Cauliflower Side Dish Recipes

My husband and I have been watching our carbs. One night I threw together these ingredients, and it turned out fantastic! I hope this helps you on your diet journey. It's very quick and easy to make. Enjoy!
Tater tots made from cauliflower are a great way to get your family to eat veggies. The best part is they will never know. Now you can have them on the table in less than 10 minutes and you won't have to heat up your house by turning on the oven.
In this otherwise humble gratin, we're going to use another, much more delicious delivery system of truffles: truffle pecorino cheese. For less than $10 worth of cheese, I think you can get a nicer, truer truffle flavor. By the way, if you know they actually make this cheese with synthetic truffle oil, please keep it to yourself, and don't spoil it for me.
This is one of my favorite gobi (cauliflower) recipes, and available at many Indian restaurants. A spicy Asian dish that's sure to leave your family wanting more! Occasionally, I even love to bake the cauliflower to lower the calories. Keep in mind, baking will take away from the crispiness of fried cauliflower.
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
Don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven? Try this fast, easy, and perfectly roasted broccoli and cauliflower side dish in your air fryer. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon or Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Cutting cauliflower into "steaks" and grilling them not only gives a flavorful, caramelized, and smoky taste, the presentation is lovely! A delicious change from boring old steamed cauliflower! I like my cauliflower a little on the firm side, so add a few extra minutes if you like it softer.
I made this cheesy cauliflower dish for dinner one night when my husband was gone. It was so good the boys and I ended up not eating anything else but the casserole! I used fat-free milk and cream cheese and it turned out great!
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.