Quick and Easy Pasta Dinner Recipes

This peasant food comes from Roman sheep herders who had little time and money to spend on eating. They used their sheep's cheese and a bit of the water that cooked the pasta to create a cream, then added black pepper to give it some extra flavor. Cheap, easy, and fast: this was perfect for them and for us even today!
This dish is one of my favorites. If you like goat cheese it will become one of yours as well. I was inspired to make this dish after trying a similar one made with chicken at a local restaurant. Serve with a nice crusty loaf of french bread, a garden salad, and a glass of your favorite red wine!
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
This dish was created in the Lazio region (the area around Rome) in the middle of the 20th century, after World War Two. We don't use cream, milk, garlic, onions or other strange ingredients; we use only guanciale, eggs, pecorino cheese, and lots of black pepper (carbonaro is the Italian for coal miner). This isn't the Italian-American version, it's the real, creamy carbonara and it comes right from Italy, where I live. Buon appetito.
One of the 4 quintessential 'primi' from the Lazio region in Italy, this pasta is beautiful in its simplicity with soft guanciale and tangy Pecorino cheese. No onion, no garlic, no oil - this flavorful dish gets its character from slowly sauteeing the guanciale and then creating a creamy sauce with the pasta water and a bit of Pecorino Romano before tossing with thick spaghetti. With only 4 ingredients, this is also a quick meal when you're in a rush.
A delicious pasta dish that takes so little time to make. Using Italian bacon (pancetta) gives it a unique flavour and texture. Sure to impress any guest. Will easily serve 4-6. Increase quantities to taste and it will serve as many as you like.
A delicious pasta and chicken dish with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Use the dry packaged sun-dried tomatoes instead of the tomatoes packed in olive oil. The sauce can be kept, covered, for one day in the refrigerator; heat again over low heat. Try it with some crusty bread if desired.
Light, yet full of flavor, this pesto is perfect tossed with hot spaghetti for a quick dinner. It is also excellent as a pizza sauce or smeared on hot French bread. It freezes well to preserve the bounty of summer basil.