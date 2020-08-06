Quick and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs
These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.
Grilled Chile-Cilantro-Lime Chicken
This easy chile-cilantro-lime chicken is salty, sweet, sour, and spicy. It's great on salads, with rice, or in burritos and wraps!
Easy Baked Chicken Tenders
Baked chicken tenders breaded with seasoned panko crumbs for extra crunch.
Buffalo Chicken Pasta
This pasta dish has all the flavors of Buffalo chicken wings, and you don't have to get your fingers full of hot sauce. It's made on the stovetop and is finger-licking good!
Keto Open-Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu
All the flavors of traditional cordon bleu but keto friendly and much easier to assemble since there is no stuffing or rolling involved.
Quick Chicken Piccata
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
Baked Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Ditch the deep fryer for these low-fat crispy chicken tenders that are baked in the oven. Accompanied with the healthy yogurt-based roasted red pepper dipping sauce, this meal will fill you up without the guilt! You can also serve the tenders over some mixed greens, using the dipping sauce as a dressing.
Italian Pan-Fried Chicken Thighs with Creamy Tomato Sauce
This is a quick dinner that is ready in under 30 minutes. To save a little bit on the fat/calories I use a split ratio of cream and milk. This is not a requirement. Serve with your choice of sides. I like spaghetti noodles, or zucchini zoodles.
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
Easy Tortilla Pizza
This is an extremely easy/fast way to prepare a delicious pizza that is light enough to be a snack, serves well as an appetizer, or is so good that is can be devoured alone! I make this often when entertaining guests and it always goes fast. You can make any sort of topping variations. The one below is the classic way I usually prepare it. I cook this also with my family. Each person gets their own tortilla to, as my kids say, decorate.
Baked Honey Mustard Chicken
Easy baked chicken full of flavor from a tangy-sweet honey mustard glaze.
Baked Italian Chicken Thighs
These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.