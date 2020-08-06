Quick and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

There are so many quick and easy ways to cook chicken for dinner! We have 1,050+ trusted quick and easy chicken main dish recipes, rated and reviewed by the Allrecipes community.

Staff Picks

Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs

100
These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.

Grilled Chile-Cilantro-Lime Chicken

16
This easy chile-cilantro-lime chicken is salty, sweet, sour, and spicy. It's great on salads, with rice, or in burritos and wraps!
By boltfan

Easy Baked Chicken Tenders

29
Baked chicken tenders breaded with seasoned panko crumbs for extra crunch.
By Tarryn

Buffalo Chicken Pasta

5
This pasta dish has all the flavors of Buffalo chicken wings, and you don't have to get your fingers full of hot sauce. It's made on the stovetop and is finger-licking good!
By Yoly

Keto Open-Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu

23
All the flavors of traditional cordon bleu but keto friendly and much easier to assemble since there is no stuffing or rolling involved.

Quick Chicken Piccata

1622
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Baked Panko-Crusted Chicken Tenders

2
Ditch the deep fryer for these low-fat crispy chicken tenders that are baked in the oven. Accompanied with the healthy yogurt-based roasted red pepper dipping sauce, this meal will fill you up without the guilt! You can also serve the tenders over some mixed greens, using the dipping sauce as a dressing.

Italian Pan-Fried Chicken Thighs with Creamy Tomato Sauce

8
This is a quick dinner that is ready in under 30 minutes. To save a little bit on the fat/calories I use a split ratio of cream and milk. This is not a requirement. Serve with your choice of sides. I like spaghetti noodles, or zucchini zoodles.
By thedailygourmet

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

122
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Easy Tortilla Pizza

40
This is an extremely easy/fast way to prepare a delicious pizza that is light enough to be a snack, serves well as an appetizer, or is so good that is can be devoured alone! I make this often when entertaining guests and it always goes fast. You can make any sort of topping variations. The one below is the classic way I usually prepare it. I cook this also with my family. Each person gets their own tortilla to, as my kids say, decorate.
By LPMUSTANG

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

3043
Easy baked chicken full of flavor from a tangy-sweet honey mustard glaze.
By Mary Annthipie Bane

Baked Italian Chicken Thighs

77
These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.
By France C
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy 20-Minute Chicken Dinners
Win the race against the dinner clock with these super-quick and easy chicken recipes.
Quick Chicken Cutlet Recipes
These recipes cook in a flash, and make busy weeknights so much easier.
30-Minute Chicken and Pasta Recipes
8 Healthy Chicken Dinners
Best Boneless Chicken Breast Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Fast Easy Dinners That Start With Rotisserie Chicken
Enchanted Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
229

A delicious New Mexican enchilada that we had every year for our Christmas Eve dinner. Serve 2 to 3 enchiladas on a plate and surround with lettuce and tomatoes. Top with your choice of guacamole or sour cream or both.

More Quick and Easy Chicken Dinner Recipes

Broccoli Chicken Divan

1930
Broccoli and chicken baked in a creamy sauce the whole family will love!
By TERRY C

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

122
Quick and tasty air fryer chicken thighs with juicy meat and crispy skin.

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

299
Awesome crunchy baked chicken that goes good with any side dish. Quick and easy, too!
By Janine S

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

28
Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
By ERIKIM21

Best Easy Chicken Croquettes

193
My mom used to get chicken croquettes at a fancy restaurant when she was a young woman. I made these once for Mother's Day. She loved them.
By Allrecipes Member

Honey Glazed Chicken

497
Boneless bites of chicken cooked in a sauce of honey, soy sauce, and chili.
By jbrink1

Natasha's Chicken Burgers

77
Easy and delicious! Add your favorite buns and fixings, or serve as-is.
By ChatteroosMom

Easy Chicken Casserole

333
Easy chicken casserole that the children will love. Can be made ahead of time and frozen. Great for leftovers.
By Allrecipes Member

Spicy Garlic Lime Chicken

3722
A delightful chicken dish with a little spicy kick. Serve with rice and your favorite vegetable.
By C. PEREZ

Baked Chicken Schnitzel

260
Chicken schnitzel is golden and crispy outside and tender and juicy inside.
By Chef V

Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)

166
These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple. I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken bacon ranch salad is a quick and easy lunch you can make at home.
By thedailygourmet

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

222
Chicken and angel hair in a cheesy cream sauce with tomatoes and mushrooms.
By Beamish

Secret Recipe Chicken Fricassee

13
This was my Grandma's secret family recipe from her French ancestors. I have never seen a recipe like this on any site. It's a rich creamy sauce over chicken...great with mashed potatoes. A great dish for Easter or Christmas.
By jodilmayer

Broccoli Chicken Casserole

922
This creamy chicken, broccoli, and stuffing casserole is a delicious dinner.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Fritters

11
These chicken fritters are delicious on their own but outstanding with a chicken dipping sauce. Finger food at its best!
By Yoly

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

291
The simplest and most savory way to dress up chicken breasts. Delicious!
By Hellmann's

Amazingly Tasty and Crispy Chicken Schnitzel

46
Tasty and easy to make. Kids love it and you all will want more!
By PaZchut

Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings

194
Enjoy this simple, quick, four-ingredient take on a classic comfort dish.
By ALLIE101

Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II

2147
Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together. This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked.
By LISA TOURVILLE

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts

212
These chicken breasts are fast, easy, and delicious. By 'pan-roasting,' you can easily monitor the internal temp. Leaving the skin on adds a lot of flavor and much needed moisture.

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

241
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

Simple Lemon-Herb Chicken

313
Chicken seared in lemon and herbs proves that good taste does not always depend on a lot of ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken and Rice

76
Quickest thing going. Even my 12 year old son can make it in less than 15 minutes! Great for kids, big and small alike. Believe it or not, this dish is ready to eat in about 10 minutes! Delicious!
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com