Beef. It's What's for Dinner

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, Beef. It's What's for Dinner.

Staff Picks

Asian Beef and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.42 stars
59
The Asian Beef & Vegetable Stir-Fry is a delicious blend of savory flavors. Use lean beef to make this meal a quick and healthy option for any day of the week!
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak

Rating: 4.57 stars
21
Beef flank steak is marinated in a balsamic vinegar, herb, and mustard mixture then cooked to your preferred doneness on the grill.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Tenderloin, Cranberry and Pear Salad with Honey Mustard Dressing

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Ready in just 25 minutes, this will be a go-to for quick & nutritious weeknight meals.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Greek-Style Beef Pita

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
Stir-fried beef is stuffed into pitas and topped with your family's favorite veggies like cucumbers and olives.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Beef Chili Five Ways

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
A classically easy chili recipe with four additional variations ranging from Cincinnati to Morocco.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Grilled Steak and Fresh Mozzarella Flatbread

Rating: 3.88 stars
8
Steak meet salad. Salad meet pizza. A tasty introduction has been made.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Easy Sirloin Thai Salad

Rating: 4.57 stars
21
Tender Sirloin on a bed of crisp salad greens and fresh mango paired with avocado and bell peppers. All topped with a delicious Thai dressing.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Citrus-Marinated Beef & Fruit Kabobs

Cubes of Top Sirloin are marinated for flavor in a mixture of orange peel, cilantro and smoked paprika. They are then grilled alongside skewers of watermelon, peaches, and mango.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Confetti Beef Tacos

Rating: 5 stars
1
Seasoned Ground Beef is mixed with corn and chunky salsa for a slight twist on the classic taco.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Grilled Beef Sirloin & Farmer's Market Skewers

Tender Sirloin marinated in a delicious Mustard-Thyme glaze and paired with colorful squash, zucchini, onion, and mushroom skewers, all grilled to perfection!
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Mojo Beef Kabobs

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Cubes of steaks are threaded on skewers with lime and onion then grilled to perfection. A sauce of citrus, herbs and spices provides the finishing touch.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer

Carolina Barbecue Burgers

Lean grilled beef burgers are served on buns with a cider and mustard-based barbecue sauce and thinly sliced cabbage.
By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.
Sponsored By Beef Summer
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Beef and Spinach Breakfast Sandwich
A great way to use leftover steak or roast! This recipe combines beef, egg and spinach on a thin sandwich roll.
Pomegranate Steak with Quinoa
Strip steak is marinated in pomegranate juice, balsamic vinegar and herbs and served with quinoa and more pomegranates for garnish. This is one colorful dish.
Ranch Burger
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com