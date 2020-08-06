Quick and Easy Pasta Dinner Recipes

Family favorites, like spaghetti or mac and cheese, can also be on the table in a hurry, with over 770 quick and easy pasta dinner recipes.

Chicken Alfredo Bake

10
Made with penne pasta and rotisserie chicken, this is a quick version of chicken alfredo bake. Serve with garlic bread and a green salad for a no-fuss weeknight meal.
By thedailygourmet

Last-Minute Lemon Spaghetti and Shrimp

11
This delicious pasta dish comes together in about 20 minutes. The taste is fresh and tart! If you try this recipe using dried basil or bottled lemon juice, then you haven't tried this recipe!
By KerryElizabeth

Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

11
Known as 'gnocchi alla sorrentina,' this classic Italian pasta dish that uses simple ingredients and tastes delicious. Use homemade or store-bought gnocchi.
By saretta

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe (Roman Sheep Herder's Pasta)

16
This peasant food comes from Roman sheep herders who had little time and money to spend on eating. They used their sheep's cheese and a bit of the water that cooked the pasta to create a cream, then added black pepper to give it some extra flavor. Cheap, easy, and fast: this was perfect for them and for us even today!
By Buckwheat Queen

How to Make One-Pot Pasta With What's in Your Fridge, in 30 Minutes

By Devon O'Brien

Shrimp Primavera with Goat Cheese

21
This dish is one of my favorites. If you like goat cheese it will become one of yours as well. I was inspired to make this dish after trying a similar one made with chicken at a local restaurant. Serve with a nice crusty loaf of french bread, a garden salad, and a glass of your favorite red wine!
By Luna's Mom

Three Cheese Chicken Penne

22
Savory chicken, fresh spinach, penne pasta, basil and creamy cheeses are baked together in this simple and fresh chicken dish. Serve with a salad and warm bread for an easy weeknight meal!
By Red Gold
Simple Macaroni and Cheese

A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
By g0dluvsugly

Buttered Noodles

Such a simple and delicious recipe, yet I get many questions on how to make it.
By elohel

Simple Beef Stroganoff

This is a very simple and quick beef stroganoff that can be made after a busy day at work. It uses ground beef and mushroom soup!
By Brenda

Italian Chicken Skillet

558
This is a healthy, delicious, easy dinner! The best part is that it cooks all in one skillet so there is hardly any mess!
By RHARRIS524

Instant Pot® Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta

12
Try this perfect shrimp pasta seasoned with Thai chili sauce and Sriracha®, made in minutes in your Instant Pot® for a quick and easy midweek dinner with a kick.
By Fioa
More Quick and Easy Pasta Dinner Recipes

Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni

136
Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.
By macandjakesmom

Poor Man's Stroganoff

30
This is a recipe I came up with when I was helping to raise 6 kids. Every penny counted. You can add onions if desired.
By Richard Daggett

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

646
Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole is perfect for the busy mom!
By saretta

Creamy Garlic Pasta

102
Cream and Parmesan cheese are added to spaghetti cooked in chicken broth for an easy, creamy garlic pasta dish.
By Celestial

Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta

77
This is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to prepare again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. ENJOY!
By JIM F

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

216
A quick and easy recipe that has a wonderful southern snap and yet is smooth and hearty! A great way to use last night's leftover chicken!
By Beamish

Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)

306
This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family. We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's a great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal.
By Brandi Rose

Copycat Ramen

This take on the viral TikTok ramen recipe skips the egg and adds cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts for color, texture, and taste.
By Amber Lindquist

Simple Hamburger Stroganoff

1127
I've always loved the taste of a good Stroganoff, but I hated the expense and preparation of beef tips or steak or roast beef to make it. So I created my own creamy Stroganoff.
By Jessica

Spaghetti alla Carbonara: the Traditional Italian Recipe

88
This dish was created in the Lazio region (the area around Rome) in the middle of the 20th century, after World War Two. We don't use cream, milk, garlic, onions or other strange ingredients; we use only guanciale, eggs, pecorino cheese, and lots of black pepper (carbonaro is the Italian for coal miner). This isn't the Italian-American version, it's the real, creamy carbonara and it comes right from Italy, where I live. Buon appetito.
By ivan zeta

Spaghetti alla Gricia

6
One of the 4 quintessential 'primi' from the Lazio region in Italy, this pasta is beautiful in its simplicity with soft guanciale and tangy Pecorino cheese. No onion, no garlic, no oil - this flavorful dish gets its character from slowly sauteeing the guanciale and then creating a creamy sauce with the pasta water and a bit of Pecorino Romano before tossing with thick spaghetti. With only 4 ingredients, this is also a quick meal when you're in a rush.
By Buckwheat Queen

Ramen Scrambled Eggs

45
This recipe is great for a quick and easy breakfast! Add hot sauce at the end, if desired!
By Breanna K

Cheesy Ramen Noodles

143
This is an extremely simple and delicious spin on the typical ramen noodles that can be EASILY made in the college environment!
By Emily

Pasta Pancetta

114
A delicious pasta dish that takes so little time to make. Using Italian bacon (pancetta) gives it a unique flavour and texture. Sure to impress any guest. Will easily serve 4-6. Increase quantities to taste and it will serve as many as you like.
By kempcooking

Restaurant Style Mac and Cheese

203
Excellent restaurant-style macaroni with cheese that knocked me away!
By sal

Quick and Easy Hamburger Stroganoff

233
Quick and easy hamburger stroganoff.
By Denny

Easy Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

113
This is an easy and delicious recipe for a meaty spaghetti sauce with a homemade taste.
By SAMMYE

Chicken Milano

2739
A delicious pasta and chicken dish with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Use the dry packaged sun-dried tomatoes instead of the tomatoes packed in olive oil. The sauce can be kept, covered, for one day in the refrigerator; heat again over low heat. Try it with some crusty bread if desired.
By MARBALET

Light Lemon Pesto Pasta

55
Light, yet full of flavor, this pesto is perfect tossed with hot spaghetti for a quick dinner. It is also excellent as a pizza sauce or smeared on hot French bread. It freezes well to preserve the bounty of summer basil.
By Baking Nana
