Minnesota Recipes

This is a twist on Tater Tot® hot dish. This is an easy recipe to personalize. You can use any ground meat or a mixture of beef and pork. I often use smoked Gouda cheese, Havarti cheese, and I bet Swiss cheese would be good, too. The vegetable can be easily switched to any vegetable you like (string beans, broccoli, or mixed veggies). I would use fresh or frozen rather than canned if you can.
A Vietnamese friend taught me how to make this dish that originates from Laos and Cambodia. If you can't find galangal, substitute fresh ginger and a squirt of lime juice. Pre-ground chicken, turkey or pork may be used instead of the chicken thigh meat. Serve with sticky rice or in lettuce cups.
This recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
This is the recipe my dad has been using for 25 years. It's light and clean-tasting because there's no sense in masking the naturally delicious flavor of such an awesome Canadian delicacy! No tartar sauce needed!
I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.
Sabaayad is a Somali flatbread made from flour. It is golden brown, crispy and flaky on the outside and soft on the inside. You can eat it with almost anything: honey, cinnamon sugar and a cup of tea, stew, sauce or by itself. My husband and I love to eat it with honey while it is still hot. My kids love to cut them into small pieces, put them in a bowl, add little bit of sugar and shah (Somali tea), and eat them like that.
This isn't just any old cheeseburger. Depending on whom you talk to, this cheese-stuffed burger is either called a "Juicy Lucy," or a "Jucy Lucy." That's because two restaurants in Minneapolis claim to have invented it, and they spell it differently. Make sure you thoroughly and thoughtfully press the edges of the two patties together to seal in the cheese stuffing, which keeps the meat juicier. Spread your favorite burger sauce over the bun.
My dearest 80-something friend Betty gave me this sensational, hearty recipe for a 3-bean hot dish. She's Finnish, I believe this has roots to home, and it's really tasty! My hubby, who hates beans, demanded I get the recipe. We first devoured it at Betty and Jim's 60th wedding anniversary! Perfect for potlucks.
My grandmother used to serve this with cheese as a pre-dinner snack while we waited for the turkey. She used a heavy cast iron griddle, lightly floured. I use a 1 1/2 inch wood dowel to roll out nice and thin.
My friend Colene used to serve this to help her family get through some cold Minnesota winters. Though she was a busy mom and career woman, Colene could whip this one up in no time! Try adding macaroni or hamburger for some variety.
The simplest apple crisp recipe proves that less is more when it comes to apples. I grew up with this recipe and it never fails to impress. If you have small casserole dishes, you can make individual serving sizes for the kids. I prefer the slightly tart Haralson apple for this recipe. Top with half-and-half, whipped cream, or ice cream.
No bacon, no fruit, no seeds: this broccoli salad, adapted from a recipe in a newspaper clipping from 1980, combines potato salad flavors--hard-cooked eggs, dill, celery seed, mayo--with crisp fresh broccoli.
Shushumow, which also has many other names (kalkals, zinanaande), is one of the delicacies made during holidays and weddings in Somali culture! It's a fried pastry made with flour, eggs, and water (some recipes call for milk) tossed in simple sugar syrup. The dough is shaped into small balls, flattened, and curled over. It is crispy on the outside and little bit soft in the inside. Shushumow is one of my favorites.
Styled after a similar appetizer at The Blue Moose in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, this is a very addicting creamy appetizer that goes well with tortilla chips. It has a little kick, but not enough to make your eyes water. Of course, for the heat lovers, you can kick it up a notch if desired. This has become an instant family-favorite and one of my most requested appetizers.
Not terribly spicy, this hunter's chili can be kicked up with hot sauce for those who like it hotter, but is pretty flavorful. Beef can be used instead of game. Freezes well and makes a wonderful day-in-camp campfire meal. Serve over rice or mix in cooked pinto beans.