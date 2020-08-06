Quick and Easy Seafood Dinner Recipes

This fish is so easy and really flavorful. If you like spicy, try sprinkling a little bit of cayenne pepper as well as the seasoning on the fish before pour the mixture over it. One of the household favorites!
This simple recipe makes a great salmon glaze. The sugar in the seasoned rice vinegar caramelizes under the broiler and the sweet, salty vinegar works perfectly with the tangy mustard. While my original recipe only had two ingredients, I've added Sriracha hot sauce and a pinch of salt.
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
I got this recipe from a guy I fish with up north, I love them; they are absolutely great, and I can't get enough of them. We call them 'Scooby Snacks' and usually have them around the campfire. Be sure your foil is good and sealed. When done, it will be puffed up like a pillow! You can use any white, flaky fish in place of walleye fillets.
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.