Rice Main Dish Recipes

Rice is a great grain to build a main dish around -- think fried rice, red beans and rice, or risotto. Try one of 400+ trusted main dish rice recipes for your next dinner.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Rating: 4.41 stars
179
This dish combines the nutty flavor of brown rice with the fresh taste of bell peppers, baby peas, and other vegetables.
By dakota kelly

Lemon Asparagus Risotto

Rating: 4.73 stars
168
Lower in fat than most risotto recipes but no one will know! I like to serve this as a main dish under some steamed halibut or other white fish.
By stefychefy

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.47 stars
1347
Authentic Cajun flavor! I grew up in Louisiana and love red beans and rice; these are just like I remember. Serve with Tabasco sauce for a little kick. My family loved to splash a little cider vinegar in each bowl.
By MIAMI BEACH

Island-Style Fried Rice

Rating: 4.68 stars
192
Everyone in Hawaii has their own version of fried rice. This is my own version of fried rice that the locals ate in Hawaii.
By chen

Dirty, Dirty Rice

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Believe it or not, the first place I ever had dirty rice was at Popeyes®. They were out of the red beans and rice. I'd never been a huge fan of liver before, but not only have I come to love dirty rice, I've also started to crave it with even more "dirt," i.e. more liver, pork, and aromatic vegetables, hence this redundantly named dish. While the traditional method cooks the rice first before "soiling" it, here we add all the "filth" at the beginning and cook it into the rice.
By Chef John

Risotto alla Milanese

Rating: 4.71 stars
49
Typical Italian risotto as the tradition of my city wants it. Directly from Milano I send you this wonderful recipe!
By Manuela

Nigerian Jollof Rice with Chicken and Fried Plantains

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This traditional Nigerian dish brings out the best possible flavor of rice and chicken. Chicken is first sauteed on the stove top to produce a wonderful aromatic base for the rice. For an extra special and authentic touch, serve jollof rice with fried plantains.
By Daisy

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

Rating: 4.37 stars
1628
A quick fried rice like you get at your favorite Chinese restaurant. A couple of eggs, baby carrots, peas and soy sauce is all you need.
By jostrander

Roasted Chicken with Risotto and Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.23 stars
498
Moist roasted chicken gets the royal treatment with caramelized onions, balsamic vinegar and creamy risotto. You may choose to roast your own chicken or purchase a rotisserie chicken from a grocery store. A little grated cheese such as Parmesan or Pecorino Romano before serving is also a nice touch.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

Rating: 4.64 stars
504
Korean beef bowls are quick and easy to make. The ingredients can easily be adjusted to suit your taste. Serve over warm rice or spiralized vegetables.
By bd.weld

Mexican Rice and Beans

Rating: 4.46 stars
13
Spicy, delicious Mexican rice and beans.
By Afzal Najam

Quick Pork Fried Rice

Rating: 4.6 stars
177
A few leftovers and bits from the fridge turn into a great dinner in less than 45 minutes! If I have a leftover grilled pork chop or the tail of a roast, I freeze it until I have enough for this dish. You can also use chicken and substitute some of the veggies for bits you are cleaning up from the fridge. Serve with sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.
By Carrie Elizabeth
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rating: Unrated
533
"The real shrimp fried rice, restaurant-style. This is how I used to cook fried rice when my father owned a restaurant." – OKBAT
Quick and Easy Paella
Rating: Unrated
150
"The use of shrimp stock from the skins I think was the most important thing and a technique I'm happy to add to repertoire." -- im1dermike
How To Cook Rice
Vegetarian Bibimbap
Rating: Unrated
191
Our 50+ Best Rice Recipes of All Time
What is Calrose Rice?

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3435

Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).

More Rice Main Dish Recipes

Instant Pot® Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.68 stars
314
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
By Shauna James Ahern

Easy Red Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
558
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
By Paula

Spicy Tuna Rice Bowl

Rating: 4.46 stars
59
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
By Chef John

Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

Rating: 4.41 stars
2152
Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.
By LISA TOURVILLE

Black-Eyed Peas and Rice

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Black-eyed peas with rice.
By Negman

Chinese Chicken Fried Rice I

Rating: 4.28 stars
421
Chicken fried rice, just like they serve in the restaurants! A stir fry with chicken, rice, soy sauce and veggies like peas, carrots, celery and bell peppers. This is something my sister just sort of whipped up one day. It's very good!
By sal

Risotto with Truffle and Parmesan

Rating: 4.9 stars
71
I created this recipe because there is nothing quite like creamy, savory rice. It is so delicious and filling, it can be a meal in itself! You do need to tend to the stove for 30 minutes for stirring, but it is definitely worth the effort. I used regular milk (not cream) and it was absolutely heavenly and creamy! Serve as soon as possible (as it turns like glue if held too long!)
By blondie5for5

The Best Baked Rice and Beans

Rating: 4.64 stars
171
Due to certain worldwide events, I've been getting lots of requests for easy, hearty recipes that can be made using basic dry and canned goods. This incredibly delicious Spanish-style baked rice and beans is all that and more. You'll also see a fantastic, foolproof way of making perfect rice, every time. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and chopped cilantro, if you like.
By Chef John

Fried Rice with Ham

Rating: 4.29 stars
56
This is a great recipe that your family will love and is easy to make. Cook the rice a day ahead or buy some from a local Asian restaurant. The quality of the ham used makes a big difference in the recipe results.
By UBDESIGN

Quick Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.26 stars
291
Some say beans and rice is the most nutritious and well balanced meal in the world! Try adding your favorite chutney or salsa to this dish when you serve it!
By Kathy Miller

Italian Shrimp and Scallop Risotto

Rating: 4.69 stars
16
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
By tea

Authentic, No Shortcuts, Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.01 stars
208
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
By Melissa S.

Hibachi-Style Fried Rice

Rating: 4.7 stars
195
One of my favorite parts of hibachi is the fried rice and I was determined to make it at home. This recipe is quick and easy and is sure to be a big hit. I enjoy using left-over teriyaki chicken in my fried rice, but you can use any meat you want or no meat at all! With or without chicken it is equally as delicious and a great side dish! You can use more or less garlic, depending on your personal preference.
By Amber62006

Thai Spicy Basil Chicken Fried Rice

Rating: 4.65 stars
200
This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.
By ErinInVegas

Mushroom and Sausage Rice Pilaf

I'm not sure where I found the original basic recipe, but after a few tweaks, I made this rice pilaf my own. It only needs a few ingredients for a wonderful meal. Any smoked sausage of your choice will do, and you can vary the amount of mushrooms to suit your taste.
By Rubette

Chef John's Red Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.85 stars
222
Any time someone asks the question, 'What exactly is soul food?' the answer should always be 'a comforting bowl of red beans and rice.' Just sit them down, give them a spoon, and when they finish, ask them if they understand. They will.
By Chef John

Stir-Fried Rice

Rating: 4.27 stars
113
Fried rice in 15 minutes! Cook Minute® Rice with chicken broth, stir-fry vegetables, soy sauce and egg. You'll feel good about serving your family this low- calorie, low-fat dish.
By Minute Rice
Sponsored By Minute Rice

Afghani Kabli Pulao

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
This is a delicious kabli pulao made in a pressure cooker. The rice gets infused with flavor and has the perfect texture. This is a must-try! You can also prepare this on your stove top.
By chanty475

Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.55 stars
408
Delicious mushroom risotto made with vegetable broth, cream, and a variety of fresh vegetables. Serve as a side dish or filling main course.
By SAF

Egg Fried Rice

Rating: 4.06 stars
238
Quick and easy.
By Krista B.

Air Fryer Fried Rice

Rating: 3.33 stars
3
No need to stand over a hot wok when your air fryer can do the work for you. Cleanup is also a breeze.
By Soup Loving Nicole
