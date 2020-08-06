Cauliflower Side Dish Recipes

Easy Roasted Cauliflower

Even my kids will eat cauliflower when I make it like this. Roasting cauliflower in the oven makes it crunchy and the mixture of salt, brown sugar, and curry powder adds a slightly sweet flavor.
By tpuell

Cauliflower Fritters

These cauliflower fritters are easy to make and a different way to have cauliflower. So delicious and tasty. I've made these a number of times for my family and friends.
By BETTYCOOK

Cauliflower Couscous

Cauliflower couscous!
By lovelygrl222

Low-Carb Cauliflower-Spinach Side Dish

My husband and I have been watching our carbs. One night I threw together these ingredients, and it turned out fantastic! I hope this helps you on your diet journey. It's very quick and easy to make. Enjoy!
By Michele Quiones

Air Fryer Cauliflower Tots

Tater tots made from cauliflower are a great way to get your family to eat veggies. The best part is they will never know. Now you can have them on the table in less than 10 minutes and you won't have to heat up your house by turning on the oven.
By Yoly

Sheet Pan Cauliflower Bake

This healthy cauliflower sheet pan bake features scallions, olives, carrots, and feta cheese. A delicious side or vegetarian main.
By Ttt

Truffled Cauliflower Gratin

In this otherwise humble gratin, we're going to use another, much more delicious delivery system of truffles: truffle pecorino cheese. For less than $10 worth of cheese, I think you can get a nicer, truer truffle flavor. By the way, if you know they actually make this cheese with synthetic truffle oil, please keep it to yourself, and don't spoil it for me.
By Chef John

Gobi Manchurian

This is one of my favorite gobi (cauliflower) recipes, and available at many Indian restaurants. A spicy Asian dish that's sure to leave your family wanting more! Occasionally, I even love to bake the cauliflower to lower the calories. Keep in mind, baking will take away from the crispiness of fried cauliflower.
By sunwind

Cauliflower Rice (Biryani-Style)

Indian-style cauliflower rice. Optional additions - sliced red onion, boiled egg, avocado, other biryani things.
By Ryan Feagin

Roasted Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

This roasted cauliflower mac and cheese is a no-pasta version of a classic.
By Fernella

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks

Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
By France C

Keto Cauliflower Bacon Cheese Mash

You will never miss eating mashed potatoes again now that you can have this deliciously creamy, bacon-cheese- flavored mashed cauliflower instead!
By Carol Castellucci Miller
More Cauliflower Side Dish Recipes

Cheese Sauce for Broccoli and Cauliflower

With this easy Cheddar cheese sauce, you can turn boring steamed veggies, like broccoli and cauliflower, into a side dish your kids will love to gobble up.
By Samantha Webb

Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

Cauliflower 'mashed potatoes' are a guilt-free and delicious way to cut calories and add veggies to any meal.
Cauliflower and Broccoli Bake

Fresh broccoli and cauliflower are baked together with a thick cheese sauce!
By R.PENALUNA

Easy Cauliflower Gratin

Creamy side dish.
By Sue Cantrell

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Slow Cooker Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole

A great cauliflower side dish that goes well with just about anything. An easy way to get kids to eat veggies.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cauliflower Au Gratin

Cheesy cauliflower.
By Amy Woessner

Simple Cauliflower Keto Casserole

Cauliflower in a creamy cheese sauce is a perfect keto recipe and delicious to boot! Make sure you season well with salt and pepper (nutmeg tastes great as well) otherwise it will taste too bland.
By Natasha Titanov

Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole

Great broccoli cauliflower recipe that everyone will love! The croutons on top give it that crunchy flavor everyone will love.
By MUSTANGSTEPH21

Three-Cheese Cauliflower Casserole

I made this cheesy cauliflower dish for dinner one night when my husband was gone. It was so good the boys and I ended up not eating anything else but the casserole! I used fat-free milk and cream cheese and it turned out great!
By jentrue

Grilled Cauliflower

I got something like this at a restaurant and it was wonderful.
By ziola1039

Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

A simple roasted cauliflower recipe that makes a great side. The cauliflower gets precooked in the microwave before roasting.
By Kathy K

Air Fryer Roasted Cauliflower

A great, easy cauliflower side dish that pairs well with any protein. I've used smoked paprika, a favorite of mine, but feel free to add your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
By Bren

Loaded Cauliflower

A great way to add some zip to your cauliflower. This recipe is low-carb and resembles a loaded potato! Very unique and down right tasty!
By BOOKCHICKADEE

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

Baked Whole Cauliflower

If you thought you didn't like cauliflower, try this! It's an awesome treat for a festive table. Beautiful presentation and something out of the ordinary.
By Ariela

Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry

Try this simple, melt-in-your-mouth, roasted spicy cauliflower, with just a hint of curry. Perfect as a vegan side dish or even as a quick and easy main dish.
By Fioa

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Awesome low carb recipe for cauliflower. Hubby gobbled it up!
By Amy Smathers

Roasted Vegetables for a Crowd

Next time you want to cook a hearty meal for a big crowd, try this massive roasted veggie combo recipe including Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and onions.
By SZYQ1

Keto Cauliflower Hash Browns

Cauliflower, cheese, and bacon come together in this keto alternative to hash browns.
By Soup Loving Nicole
