Quick and Easy Pork Dinner Recipes

Smoky Grilled Pork Chops

These thick pork chops have a smoky flavor, are very moist and tender, and the rub is easy to make. A family favorite, always requested at BBQs. I like to serve these chops with loaded baked potatoes and a garden salad.
By CookinLovin

Pork Fried Rice

A quick and easy way to enjoy leftover rice, stir-fried veggies and pork.
By Olies

Easy Caramelized Onion Pork Chops

Caramelized onions give the flavor to these easy to make pork chops - yummy! Great with parsley potatoes!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Roast pork tenderloin that has been marinated in soy sauce, garlic, and honey mustard.
By Lori

World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

These quick grilled pork chops feature a simple honey garlic glaze.
By John Chandler

Breakfast Sausage

Easy breakfast sausage patties deliver sweet and savory flavor in every bite.
By Allrecipes Member

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

This 3-ingredient ham dish is sweet and savory and cooks in minutes.
By CassieB

Oven-Fried Pork Chops

A simple recipe for breaded pork chops baked in the oven until tender.
By RACHELHACKER

Kielbasa Sausage with Apples and Onions

Enjoy this quick dinner recipe with kielbasa, sauteed apples, peppers, and onions, all topped with melty Cheddar cheese.
By Tera

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

Get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it and watch over it!
By JOYCE

The Denver Omelet

Classic egg omelet with bell peppers, caramelized ham, onions, and cheese.
By Chef John

BLT

The ultimate, no-frills recipe for the classic toasted American sandwich.
By MOTTSBELA
Creamy Herbed Pork Chops
"Family favorite! I have made this for my family many times and we all love it! Easy meal to make with lots of flavor." – Judie Filipkowski LaBarre
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Plum Sauce
"This was delicious! I did add more balsamic as others suggested. Chef John you never disappoint!" – okmawmaw
Soy and Honey Pork Chops
Easy Chorizo Street Tacos
Pigs in a Blanket
Kids love this one. My mom made it for me as did her mom. If making for a small child, cut the hot dogs into fourths length wise. The cheese is always optional.

Tuscan Pork Tenderloin

This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
By BMG

Easy and Quick Halushki

Polish dish combining bacon, fried cabbage and egg noodles.
By Laura Burger Pozdol

Pork Rub Rubbed and Baked Pork Chops

A pork chop rub that's easy to prep with sugar and spice-shelf staples.
By Ron Perry

Breaded Air Fryer Pork Chops

Use your air fryer to make perfectly tender and juicy pork chops in just 10 minutes. You can play around with different crouton flavors for variety.
By France C

Pasta Pancetta

A delicious pasta dish that takes so little time to make. Using Italian bacon (pancetta) gives it a unique flavour and texture. Sure to impress any guest. Will easily serve 4-6. Increase quantities to taste and it will serve as many as you like.
By kempcooking

Joseph's Best Easy Bacon Recipe

Preparing this recipe is literally the first thing I do after I wake up on weekend mornings. I put the bacon in the oven (must be cold!), brush my teeth, start cooking other breakfast items, and then take the bacon out after 14 minutes - that's it! My bacon theory is that by placing the bacon in a cold oven to start, as the oven gradually heats to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C), the bacon undergoes a magical transformation from cold flabby piece of meat, to simmering deliciousness, to crispy bacon heaven as the oven hits the 425 degree mark. Enjoy!
By Joseph

Egg Roll Bowl

30
This dish is a fantastic breakfast by itself or a side dish with your favorite entree. Serve with hot mustard.
By ComerCastIron

Pork Medallions with Balsamic Vinegar and Capers

This is one meal to impress dinner guests that will not break the bank nor will it take very much time! Served with a green salad, red potatoes, and asparagus, this meal will turn out with a memorable presentation!
By Marianne

Muffuletta Sandwich

My Italian family loves this recipe! A crusty loaf of Italian bread is cut in half, and layered with olives, and various meats and cheeses.
By Mary48

Oeufs Cocotte (Baked Eggs)

Oeufs cocotte is a French way of baking eggs in a water bath in the oven - you can add other ingredients as well but ham and cheese is one of the easiest variations. Oeufs cocotte taste best served hot with toast or strips of bread to dip in the egg yolks.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken bacon ranch salad is a quick and easy lunch you can make at home.
By thedailygourmet

Glazed Grilled Pork Chops

We've had this recipe around for some time, but just recently updated it with some new ingredients. This is also good on pork steaks and chicken.
By fosterdl

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Scramble

This is a tasty scramble of scrambled eggs, cheese, and pieces of sausage. Great for a Sunday morning family breakfast! You may use as much of whatever type of cheese you prefer for this recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Southern Pork Tenderloin

I love this recipe because it's very easy and very much an under-20-minute recipe when you are in a hurry! I serve it with garlic mashed potatoes and a side of either mixed veggies or some sweet corn on the cob! I top it with my Mustard Pork Garnish recipe I have on site.
By dferrell2

Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops

Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
By Rhonda Elaine

Air Fryer Pork Chops (No Breading)

The use of an air fryer allows the cook to feed their family fast! You'll need a small round silicone cake pan (6-inch) available in kitchen supply stores or online.
By thedailygourmet

French Egg and Bacon Sandwich

French Toast with egg and bacon in the center with maple syrup on top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
By Allrecipes Member

Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Onions

This is an easy, tasty main dish for the family on a weeknight. While the pork is in the oven, it's simple to steam a veggie side and prepare a quick salad.
By Bibi

Cajun Spiced Pork Chops

This is an incredibly flavorful recipe that is quick and easy to make. Most people keep these spices stocked in their pantry!
By danaleotx

Garlic Seasoned Baked Pork Chops

This is a delicious pork chop recipe that cuts out all the grease from frying them in a pan. Best of all, you can use any type of chop (even ones with bone still in)! My husband loves this recipe so much, I'm not allowed to make pork chops any other way! Pair it with some cheesy mashed potatoes and a vegetable for a great meal.
By Michele

Ham Tetrazzini

A quick casserole that only takes about 30 minutes to make: perfect for those busy 'game' days.
By Allrecipes Member

Caramelized Bacon

A sweet twist to ordinary bacon. A unique side dish to a breakfast buffet or brunch.
By MU§E

Bacon and Parmesan Penne Pasta

This pasta recipe is so easy to make and so flavorful, you will want to make it part of your regular dinner routine. It is a great option for bacon lovers, and those who want something other than red sauce on their pasta.
By SusieQ

Soy and Honey Pork Chops

Grilled pork chops brushed with a honey and soy sauce mix. To round out the meal, serve with creamy chive and garlic mashed potatoes.
