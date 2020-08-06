Rice Main Dish Recipes

Authentic Cajun flavor! I grew up in Louisiana and love red beans and rice; these are just like I remember. Serve with Tabasco sauce for a little kick. My family loved to splash a little cider vinegar in each bowl.
Believe it or not, the first place I ever had dirty rice was at Popeyes®. They were out of the red beans and rice. I'd never been a huge fan of liver before, but not only have I come to love dirty rice, I've also started to crave it with even more "dirt," i.e. more liver, pork, and aromatic vegetables, hence this redundantly named dish. While the traditional method cooks the rice first before "soiling" it, here we add all the "filth" at the beginning and cook it into the rice.
This traditional Nigerian dish brings out the best possible flavor of rice and chicken. Chicken is first sauteed on the stove top to produce a wonderful aromatic base for the rice. For an extra special and authentic touch, serve jollof rice with fried plantains.
Moist roasted chicken gets the royal treatment with caramelized onions, balsamic vinegar and creamy risotto. You may choose to roast your own chicken or purchase a rotisserie chicken from a grocery store. A little grated cheese such as Parmesan or Pecorino Romano before serving is also a nice touch.
A few leftovers and bits from the fridge turn into a great dinner in less than 45 minutes! If I have a leftover grilled pork chop or the tail of a roast, I freeze it until I have enough for this dish. You can also use chicken and substitute some of the veggies for bits you are cleaning up from the fridge. Serve with sweet Thai chili sauce on the side.
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
Creamy risotto with softened mushrooms and a sprinkling of cheese seems like a dish best ordered at a restaurant instead of made at home. That's because traditionally risotto is made slowly, stirring often, adding 1/4 cup of hot stock at a time, then more stirring. It's a labor-intensive dish that's worth the fuss. However, risotto made in a pressure cooker is so simple and quick that it feels like cheating. It's not. This is the real stuff. You'll probably start making risotto far more often after you try this one.
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
What we have here is equal parts tuna and rice by weight, which for me, gives this the perfect balance between protein and starch. While this may remind some people of a fried rice dish, this is significantly lighter, and actually very low on the fat content, but that doesn't mean it's not satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
Chicken fried rice, just like they serve in the restaurants! A stir fry with chicken, rice, soy sauce and veggies like peas, carrots, celery and bell peppers. This is something my sister just sort of whipped up one day. It's very good!
I created this recipe because there is nothing quite like creamy, savory rice. It is so delicious and filling, it can be a meal in itself! You do need to tend to the stove for 30 minutes for stirring, but it is definitely worth the effort. I used regular milk (not cream) and it was absolutely heavenly and creamy! Serve as soon as possible (as it turns like glue if held too long!)
Due to certain worldwide events, I've been getting lots of requests for easy, hearty recipes that can be made using basic dry and canned goods. This incredibly delicious Spanish-style baked rice and beans is all that and more. You'll also see a fantastic, foolproof way of making perfect rice, every time. Garnish with Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and chopped cilantro, if you like.
This is a great recipe that your family will love and is easy to make. Cook the rice a day ahead or buy some from a local Asian restaurant. The quality of the ham used makes a big difference in the recipe results.
The secret to making a good seafood risotto is to use a high-quality fish stock and of course the freshest seafood you can find. Cook the shellfish and rice separately, as the rice needs more time. If you cook them together, the shellfish will overcook and get chewy.
This is my take on a Louisiana classic. No shortcuts! Put everything into the slow cooker in the morning and you will have your meal ready in the late afternoon or evening, whenever you are ready. This recipe will feed a lot of people.
One of my favorite parts of hibachi is the fried rice and I was determined to make it at home. This recipe is quick and easy and is sure to be a big hit. I enjoy using left-over teriyaki chicken in my fried rice, but you can use any meat you want or no meat at all! With or without chicken it is equally as delicious and a great side dish! You can use more or less garlic, depending on your personal preference.
This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice!! I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring.
I'm not sure where I found the original basic recipe, but after a few tweaks, I made this rice pilaf my own. It only needs a few ingredients for a wonderful meal. Any smoked sausage of your choice will do, and you can vary the amount of mushrooms to suit your taste.
Any time someone asks the question, 'What exactly is soul food?' the answer should always be 'a comforting bowl of red beans and rice.' Just sit them down, give them a spoon, and when they finish, ask them if they understand. They will.