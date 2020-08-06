Breakfast Cookie Recipes

Cookies for breakfast? Absolutely! From banana bars to bacon cookies, we've got breakfast cookies and energy bars that will get the day started off right.

Staff Picks

Banana Wake-Up Bars

86
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
By cookie_monster

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

171
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
By J Diamond

Blueberry Banana Breakfast Bars

44
Healthy, natural, and delicious.
By qwerty06

Chocolate Chip Breakfast Cookies

Low-fat, high-fiber, a great alternative to pre-packaged oatmeal snacks! They make a great breakfast on-the-go or mid-morning snack. Store in an airtight container or the freezer.
By Dianne

Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

111
These chewy oatmeal bars make a great grab-and-go breakfast or snack.
By Nichole Tews

Clean Banana Oat Cookies

Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!
By Katya

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
By IrisMac

Bacon Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies With Maple Glaze

All the flavors that make up the perfect breakfast in one cookie!
By Moonsinger38

Breakfast Brownies

This is a hearty breakfast brownie, quick to fix, and yummy. My kids loved it! It's also gluten-free and dairy-free.
By DARIEN1

Healthier Carrot Oatmeal Cookies

This makes a relatively healthy, cake-like cookie that is a bit like a mix between carrot cake and oatmeal cookies. I adjusted a few different recipes to use less sugar and more oats and carrots so that I don't feel too bad eating these for breakfast (which I can't resist)!
By CAMILLEELISE

Spicy Zucchini Oatmeal Cookies

28
In my efforts to use the abundance of zucchini in my garden I concocted this little cookie. I prefer my oatmeal cookies to have a little jazz, so if you are not a fan of ground cloves, they can be omitted. It's a not too sweet cake-like cookie that is perfect with your cup of coffee or tea.
By Deb C

Easy Peanut Butter Protein Cookies

1
These easy protein cookies are a good grab-and-go breakfast. Packed with kids' favorite ingredients like peanut butter and chocolate chips, they're great for families to have for a quick breakfast! These cookies are ready in 45 minutes, but they are best cold!
By Rachel C
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

7 Make-Ahead Breakfast Cookies
Ready to put some cookie power into your morning routine? Try these grab-and-go cookie and bar recipes.
Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
Chef John uses fresh strawberries in these wholesome oat bars.
Clean Breakfast Cookies
34
High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars
84
Oatmeal Chia Hemp Chocolate Chip Vegan Bars

More Breakfast Cookie Recipes

Jumbo Breakfast Cookies

171
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
By J Diamond

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

342
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!

Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

23
These breakfast bars are quick and easy to make. They freeze well and can be made with many combinations of fruits and nuts. Make these and freeze them for a quick breakfast on the go.
By Cheryl Belanger

If You're Too Busy for Breakfast, You Should Try Make-Ahead Breakfast Cookies

By Julie Kendrick

Banana Wake-Up Bars

86
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
By cookie_monster

Clean Banana Oat Cookies

98
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!

Best Breakfast Cookie

129
The trick is to underbake them a little bit, and the result is the soft cakey cookie you know and love!
By LEIE

Bacon Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies With Maple Glaze

78
All the flavors that make up the perfect breakfast in one cookie!

High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars

84
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
By SavedByGrace

Bacon Breakfast Cookies

33
The only bad thing about these cookies is that it's impossible to eat just one or two. They are not too sweet, and the bacon adds the most amazing flavor. I have made these with all white flour, half white/half whole wheat, and all whole wheat flour, and all tasted wonderful.
By Spikesmom

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

30
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.

Breakfast Brownies

59
This is a hearty breakfast brownie, quick to fix, and yummy. My kids loved it! It's also gluten-free and dairy-free.

Blueberry Banana Breakfast Bars

44
Healthy, natural, and delicious.
By qwerty06

Applesauce Oatmeal Bites

9
These are the perfect finger food for toddlers! They make a great breakfast or snack for on-the-go.
By VirginiaLark

Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

9
A low-sugar cookie for breakfast on the go. I like to make several portions of the dry ingredients all at one time and store in plastic bags for easy assembly when needed. Store in the refrigerator.
By DYEH

Low Fat Breakfast Cookies

34
Yummy breakfast cookies!
By Amanda Leilani

Clean Breakfast Cookies

34
In an effort to find clean, healthy treats, I fell upon a few recipes about a year ago that inspired me. So I started playing around with ingredients and tweaking it each time. I finally produced something that my kids and husband love. In fact, I make a batch at least two times a week. I call them breakfast cookies because they are healthy enough to eat in the morning! No sugar added, naturally sweetened with honey and chocolate chips to lure the kids. No preservatives or additives, just wholesome goodness!
By Sadie Melgoza

Banana Breakfast Cookies

92
This is a variation of the Healthy Banana Cookies recipe from this site. They are a great alternative to store-bought granola bars!
By Anne

Monster Breakfast Cookies

5
These are a perfect treat when on the go, or first thing in the morning before a run/walk, or in the middle of the night while nursing a hungry infant! Walnuts are a great add (try 1/2 cup raisins and 1/2 cup walnuts), but they do make the cookies a bite drier. You can use white flour or a mixture of white and whole-wheat.
By QuentinJess Flokstra

Homemade Protein Bars

Homemade protein bars, great for a quick breakfast or snack!
By Colleen

Oatmeal Energy Bars

6
These tasty vegan energy bars taste just like full-fat, non-vegan oatmeal cookies. Completely irresistible. They are great as breakfast bars with coffee, as an in-between meal snack to keep you going, or a healthy dessert! Once you try them, you will never bother with non-vegan oatmeal cookies again!
By Extropian

Healthier Carrot Oatmeal Cookies

2
This makes a relatively healthy, cake-like cookie that is a bit like a mix between carrot cake and oatmeal cookies. I adjusted a few different recipes to use less sugar and more oats and carrots so that I don't feel too bad eating these for breakfast (which I can't resist)!

Spicy Zucchini Oatmeal Cookies

28
In my efforts to use the abundance of zucchini in my garden I concocted this little cookie. I prefer my oatmeal cookies to have a little jazz, so if you are not a fan of ground cloves, they can be omitted. It's a not too sweet cake-like cookie that is perfect with your cup of coffee or tea.
By Deb C

Easy Oatmeal-Banana Breakfast Cookies

These oatmeal-banana breakfast cookies are quick, simple, and delicious! Perfect for those hurried mornings on the way to school.
By Steph T
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com