Beef. It's What's for Dinner

Asian Beef and Vegetable Stir-Fry
The Asian Beef & Vegetable Stir-Fry is a delicious blend of savory flavors. Use lean beef to make this meal a quick and healthy option for any day of the week!
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak
Beef flank steak is marinated in a balsamic vinegar, herb, and mustard mixture then cooked to your preferred doneness on the grill.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing
Ready in just 25 minutes, this will be a go-to for quick & nutritious weeknight meals.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Greek-Style Beef Pita
Stir-fried beef is stuffed into pitas and topped with your family's favorite veggies like cucumbers and olives.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Beef Chili Five Ways
A classically easy chili recipe with four additional variations ranging from Cincinnati to Morocco.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Grilled Steak and Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread
Steak meet salad. Salad meet pizza. A tasty introduction has been made.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Easy Sirloin Thai Salad
Tender Sirloin on a bed of crisp salad greens and fresh mango paired with avocado and bell peppers. All topped with a delicious Thai dressing.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Citrus-Marinated Beef & Fruit Kabobs
Cubes of Top Sirloin are marinated for flavor in a mixture of orange peel, cilantro and smoked paprika. They are then grilled alongside skewers of watermelon, peaches, and mango.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Confetti Beef Tacos
Seasoned Ground Beef is mixed with corn and chunky salsa for a slight twist on the classic taco.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Grilled Beef Sirloin & Farmer's Market Skewers
Tender Sirloin marinated in a delicious Mustard-Thyme glaze and paired with colorful squash, zucchini, onion, and mushroom skewers, all grilled to perfection!
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Mojo Beef Kabobs
Cubes of steaks are threaded on skewers with lime and onion then grilled to perfection. A sauce of citrus, herbs and spices provides the finishing touch.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Carolina Barbecue Burgers
Lean grilled beef burgers are served on buns with a cider and mustard-based barbecue sauce and thinly sliced cabbage.
Sponsored By Beef Summer