Cooking Oil Recipes

There's nothing wrong with giving homemade holiday gifts, just as long as they're something somebody would actually want and use. Thanks to things like fruitcakes so dense they have their own gravitational fields, making edible gifts has gotten a bad name, but that's not an issue with this chipotle oil, especially if that certain someone on your gift list likes the spicy stuff!
If there were ever a recipe to tweak to your own tastes, it's this one. You can adjust the amounts of garlic and anchovy, as well as the proportion of olive oil to butter. You can also control how long you cook the mixture before it's presented. I hear from my friends in Northern Italy that they use twice as much anchovy and garlic as I did. Serve in a small chafing dish or fondue pot with crusty bread, roasted carrots, blanched asparagus, endive, red peppers, and/or roasted potatoes.
This is a Greek sauce that is great for grilled or baked chicken or fish (especially salmon). It is simple to make, and is usually served with the meal so that everyone can put as much ladolemono on their fish or chicken as they want.
You're perfectly happy eating regular canned tuna until the day you taste the imported, olive oil-packed tuna and realize exactly what you've been missing. You tell people that there's nothing better, but that's not entirely true. There's this. By gently poaching fresh ahi tuna in olive oil, you can create a tuna fish of exceptional quality. The taste and texture are amazing, and you can adapt this in many ways. Besides switching up herbs and seasonings, you can cook the fish to a wide range of doneness.
An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
This recipe has been handed down through my mother's family for years. My grandmother brought it with her from Italy in the early 1900's. My mom taught me the recipe this year. Now I am the designated person in our family to make the Fig Cookies. This is a very high honor. So they must be as good as my Grandmothers' cookies. Some call them Homemade Fig Newtons. They are a tradition at Christmas and are wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. They are lot of work. I make them in stages. First the dough, then a few days later the figs, and finally I will make the cookies. The dough and the figs keep well in the refrigerator and the cookies freeze very well.
These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!
My great-grandmother's pizzelle recipe, which my mother has adapted for pizzelle presses or irons (I use a Cuisinart® double pizzelle press). A family must-have at all of our holiday dinners, especially Christmas!
This is a rich, caramely buttercream frosting, which pairs perfectly with a simple chocolate cake, or frost an apple cake for a sweet Autumn treat. This icing can also be made with standard ingredients such as milk and butter. It makes enough to frost one two-inch layer cake, or 24 cupcakes.
A simple, no-roll sugar cookie that makes 3D trees and wreaths. This old-school frosting, stabilized and volumized with a milk-and-flour roux and equal parts butter and shortening, makes for a fluffy, yet sturdy, topping that's not too sweet to pipe on generously. Decorate with sugar pearls, dragees, or sprinkles. Once set, cookies can be stored in a single layer in an airtight container up to 3 days, or frozen up to 3 months.
This is a modified version of the Betty Crocker® vegan sugar cookies. I am not vegan but this recipe is the best I have used for avoiding egg and dairy (for allergy purposes). I serve these cookies all the time to non-vegans and they are always a huge hit. The key is to not over bake! Please note, each individual ingredient is not necessarily certified vegan. Decorate as you wish with your preferred cookie icing.