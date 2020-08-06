Breakfast Cookie Recipes

Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
This makes a relatively healthy, cake-like cookie that is a bit like a mix between carrot cake and oatmeal cookies. I adjusted a few different recipes to use less sugar and more oats and carrots so that I don't feel too bad eating these for breakfast (which I can't resist)!
In my efforts to use the abundance of zucchini in my garden I concocted this little cookie. I prefer my oatmeal cookies to have a little jazz, so if you are not a fan of ground cloves, they can be omitted. It's a not too sweet cake-like cookie that is perfect with your cup of coffee or tea.
These easy protein cookies are a good grab-and-go breakfast. Packed with kids' favorite ingredients like peanut butter and chocolate chips, they're great for families to have for a quick breakfast! These cookies are ready in 45 minutes, but they are best cold!
Jumbo breakfast cookies are perfect for grabbing on the way out the door. Feel free to substitute chocolate chips or dried cranberries for the raisins or any combination of the three for a little different twist.
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
Flour-free and sugar-free cookies naturally sweetened with bananas. You can have great cookies for breakfast or any time of the day without any guilt! A little bonus for me was that my 11-year-old brother loved these, even after they had been in the refrigerator!
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
The only bad thing about these cookies is that it's impossible to eat just one or two. They are not too sweet, and the bacon adds the most amazing flavor. I have made these with all white flour, half white/half whole wheat, and all whole wheat flour, and all tasted wonderful.
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.
In an effort to find clean, healthy treats, I fell upon a few recipes about a year ago that inspired me. So I started playing around with ingredients and tweaking it each time. I finally produced something that my kids and husband love. In fact, I make a batch at least two times a week. I call them breakfast cookies because they are healthy enough to eat in the morning! No sugar added, naturally sweetened with honey and chocolate chips to lure the kids. No preservatives or additives, just wholesome goodness!
These are a perfect treat when on the go, or first thing in the morning before a run/walk, or in the middle of the night while nursing a hungry infant! Walnuts are a great add (try 1/2 cup raisins and 1/2 cup walnuts), but they do make the cookies a bite drier. You can use white flour or a mixture of white and whole-wheat.
These tasty vegan energy bars taste just like full-fat, non-vegan oatmeal cookies. Completely irresistible. They are great as breakfast bars with coffee, as an in-between meal snack to keep you going, or a healthy dessert! Once you try them, you will never bother with non-vegan oatmeal cookies again!
This makes a relatively healthy, cake-like cookie that is a bit like a mix between carrot cake and oatmeal cookies. I adjusted a few different recipes to use less sugar and more oats and carrots so that I don't feel too bad eating these for breakfast (which I can't resist)!
In my efforts to use the abundance of zucchini in my garden I concocted this little cookie. I prefer my oatmeal cookies to have a little jazz, so if you are not a fan of ground cloves, they can be omitted. It's a not too sweet cake-like cookie that is perfect with your cup of coffee or tea.