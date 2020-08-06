Quick and Easy Pork Dinner Recipes

These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at BBQs. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad.
A delicious pasta dish that takes so little time to make. Using Italian bacon (pancetta) gives it a unique flavour and texture. Sure to impress any guest. Will easily serve 4-6. Increase quantities to taste and it will serve as many as you like.
Preparing this recipe is literally the first thing I do after I wake up on weekend mornings. I put the bacon in the oven (must be cold!), brush my teeth, start cooking other breakfast items, and then take the bacon out after 14 minutes - that's it! My bacon theory is that by placing the bacon in a cold oven to start, as the oven gradually heats to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C), the bacon undergoes a magical transformation from cold flabby piece of meat, to simmering deliciousness, to crispy bacon heaven as the oven hits the 425 degree mark. Enjoy!
This is one meal to impress dinner guests that will not break the bank nor will it take very much time! Served with a green salad, red potatoes, and asparagus, this meal will turn out with a memorable presentation!
Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
I love this recipe because it's very easy and very much an under-20-minute recipe when you are in a hurry! I serve it with garlic mashed potatoes and a side of either mixed veggies or some sweet corn on the cob! I top it with my Mustard Pork Garnish recipe I have on site.
This is a delicious pork chop recipe that cuts out all the grease from frying them in a pan. Best of all, you can use any type of chop (even ones with bone still in)! My husband loves this recipe so much, I'm not allowed to make pork chops any other way! Pair it with some cheesy mashed potatoes and a vegetable for a great meal.
This pasta recipe is so easy to make and so flavorful, you will want to make it part of your regular dinner routine. It is a great option for bacon lovers, and those who want something other than red sauce on their pasta.