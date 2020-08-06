The secret to making these potatoes extra-flavorful is cooking them in chicken broth. They're mashed until perfectly smooth and creamy, with just the right amount of butter and cream to make a savory side everyone will enjoy.
You've got everything you need in just one-skillet . . . garlic-seasoned chicken breasts on a bed of rice mixed with colorful vegetables. Getting dinner on the table couldn't be easier . . . and it tastes great too.
Here's a hearty and satisfying soup that's guaranteed to warm you through and through. Tender chunks of beef and vegetables simmer in a combination of savory beef broth and tomato paste. The result is a homemade soup that's simply delicious.
This kicked-up soup features sautéed onions and spicy peppers combined with chicken, corn, tomatoes and black beans all simmered in a delicious broth. The result is an ultra-flavorful soup your family will love!
Sometimes you just want a good, old-fashioned chicken noodle soup...no fancy ingredients...just great flavor. Give this version a try...all you need is 6 ingredients and 35 minutes to make a home-style soup that you'll really enjoy.
Protein-packed quinoa is toasted, then cooked until tender with sweet peppers and garlic for a hearty side dish. You can serve this wholesome grain dish hot, at room temperature or even chilled--perfect for any season!
This incredible dish is chock-full of fantastic flavor. Fresh veggies, garlic, soy sauce, sugar, peanut butter and a ginger flavor infused broth are tossed with noodles. Give them a try, they're absolutely delicious and sure to impress your guests!
Taking a new approach to fresh green beans, steamed with Swanson® Chicken Broth and black pepper, add bacon, and drizzle with a creamy butter-less garlic and dill hollandaise sauce. Makes my mouth water.
This is a light and savory appetizer-size soup with subtle curry flavor, so thick and robust that it tastes like you made it from scratch. It's almost no work and is a perfect choice for a holiday meal.