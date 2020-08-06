Cauliflower Side Dish Recipes

Truffled Cauliflower Gratin

In this otherwise humble gratin, we're going to use another, much more delicious delivery system of truffles: truffle pecorino cheese. For less than $10 worth of cheese, I think you can get a nicer, truer truffle flavor. By the way, if you know they actually make this cheese with synthetic truffle oil, please keep it to yourself, and don't spoil it for me.