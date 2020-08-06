Quick and Easy Seafood Dinner Recipes

Awesome Grilled Walleye (Scooby Snacks)

Rating: 3.5 stars 7

I got this recipe from a guy I fish with up north, I love them; they are absolutely great, and I can't get enough of them. We call them 'Scooby Snacks' and usually have them around the campfire. Be sure your foil is good and sealed. When done, it will be puffed up like a pillow! You can use any white, flaky fish in place of walleye fillets.