mexican Vampires)
If you are looking for an authentic Mexican cocktail, you just found it!
Poisoned Apple
This is what my girls and I drink all the time! It can also be easily turned into a punch recipe by just remembering this: equal parts vanilla vodka and sour apple schnapps mixed with 4 parts lemon lime soda and just enough grenadine to make the mixture a nice rosy color. Sometimes we'll add a little cinnamon schnapps or Goldschlager as well, to make a 'Spiced Apple'.
Halloween Candy Corn Jell-O® Shots
The seasonal treat that inspires strong feelings - love 'em or hate 'em - in a boozy shot form. This version goes for a triple shot, so shoot responsibly. Serve with candy corn on the side. Cheers!
Green Grog
We like to call it the green drink. It's sweet, it's sour, it's tasty and it packs a real punch so go slow.
Cranberry Sangria
I came up with this while playing around with sangria recipes. It has now become a traditional beverage at Thanksgiving and Christmas; my family actually got upset the one time I didn't make it!
Candy Apple on the Rocks
This is a delicious apple schnapps drink recipe. Tastes just like a candy apple!
Candy Apple Martini
Perfect for fall, this recipe contains the flavors of both apples and cranberries.
Pink Brain Shooter
This spooky Halloween treat is scarily realistic! A non-alcoholic version may also be made for the kiddies by substituting the peach schnapps with water.
Mater's Adult Butterbeer
I've tried a couple of recipes for butter beer with alcohol that I found online, and they all were either so sweet or had oily butter in them that made me sick. I opted for a simplified version that tasted less sickly and was strong enough for someone larger than a house elf. Great for Harry Potter-themed parties or Halloween. Serve super chilled in a frosted mug — it can magically warm up even the coldest wizards.
Swamp Frog
The punch that packs a punch. The name describes its appearance, but the taste and potency will astound you! Great party concoction!