Quick and Easy Seafood Dinner Recipes

Quick and easy is practically synonymous with seafood. Browse over 920 trusted fish and shellfish dinner recipes that will be on the table in about 30 minutes.

Community Picks

Heavenly Halibut

1107
A rich Parmesan cheese topping tastes heavenly with mild-flavored halibut.
By chellebelle

Quick Tuna Casserole

283
This is the quickest tuna casserole ever! You can also 'fancy it up' by transferring it to a baking dish, topping it with fried onions, and broiling it for a few minutes.
By Tresa Raymer

Easy Mediterranean Fish

75
This fish is so easy and really flavorful. If you like spicy, try sprinkling a little bit of cayenne pepper as well as the seasoning on the fish before pour the mixture over it. One of the household favorites!
By mleiland

Easy Mustard-Glazed Broiled Salmon

45
This simple recipe makes a great salmon glaze. The sugar in the seasoned rice vinegar caramelizes under the broiler and the sweet, salty vinegar works perfectly with the tangy mustard. While my original recipe only had two ingredients, I've added Sriracha hot sauce and a pinch of salt.
By Chef John

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

413
Simple, tasty pan-fried salmon cakes — with just five staple ingredients!
By JESS4UANDME

Pan-Seared Tilapia

784
Learn how to cook tilapia with this easy, 15-minute skillet recipe.
By AppleChef

Easy Tuna Patties

561
Serve these crispy tuna patties as a simple appetizer or hot sandwich.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

823
An ahi tuna steak recipe that delivers a restaurant-quality meal.
By Bethany Joyful

Simple Broiled Haddock

258
Haddock fillets broiled with simple spices for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Nicole Burdett

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

672
This no-bake tuna casserole is ready to serve in less than 30 minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Fish in Foil

421
Trout fillets wrapped in foil and oven-baked with jalapeno and lemon.
By Allrecipes Member

Scrumptious Salmon Cakes

507
These homemade patties use canned salmon and cook quickly on the stovetop.
By Judiebug
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Linguine Pasta with Shrimp and Tomatoes
434
"We loved this! The entire family ate every bite on their plates." – Karla
Baked Salmon Fillets Dijon
1516
"This is a quick and easy recipe to put together, and delicious to boot!" – siewleng
Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout
107
15 Delicious Fish Dinners Ready in 15 Minutes
Best Ever Crab Cakes
562
Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout
111

Baked whole fresh trout seasoned with herbs for a quick and tasty meal.

More Quick and Easy Seafood Dinner Recipes

Whole Grilled Trout

39
Whole trout stuffed with herbs and flavorings, then grilled directly on grates, produces flavorful, flaky, tender fish with tasty crispy skin.
By Trina Cosgrave

Baked Fish Fillets

17
Baked seasoned fish with lemon, butter, and paprika makes a quick dinner.
By JAcob Griffin

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

339
Panko-coated shrimp make the easiest, crispiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
By ait0shi

How to Make a Tuna Melt

93
A classic that combines tuna and cheese in a delicious open-faced sandwich.

Broiled Scallops

732
My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.
By Allrecipes Member

Basil Pesto Salmon Parmesan

3
Salmon fillets are smeared with basil pesto and topped with Parmesan cheese in this quick and easy main dish perfect for a weeknight.
By Mr Saxton

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

126
Egg patties with shrimp, bean sprouts, and garlic. Plus, a special sauce!
By Karen

Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner

19
An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice.
By barbara

Pan-Fried Shrimp

28
Small shrimp with simple seasoning. Add other seasonings if you like.
By LeviCooks

Balsamic-Glazed Salmon Fillets

1595
A glaze featuring balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, white wine and Dijon mustard makes baked salmon fillets extraordinary.
By ISYBEL

Cajun Blackened Catfish

63
This is a recipe that I obtained from a very good Cajun friend who is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana. His family adopted me (friendly) many years ago and we have swapped Cajun and Creole recipes through the years.
By Paul Schultz

Easy Breaded Shrimp

125
Easy, good, and wonderful for a family dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Cornmeal Coating

86
This is a basic coating for fried fish. You can substitute any type of fish you like.
By SABRYSON

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

25
Tender and delicious lobster tails topped with lemon garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

452
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Seasoned Swai Fish Fillet

294
I typically do not like fish. However, I love this one! It is light-tasting, and, in my opinion, does not have that 'fishy taste.' I serve this fish with English peas or green beans and wild rice or rice pilaf.
By Allie

Maui Wowie Shrimp

60
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Air-Fried Crumbed Fish

111
Crumbed fish is one of my favorite fried items, and this air-fried version of the recipe gives me great flavor without the fat.
By Allrecipes Member

Blackened Tuna

256
It may seem simple, but it's my favorite way to have tuna. Seared fish steaks are a Cajun tradition.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Old Bay®-Seasoned Steamed Shrimp

7
Easy, spicy, steamed shrimp with Old Bay® seasoning. Great for a super quick dinner with a salad.
By Karen Schroeder Caselli

Awesome Grilled Walleye (Scooby Snacks)

7
I got this recipe from a guy I fish with up north, I love them; they are absolutely great, and I can't get enough of them. We call them 'Scooby Snacks' and usually have them around the campfire. Be sure your foil is good and sealed. When done, it will be puffed up like a pillow! You can use any white, flaky fish in place of walleye fillets.
By bowtecha

Sauteed Scallops

154
A very simple recipe for how delicious it is! Just crush the garlic with the side of a chef's knife blade instead of chopping it, and using whole sprigs of rosemary allows them to be easily removed before serving.
By Pati

Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

249
Orange roughy fillets with a citrus twist. Very quick to prepare.
By Allrecipes Member

Air Fryer Breaded Shrimp

3
Perfectly seasoned crispy-fried shrimp in the air fryer. I like to keep the tails on to utilize as a handle but feel free to discard if desired. Serve with cocktail sauce or favorite dipping sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com