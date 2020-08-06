Hot Sauce Recipes

Allrecipes has over 40 homemade hot sauce recipes. If you're looking for how to make the hottest hot sauce packed with habanero and chili flavor, we have you covered.

Staff Picks

Hot Pepper Sauce - A Trinidadian Staple

Rating: 4.72 stars
58
Trinidadians LOVE their 'peppa' sauce, and this one is full of flavour and heat! Sooooo easy to make -- no cooking, just your blender to create this taste of the islands. Try using different peppers to vary the flavour and heat. Use over meats, in sandwiches and stews. Trinis use it in anything savoury!
By Trini

What Is Peri-Peri Sauce and How Do I Use It?

These African chile peppers are small but pack a serious punch. Here's how to incorporate them into your cooking.
By Claire Ballor

How to Make Homemade Sriracha Sauce

Rating: 4.81 stars
52
Not only is making your own hot sauce (also known as rooster sauce) at home possible, it's really fun and there's hardly any work involved. Serve it on just about anything.
By Chef John

Bob's Habanero Hot Sauce - Liquid Fire

Rating: 4.77 stars
339
Using fewer habanero peppers can reduce the spiciness in this extremely hot habanero hot sauce. The sauce works wonders as a pick-up for Bloody Mary drinks. Flavors meld wonderfully and the sauce keeps nicely for a long time. Warning: A dash is all you need and it is best to use gloves when handling the habanera peppers.
By Bob Miller

Chef John's Harissa Sauce

Rating: 4.91 stars
35
Harissa is probably my all-time favorite hot sauce, and one I'm sure you've seen me use in a bunch of recipes here. A small spoonful of this makes virtually any savory dish better.
By Chef John

Category Five Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
This flavorful homemade hot sauce can be substituted in any recipe calling for Tabasco or Louisiana Hot Sauce. It's great on foods to add a lot of flavor and heat.
By Emily Tisdale

Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
76
Some of the hottest hot sauce you'll try.
By reconstructdish

Habanero Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.31 stars
78
This sauce is very hot, but not too insane. For maximum heat increase habaneros as desired.
By Jim

Fresh Tomato Chili Sauce

Rating: 4.61 stars
33
This is a sweet chili sauce made according to an old family recipe. It is great on hamburgers, and pot roast. If you don't can the sauce in jars, it can be refrigerated.
By Janet Larsen

Green Harissa

Rating: 4.62 stars
26
I find it great with lamb chops, my BBQ butterflied leg of lamb, chicken, and vegetarian dishes and as a flavor base for any casseroles or stews where a fresh zing is needed. Especially good cooked with a vegetable bake and in guacamole.
By NORMM1

Dersa (Algerian Chile Paste)

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Algerian dersa is a spicy garlic and chile paste, similar to harissa, made by blending garlic, chile, cumin, and paprika together using a mortar and pestle. It is used a lot in the Maghreb region as a seasoning for fish, meat, or potatoes. Not everyone uses exactly the same proportions or the same spices. Some people add lemon juice, others add parsley. In short, there are as many variations as there are tastes, but the basic ingredients are almost always the same: garlic, cumin, chile or cayenne pepper, and olive oil.
By Djam

Peruvian Aji Verde

Spicy Peruvian green sauce. Good for 2 weeks in the fridge.
By Nancy Vargas
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Best Hot Sauce
Rating: Unrated
11
"If hot sauce is your thing, you will love, love, love this fresh tasty recipe." – Shilo
Ghost Pepper Green Sauce
Rating: Unrated
4
"This is my version of the green sauce found in Peruvian restaurants, spiced up even more with ghost peppers." – HOLLY9000
Chef John's Harissa Sauce
Rating: Unrated
35
Tunisian Harissa
Rating: Unrated
8
Finadene
Rating: Unrated
11
Red Chile Paste
Rating: Unrated
6

Chili Sauce

Rating: 4.47 stars
106

This made-in-minutes chili sauce is a great substitute for bottled chili sauce.

More Hot Sauce Recipes

Habanero Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.31 stars
78
This sauce is very hot, but not too insane. For maximum heat increase habaneros as desired.
By Jim

Jalapeno Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.45 stars
136
Hot Sauce from scratch. You may use other hot peppers in place of the jalapenos.
By Rayna Jordan

Bob's Habanero Hot Sauce - Liquid Fire

Rating: 4.77 stars
339
Using fewer habanero peppers can reduce the spiciness in this extremely hot habanero hot sauce. The sauce works wonders as a pick-up for Bloody Mary drinks. Flavors meld wonderfully and the sauce keeps nicely for a long time. Warning: A dash is all you need and it is best to use gloves when handling the habanera peppers.
By Bob Miller

Authentic Mexican Hot Sauce

Rating: 3.33 stars
9
This is my version of my favorite taco wagon's 'earthy' hot sauce of which I can never get enough. It is a little time consuming, but well worth it. I put it on everything from eggs to tacos, quesadillas, and salads. You can use any combination of chiles (cascabel, chipotle, Californian, New Mexican). For a hotter sauce, you can use all hot New Mexico chiles or add a few dried arbol chiles. For a tangier sauce, add the juice of 1 lime.
By Nyteez.com

Harissa Paste

Rating: 5 stars
1
Harissa paste is easy to make at home. Many recipes include vinegar for preservation, but it gives the harissa an off-taste. This is an authentic recipe, made without vinegar.
By nch

Harissa

Rating: 3 stars
1
Homemade harissa is very easy to make. How spicy you make it is up to you. I use a combination of New Mexico and Anaheim chili peppers, which are both on the mild spectrum of the Scoville scale, but you can pick hotter chili varieties if preferred.
By nch

Cliff's Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.33 stars
21
This a quick and easy hot sauce my dad makes with canned tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and spices. My mom had to go behind him to write down what he was tossing in. Charring the jalapeno peppers (optional) gives it that smokiness, and the jalapeno pepper seeds need to be in the hot sauce (picante) for the heat.
By Melissa Goff

Serrano Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
13
This hot but flavorful hot sauce was made due to the large harvest of serrano peppers from my garden.
By Jon Rachiele

Caribbean Calypso Hot Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
3
Packed with tangy sweet flavor and a ton of heat! Reduce the number of peppers if you would like it milder. Store in the refrigerator.
By Jordan VanDijk

Easy Jalapeno Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.43 stars
30
A tremendous hot sauce that will spice up sandwiches, marinades, vegetable dishes -- just about anything! Jalapenos are boiled, then blended smooth with canola oil, salt and pepper.
By BC32

Tunisian Harissa

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
This is a popular Tunisian condiment. It's a homemade pepper paste that is sure to add an extra kick to just about anything and it is widely used in Tunisian cuisine. I add it to anything I want to spice up; in my home we use this just about everyday.
By Asma Khalfaoui

Spicy Roasted Tomato Sauce

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This is a traditional Mexican sauce that works great over meats, fish, beans, rice, tacos, and quesadillas. Roasting the ingredients might seem like a bother, but it doesn't take more than 15 minutes and it's worth every single second.
By gem

Barbara's Hot Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
14
Texans love Mexican food, especially the hot sauce. We judge a Mexican restaurant by the hot sauce served before the meal. This is my version. Spices can be adjusted to taste.
By BMDSINGLE

Saundra's Hot Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This recipe I came up with, by trying different things. This recipe has really circled around, all my friends seem to really like it.
By SAUNDRA

Glenn's Jalapeno Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This is a very flavorful 'hot' sauce for your Mexican meal! Add jalapeno seeds for a bigger kick. Use as a hot sauce for tacos, enchiladas, chili rellenos, or tamales.
By Surfdad

Cilantro-Chili Pepper Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
I am overrun with wild cilantro in my back yard. Literally, it feeds my compost bin more than my family even though we use it in everything. This sauce (perhaps more of a pesto) is fabulous on anything but the obvious choices are chicken and tuna. Enjoy.
By Jeff

Green Harissa

Rating: 4.62 stars
26
I find it great with lamb chops, my BBQ butterflied leg of lamb, chicken, and vegetarian dishes and as a flavor base for any casseroles or stews where a fresh zing is needed. Especially good cooked with a vegetable bake and in guacamole.
By NORMM1

Spicy Barbados Pepper Sauce

Rating: 3.83 stars
6
The sauce is good on just about anything from pork, chicken, and seafood. I like it on boneless-skinless chicken breast seasoned with fresh thyme, salt and pepper, broiled until about done then heavily basted with the sauce to finish. This recipe fills a Dutch oven over half the pan. Plenty for leftovers.
By RogerB

Chipotle Oil

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is my take on Chinese hot oil. The chipotle gives it a smokey taste. It is great as a dip for bread. Great for pan frying, searing, flavoring, or anything you want to add some kick to.
By CheapSteak

Wasabi - Jalapeno Sauce

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
My husband and I wanted to come up with a zippy sauce to use with a variety of foods - raw veggies, deep-fried calamari, fish cakes, etc., etc. This is a staple!
By BAJATHECAT

Hot Sweet Habanero Chile Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Hot sauce recipe inspired by many others, but unique. Very simple ingredients and easy to make. Has great heat with legs (the heat lasts), good pepper flavor, and the sweet balances the heat. I used salt substitute (66% KCl, 33% NaCl) for low-sodium diet. Servings below are in tablespoons.
By Thomas Michael Hyland

Homemade Hot Sauce with Jalapenos

Rating: 4 stars
1
I was taught how to make this by a neighbor a few years ago. It is so much better fresh than out of a jar. It is even better when served with fresh corn tortillas which have been quartered and fried in hot grease til crispy.
By Kenda Watley

Grandma Prentice's Chili Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
1
Old family recipe. Great for topping on eggs or just about any sandwich.
By Chef Jaybo

Hot Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
4
I got this recipe from a USDA man that worked at the same place I did. I call it Dough's Hot Sauce. It is very good, but use gloves on the peppers.
By CJO
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com