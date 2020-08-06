Swanson®

Elegant Mushroom Pie Recipe

13
This is a savory and tasty main course with lovely presentation suitable for an elegant dinner, fancy brunch or any special occasion. It won't fail to impress.
By lutzflcat
Southern Style Chicken Perlo with Andouille Sausage

5
A popular low-country chicken and rice dish prepared with Swanson® Chicken Broth and smoky, spicy andouille sausage.
By Campbell's Kitchen

Savory Vegetable Stir-Fry

19
Yellow squash, zucchini, carrots and red onion combine to make this sassy stir-fried side dish that's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Shrimp Stir-Fry

79
Tender shrimp and crisp vegetables are stir-fried with a garlic and ginger flavored sauce made from Swanson® Chicken Stock, soy sauce and sesame oil, for a savory seafood and vegetable stir-fry.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes from Swanson®

91
The secret to making these potatoes extra-flavorful is cooking them in chicken broth. They're mashed until perfectly smooth and creamy, with just the right amount of butter and cream to make a savory side everyone will enjoy.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup

46
This tasteful chicken noodle soup with a zesty Asian flair features chicken broth, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and colorful vegetables, and it's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Simmered Italian Rice

37
Plain rice turns into a deliciously different side when it's cooked in broth and accented with spinach and Parmesan cheese.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Garlic Chicken, Vegetable and Rice Skillet

31
You've got everything you need in just one-skillet . . . garlic-seasoned chicken breasts on a bed of rice mixed with colorful vegetables.  Getting dinner on the table couldn't be easier . . . and it tastes great too.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Pasta e Fagioli

35
This traditional favorite is ready in only 45 minutes with lots of homemade taste from fresh vegetables, pasta and white kidney beans.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Beef and Vegetable Soup

31
Here's a hearty and satisfying soup that's guaranteed to warm you through and through. Tender chunks of beef and vegetables simmer in a combination of savory beef broth and tomato paste. The result is a homemade soup that's simply delicious.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Italian Sausage and Gnocchi Soup

98
A comforting creamy Italian soup with gnocchi, spinach, tomatoes--guaranteed to warm you up when it gets cold outside.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Flank Steak with Mushroom Sauce

30
Trendy and tasty, this skillet recipe is a simple and delicious way to prepare flank steak...and the flavorful sauce is absolutely divine!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Smothered Pork Chops from Swanson®
"Such bold flavors for a quick and easy dinner that has so few ingredients. This will go into my regular rotation." – bd.weld
Santa Fe Chicken and Rice
Southwestern Chicken and Corn Soup
27
Garlic Seasoned Vegetables
19

Simmering vegetables in chicken broth and fresh minced garlic will bring out the best flavor in whatever combination you may choose.

Braised Beef with Shallots and Mushrooms

20
This absolutely delectable, one-skillet dish slowly simmers for a few hours, resulting in fork-tender beef that will just about melt in your mouth.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Fiesta Refried Bean Soup

19
This hearty soup is great for those cold winter days or as a side for Mexican fare.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Spicy Mexican Tortilla Soup

27
This kicked-up soup features sautéed onions and spicy peppers combined with chicken, corn, tomatoes and black beans all simmered in a delicious broth. The result is an ultra-flavorful soup your family will love!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Mexican Beans and Rice

12
Sautéed onion, green pepper and white rice are simmered in a deliciously flavored broth. Stir in some black beans and you've got a spectacular side dish that's sure to please!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Chilled Corn Cauliflower Soup

6
Enjoy the great taste of sweet corn on the cob with this delicious chilled soup they'll be asking for more of.
By Carol Castellucci Miller
Sensational Chicken Noodle Soup

80
Sometimes you just want a good, old-fashioned chicken noodle soup...no fancy ingredients...just great flavor. Give this version a try...all you need is 6 ingredients and 35 minutes to make a home-style soup that you'll really enjoy.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Lemon Chicken with Broccoli

39
Sauteed chicken and tender-crisp broccoli are infused with flavor from a savory lemon sauce in this exquisite skillet dish.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Spicy Roasted Butternut Squash, Pear, and Bacon Soup

34
Fall spices and a hint of chipotle combined with the sweetness of butternut squash and pears come together with Swanson® Chicken Broth to create a warming puree.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Simple Slow Cooker Jambalaya

36
Chicken, sausage and shrimp simmered with rice & veggies for a one-pot meal that's perfect for family gatherings.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Quinoa and Pepper Pilaf

17
Protein-packed quinoa is toasted, then cooked until tender with sweet peppers and garlic for a hearty side dish. You can serve this wholesome grain dish hot, at room temperature or even chilled--perfect for any season!
By Swanson®
Ramen Noodle Broccoli Salad

9
This incredible dish is chock-full of fantastic flavor. Fresh veggies, garlic, soy sauce, sugar, peanut butter and a ginger flavor infused broth are tossed with noodles. Give them a try, they're absolutely delicious and sure to impress your guests!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Salsa Mac and Beef

77
This one-pot supper sports big flavors. Sauteed ground beef is stirred into shell pasta with a cheesy sauce and Pace® Chunky Salsa. Garnish with chopped cilantro, if desired.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Turkey-Potato Chowder Recipe

12
Turkey, potatoes, and veggies in a delicious chowder, garnished with bacon!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Leek and Potato Soup with Shrimp

69
Leeks are softened and slow-cooked with potatoes creating a savory flavor. The surprise addition of shrimp sweetens the creamy soup, making it a perfect starter course or a light dinner.
By Diana71
Steamed Fresh Green Beans with Garlic Dill Hollandaise Sauce

3
Taking a new approach to fresh green beans, steamed with Swanson® Chicken Broth and black pepper, add bacon, and drizzle with a creamy butter-less garlic and dill hollandaise sauce. Makes my mouth water.
By Melissa Goff
Ginger Pork and Vegetable Stir-fry

5
This skillet meal comes together in a flash! Add egg rolls, some hot steamed rice, and fortune cookies for make-at-home Chinese instead of take-out!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Creamy Irish Potato Soup

28
This rich and creamy potato soup is subtly flavored with celery and green onions. It's the kind of soup you'll want to savor slowly...even though it's ready in just 35 minutes.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Chicken Cacciatore and Pasta

23
Swanson® Chicken Stock creates a flavorful simmering tomato sauce that seasons the chicken, vegetables and pasta shells in this complete skillet supper.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Tuscan Chicken Pot Pie

2
Comfort food Tuscan style, this chicken pot pie is made with onions, kale, and cannellini beans.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Stuffin' Muffins

5
A traditional stuffing served in fun, individual muffin shaped servings, so you and your guests can enjoy more of the yummy crunchy outsides!
By Sheila LaLonde
Braised Brisket with Garlic

5
Braised brisket is a lovely dish. Advance preparation cuts down on last-minute cooking and makes it easier to remove the fat from the gravy.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Zucchini Cornbread Dressing

3
A summertime twist on a holiday favorite--adding zucchini keeps the dish moist, plus adds color and the use of Swanson® Chicken Broth ensures the best flavor!
By Jamie Justice Yost
Garlic Potato Soup

7
Heart warming and hearty, this bacon-flecked savory soup is made with chunks of red potatoes, carrots, onion and celery that simmer in chicken broth with minced garlic.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Curried Pumpkin Soup with Chives

17
This is a light and savory appetizer-size soup with subtle curry flavor, so thick and robust that it tastes like you made it from scratch. It's almost no work and is a perfect choice for a holiday meal.
By lutzflcat
