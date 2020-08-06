Hot Sauce Recipes

Trinidadians LOVE their 'peppa' sauce, and this one is full of flavour and heat! Sooooo easy to make -- no cooking, just your blender to create this taste of the islands. Try using different peppers to vary the flavour and heat. Use over meats, in sandwiches and stews. Trinis use it in anything savoury!
Using fewer habanero peppers can reduce the spiciness in this extremely hot habanero hot sauce. The sauce works wonders as a pick-up for Bloody Mary drinks. Flavors meld wonderfully and the sauce keeps nicely for a long time. Warning: A dash is all you need and it is best to use gloves when handling the habanera peppers.
I find it great with lamb chops, my BBQ butterflied leg of lamb, chicken, and vegetarian dishes and as a flavor base for any casseroles or stews where a fresh zing is needed. Especially good cooked with a vegetable bake and in guacamole.
Algerian dersa is a spicy garlic and chile paste, similar to harissa, made by blending garlic, chile, cumin, and paprika together using a mortar and pestle. It is used a lot in the Maghreb region as a seasoning for fish, meat, or potatoes. Not everyone uses exactly the same proportions or the same spices. Some people add lemon juice, others add parsley. In short, there are as many variations as there are tastes, but the basic ingredients are almost always the same: garlic, cumin, chile or cayenne pepper, and olive oil.
This is my version of my favorite taco wagon's 'earthy' hot sauce of which I can never get enough. It is a little time consuming, but well worth it. I put it on everything from eggs to tacos, quesadillas, and salads. You can use any combination of chiles (cascabel, chipotle, Californian, New Mexican). For a hotter sauce, you can use all hot New Mexico chiles or add a few dried arbol chiles. For a tangier sauce, add the juice of 1 lime.
Homemade harissa is very easy to make. How spicy you make it is up to you. I use a combination of New Mexico and Anaheim chili peppers, which are both on the mild spectrum of the Scoville scale, but you can pick hotter chili varieties if preferred.
This a quick and easy hot sauce my dad makes with canned tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and spices. My mom had to go behind him to write down what he was tossing in. Charring the jalapeno peppers (optional) gives it that smokiness, and the jalapeno pepper seeds need to be in the hot sauce (picante) for the heat.
This is a popular Tunisian condiment. It's a homemade pepper paste that is sure to add an extra kick to just about anything and it is widely used in Tunisian cuisine. I add it to anything I want to spice up; in my home we use this just about everyday.
This is a traditional Mexican sauce that works great over meats, fish, beans, rice, tacos, and quesadillas. Roasting the ingredients might seem like a bother, but it doesn't take more than 15 minutes and it's worth every single second.
I am overrun with wild cilantro in my back yard. Literally, it feeds my compost bin more than my family even though we use it in everything. This sauce (perhaps more of a pesto) is fabulous on anything but the obvious choices are chicken and tuna. Enjoy.
The sauce is good on just about anything from pork, chicken, and seafood. I like it on boneless-skinless chicken breast seasoned with fresh thyme, salt and pepper, broiled until about done then heavily basted with the sauce to finish. This recipe fills a Dutch oven over half the pan. Plenty for leftovers.
Hot sauce recipe inspired by many others, but unique. Very simple ingredients and easy to make. Has great heat with legs (the heat lasts), good pepper flavor, and the sweet balances the heat. I used salt substitute (66% KCl, 33% NaCl) for low-sodium diet. Servings below are in tablespoons.
I was taught how to make this by a neighbor a few years ago. It is so much better fresh than out of a jar. It is even better when served with fresh corn tortillas which have been quartered and fried in hot grease til crispy.