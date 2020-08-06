Minnesota Recipes

Ya, sure, we've got your hot dishes. But we also have recipes for real wild rice, walleye, and venison. Find more favorites from Minnesota cooks.

Staff Picks

Marianne's Hot Dish

4
This is a twist on Tater Tot® hot dish. This is an easy recipe to personalize. You can use any ground meat or a mixture of beef and pork. I often use smoked Gouda cheese, Havarti cheese, and I bet Swiss cheese would be good, too. The vegetable can be easily switched to any vegetable you like (string beans, broccoli, or mixed veggies). I would use fresh or frozen rather than canned if you can.
By GENTLEWOMAN

Minnesota Pork Chops

155
This is a very good recipe that I got from my home state, Minnesota. Every summer when we come and visit, we are sure to buy wild rice for this casserole.
By Starbuck

Minnesota Mail Carrier Cookies

13
These cookies have a funny name but they sure taste good. Make a plate up for your mail carrier.
By Valerie

Larb - Laotian Chicken Mince

22
A Vietnamese friend taught me how to make this dish that originates from Laos and Cambodia. If you can't find galangal, substitute fresh ginger and a squirt of lime juice. Pre-ground chicken, turkey or pork may be used instead of the chicken thigh meat. Serve with sticky rice or in lettuce cups.
By Baking Nana

Easy Snow Ice Cream

4
The only thing that makes shoveling two feet of snow during a cold Minnesota winter sweet fun!
By Remy

Minnesota Wild Rice Dressing

60
This recipe was given to me by a friend, and it has been a family tradition ever since. No need to stuff the turkey. This dressing can be made the day before Thanksgiving and heated in the microwave 10 minutes before serving!
By MARJK

Minnesota Golf Course Chili

90
This is the best and easiest chili I have ever had. I make it often and if there are any leftovers I freeze some to pull out for a cold winter day.
By JUDI K.

Tater Tot Hot Dish II

226
This is an old recipe, easy and kids usually like it. If you like, add green beans over the hamburger and skip the onion rings if desired.
By VANORNUM

Best Fried Walleye

115
This is the recipe my dad has been using for 25 years. It's light and clean-tasting because there's no sense in masking the naturally delicious flavor of such an awesome Canadian delicacy! No tartar sauce needed!
By clarkie24

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

995
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!
By Minnesota_Girl

Norwegian Lefse

73
I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.
By DEBBA7

Juicy Lucy Burgers

228
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
Inspiration and Ideas

Juicy Lucy Burgers
"Minnesota's contribution to the culinary world! Don't forget to let this gem sit for a few minutes before taking your first bite, or you will have molten lava dribbling down your chin." – duckman
Minnesota Wild Rice Soup
"Extremely satisfying and completely vegetarian." – chel79
Somali Spaghetti Sauce
Chicken Wild Rice Soup I
889
A Minnesotan's Beef and Macaroni Hotdish
61

My grandpa's recipe. Old-school and traditional Minnesota staple.

More Minnesota Recipes

Chicken Wild Rice Soup I

889
A slight variation on a recipe I received from a fellow Minnesota farm wife. A delicious soup that can also easily be cooked in a slow cooker and freezes well.
By Sue

A Minnesotan's Beef and Macaroni Hotdish

61
My grandpa's recipe. Old-school and traditional Minnesota staple.
By JDawg

Cornish Finnish Michigan Pasties

167
I make these pasties about once a month for my family and extended family. I weigh my ingredients for accuracy and flavor.
By Ruth Uitto

Sabaayad (Somali Flatbread)

4
Sabaayad is a Somali flatbread made from flour. It is golden brown, crispy and flaky on the outside and soft on the inside. You can eat it with almost anything: honey, cinnamon sugar and a cup of tea, stew, sauce or by itself. My husband and I love to eat it with honey while it is still hot. My kids love to cut them into small pieces, put them in a bowl, add little bit of sugar and shah (Somali tea), and eat them like that.

Grandma's Hamburger Hot Dish

10
My grandma made this recipe using the old stand-by hamburger and cream soups. We always ate it up!
By Jillieann

Chef John's Juicy Lucy

40
This isn't just any old cheeseburger. Depending on whom you talk to, this cheese-stuffed burger is either called a "Juicy Lucy," or a "Jucy Lucy." That's because two restaurants in Minneapolis claim to have invented it, and they spell it differently. Make sure you thoroughly and thoughtfully press the edges of the two patties together to seal in the cheese stuffing, which keeps the meat juicier. Spread your favorite burger sauce over the bun.
By Chef John

Betty's 3-Bean Hot Dish (a la Minnesota)

15
My dearest 80-something friend Betty gave me this sensational, hearty recipe for a 3-bean hot dish. She's Finnish, I believe this has roots to home, and it's really tasty! My hubby, who hates beans, demanded I get the recipe. We first devoured it at Betty and Jim's 60th wedding anniversary! Perfect for potlucks.
By MrsWifeyMommy

Somali Spaghetti Sauce

9
This is Somali-style spaghetti sauce with my own little twist. We make this once a week in our house (my daughter craves it!). I hope you enjoy this as much as we do!

Lefse II

13
My grandmother used to serve this with cheese as a pre-dinner snack while we waited for the turkey. She used a heavy cast iron griddle, lightly floured. I use a 1 1/2 inch wood dowel to roll out nice and thin.
By Brent

Colene's Easy Tomato Vegetable Soup

47
My friend Colene used to serve this to help her family get through some cold Minnesota winters. Though she was a busy mom and career woman, Colene could whip this one up in no time! Try adding macaroni or hamburger for some variety.
By Jessica S.

Minnesota Apple Crisp

37
The simplest apple crisp recipe proves that less is more when it comes to apples. I grew up with this recipe and it never fails to impress. If you have small casserole dishes, you can make individual serving sizes for the kids. I prefer the slightly tart Haralson apple for this recipe. Top with half-and-half, whipped cream, or ice cream.
By T Larson

Minnesota Walleye Cakes

6
A nice Minnesotan twist on crab cakes.
By Kathy Markman

Minnesota Broccoli Salad

24
No bacon, no fruit, no seeds: this broccoli salad, adapted from a recipe in a newspaper clipping from 1980, combines potato salad flavors--hard-cooked eggs, dill, celery seed, mayo--with crisp fresh broccoli.
By Doughgirl8

Shushumow

Shushumow, which also has many other names (kalkals, zinanaande), is one of the delicacies made during holidays and weddings in Somali culture! It's a fried pastry made with flour, eggs, and water (some recipes call for milk) tossed in simple sugar syrup. The dough is shaped into small balls, flattened, and curled over. It is crispy on the outside and little bit soft in the inside. Shushumow is one of my favorites.

Spinach Con Queso

2
Styled after a similar appetizer at The Blue Moose in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, this is a very addicting creamy appetizer that goes well with tortilla chips. It has a little kick, but not enough to make your eyes water. Of course, for the heat lovers, you can kick it up a notch if desired. This has become an instant family-favorite and one of my most requested appetizers.
By duboo

Minnesota Wild Rice Soup

29
This is an update on an old favorite from way up North. This rich and creamy soup is extremely satisfying and completely vegetarian.

Minnesota Hunter's Chili

1
Not terribly spicy, this hunter's chili can be kicked up with hot sauce for those who like it hotter, but is pretty flavorful. Beef can be used instead of game. Freezes well and makes a wonderful day-in-camp campfire meal. Serve over rice or mix in cooked pinto beans.
By Danno
