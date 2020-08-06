Cooking Oil Recipes

Find recipes that use cooking oils such as olive oil, coconut oil and other healthy oils.

Homemade Chipotle Oil

11
There's nothing wrong with giving homemade holiday gifts, just as long as they're something somebody would actually want and use. Thanks to things like fruitcakes so dense they have their own gravitational fields, making edible gifts has gotten a bad name, but that's not an issue with this chipotle oil, especially if that certain someone on your gift list likes the spicy stuff!

Waldorf Salad with Walnut Oil Vinaigrette

52
A wonderful light Waldorf Salad with no mayo. The flavors of the apples, walnuts and raisins are so clean and fresh. It never fails to please.
By HAMTAN

Sesame Seed Oil Hummus

31
Delicious hummus recipe that does not use tahini. Mashing the chickpeas is optional, but I think it makes it blend easier.
By ryeslady

Chef John's Bagna Cauda

8
If there were ever a recipe to tweak to your own tastes, it's this one. You can adjust the amounts of garlic and anchovy, as well as the proportion of olive oil to butter. You can also control how long you cook the mixture before it's presented. I hear from my friends in Northern Italy that they use twice as much anchovy and garlic as I did. Serve in a small chafing dish or fondue pot with crusty bread, roasted carrots, blanched asparagus, endive, red peppers, and/or roasted potatoes.
By Chef John

Bread Dipping Oil

103
Olive oil is mixed with several dried herbs and lemon juice to make a simple and tasty dip for bread.
By Calamity Anne

Ladolemono - Lemon Oil Sauce for Fish or Chicken

35
This is a Greek sauce that is great for grilled or baked chicken or fish (especially salmon). It is simple to make, and is usually served with the meal so that everyone can put as much ladolemono on their fish or chicken as they want.
By Thalia

Green Beans With Orange Olive Oil

17
This is a side dish of fresh green beans tossed with orange-infused olive oil. It's my favorite way to make green beans. I normally serve it with Italian food, it's tasty and refreshing!
By SHACKL

Olive Oil-Poached Tuna

12
You're perfectly happy eating regular canned tuna until the day you taste the imported, olive oil-packed tuna and realize exactly what you've been missing. You tell people that there's nothing better, but that's not entirely true. There's this. By gently poaching fresh ahi tuna in olive oil, you can create a tuna fish of exceptional quality. The taste and texture are amazing, and you can adapt this in many ways. Besides switching up herbs and seasonings, you can cook the fish to a wide range of doneness.
By Chef John

Best Ever Pie Crust

1051
You can double or half the recipe without any problem. This is a simple recipe and very tasty! It will be very flaky.

Fry Bread I

190
A traditional North American treat, fry bread is made from a quick, simple dough that's fried in shortening and served with jam or honey.
By Rita

Buttercream Icing

1483
An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
By Allrecipes Member

Smooth Buttercream Frosting

92
This flavorful icing is ideal for decorating. It may be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week. Re-whip before using.
By morabam2011
25 Ways to Bake With Olive Oil Instead of Butter
12 Olive Oil Cake Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
You'll find an absolutely irresistible new favorite in this collection of our very best olive oil cake recipes. 
15 Savory Recipes Made With Coconut Oil
Cathead Biscuits
42
Kristen's Awesome Oatmeal Cookies
329
Old Time Soft Sugar Cookies
93
Danish Pastry Apple Bars
122

This recipe is excellent! I also use the crust recipe for round fruit pies.

Cathead Biscuits

42
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
By Hollinhead77

Kristen's Awesome Oatmeal Cookies

329
This is my mothers recipe and it really is awesome! They are somewhat crispy but not cakey. You can add raisins, chocolate chips or coconut to this recipe too.
By KRISTEN HATHAWAY

Old Time Soft Sugar Cookies

93
Delicious and easy drop sugar cookie!
By Sharon Gerstman

Danish Pastry Apple Bars

122
This recipe is excellent! I also use the crust recipe for round fruit pies.
By Nancy

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies I

807
A basic, delicious cookie.
By Allrecipes Member

Italian Fig Cookies I

35
This recipe has been handed down through my mother's family for years. My grandmother brought it with her from Italy in the early 1900's. My mom taught me the recipe this year. Now I am the designated person in our family to make the Fig Cookies. This is a very high honor. So they must be as good as my Grandmothers' cookies. Some call them Homemade Fig Newtons. They are a tradition at Christmas and are wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. They are lot of work. I make them in stages. First the dough, then a few days later the figs, and finally I will make the cookies. The dough and the figs keep well in the refrigerator and the cookies freeze very well.
By Allrecipes Member

Long Johns

15
These doughnuts are a classic breakfast item. Flavor your glaze with chocolate or maple spread for different flavors.
By DONNAE3

Banana Oatmeal Cookies III

164
These are a delicious moist cookie which freeze very well and a great way to use those overripe bananas.
By MAMA_5_98

Hester's Red Velvet Cake Icing

18
My Great Grandmother Hester's recipe, as given to me by my Great Aunt Jan.
By Carri Smith

Almond Cookies (Dim Sum Variety)

40
These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!
By WISHME

Sicilian Pizza Crust

1
Add a savory Italian flavor to your pizza via this Sicilian crust.
By copetenn

Nonna's Pizzelle

3
My great-grandmother's pizzelle recipe, which my mother has adapted for pizzelle presses or irons (I use a Cuisinart® double pizzelle press). A family must-have at all of our holiday dinners, especially Christmas!
By tcasa

Vegan-Friendly Caramel Buttercream

18
This is a rich, caramely buttercream frosting, which pairs perfectly with a simple chocolate cake, or frost an apple cake for a sweet Autumn treat. This icing can also be made with standard ingredients such as milk and butter. It makes enough to frost one two-inch layer cake, or 24 cupcakes.
By LenoreRockchild

25 Ways to Bake With Olive Oil Instead of Butter

By Melanie Fincher

Evergreen Cookies with Ermine Frosting

A simple, no-roll sugar cookie that makes 3D trees and wreaths. This old-school frosting, stabilized and volumized with a milk-and-flour roux and equal parts butter and shortening, makes for a fluffy, yet sturdy, topping that's not too sweet to pipe on generously. Decorate with sugar pearls, dragees, or sprinkles. Once set, cookies can be stored in a single layer in an airtight container up to 3 days, or frozen up to 3 months.
By thehungryscientist

Vegan Apple Brown Betty

2
A quick and easy vegan apple brown betty.
By VeGangSta

Homemade Chili Oil

This homemade chili oil adds a little spice to soups, chili, or other meals.
By zackmania

Whole Wheat Pie Crust

Perfect whole wheat crusts for dessert pies.
By emarika

Simple Vegan Sugar Cookies

This is a modified version of the Betty Crocker® vegan sugar cookies. I am not vegan but this recipe is the best I have used for avoiding egg and dairy (for allergy purposes). I serve these cookies all the time to non-vegans and they are always a huge hit. The key is to not over bake! Please note, each individual ingredient is not necessarily certified vegan. Decorate as you wish with your preferred cookie icing.
By kimmberli

Masa Para Empanadas (Empanada Dough)

2
This basic dough recipe for empanadas, sweet or savory, is easily prepared, but you do need to knead it for several minutes to get the right texture.
By agonzalez
