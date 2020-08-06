Minnesota Recipes

Sabaayad (Somali Flatbread)

Rating: 5 stars 4

Sabaayad is a Somali flatbread made from flour. It is golden brown, crispy and flaky on the outside and soft on the inside. You can eat it with almost anything: honey, cinnamon sugar and a cup of tea, stew, sauce or by itself. My husband and I love to eat it with honey while it is still hot. My kids love to cut them into small pieces, put them in a bowl, add little bit of sugar and shah (Somali tea), and eat them like that.