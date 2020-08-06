Quick and Easy Beef Dinner Recipes

When beef is what's for dinner, make it quick and easy! Browse 580+ trusted quick and easy beef main dish recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Super Easy Sloppy Joes

Fast and easy! These sloppy joes are a sure winner. Ground beef and chili sauce are the main ingredients, the rest you probably have on hand. Only 5 ingredients, so it goes from in the pot to on the table super fast!
By NICNEC

Beef Enchiladas II

Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet and Sour Beef and Cabbage

Beef and cabbage with sweet and sour tomato sauce. Family loves it.
By digb

Easy Mexican Casserole

A baked Mexican casserole with layers of tortilla chips, beef, and salsa.
By ANDREALF63

Best Hamburger Ever

Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Simple Beef Stroganoff

Ground beef stroganoff is rich, creamy, and ready in under 30 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl

Tasty Korean beef cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame.
By bdweld

Reuben Sandwich II

These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Creamed Chipped Beef on Toast

Dried beef in a creamy white sauce with cayenne is a comfort food classic.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

Loaded hot dog on a poppy seed bun made Chicago-style with no ketchup.
By elsaw

Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter

Perfectly grilled sirloin steak served with super garlicky melted butter.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy French Dip Sandwiches

Sliced roast beef and melted provolone cheese served warm with au jus.
By writergirl
Quick Beef Stir-Fry
See how to put a delicious, colorful beef stir-fry dinner on your table in under 30 minutes.
Pizza Pasta
"Very good! A quick and easy dish to prepare." – JanMcD
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
Classic Cuban-Style Picadillo
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.

More Quick and Easy Beef Dinner Recipes

Basic Salisbury Steaks

These are delicious steaks my mom used to make when I was growing up. They are easy too! They go great with mashed potatoes or white rice and have a flavorful sauce left over, almost like a gravy.
By SARAH1037

Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

Juicy, smoky grilled hamburgers. Serve on buns with your favorite toppings.
By BIGGUY728

Ground Beef with Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix

Make this flavorful ground beef for perfect tacos any night of the week.
By Jeannine Maxwell

Simple Hamburger Stroganoff

I've always loved the taste of a good Stroganoff, but I hated the expense and preparation of beef tips or steak or roast beef to make it. So I created my own creamy Stroganoff.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheese and Hamburger Macaroni

Homemade version of Hamburger Helper® - just as easy and tastes so much better! You will need a large skillet with a tight fitting lid.
By macandjakesmom

Poor Man's Stroganoff

This is a recipe I came up with when I was helping to raise 6 kids. Every penny counted. You can add onions if desired.
By Richard Daggett

Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

Balsamic glaze coats filet mignon medallions in this elegant dinner for two.
By LINDA W

Reuben Casserole

Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126

Taco in a Bag

I love Taco in a Bag! I had this recipe at the Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana. My family loves them too! The chip bag serves as a shell for the tacos.
By Jennifer Madigan

Easy Mexican Goulash

My stepson loves tacos, so I whipped this up one night when I didn't have taco shells.
By Cacki

Easy Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

This is an easy and delicious recipe for a meaty spaghetti sauce with a homemade taste.
By SAMMYE

Classic Patty Melt

A quick, easy, and basic recipe for patty melts. I used Jewish rye bread but any bread will work as long as it's rye. I double the cheese but feel free to use 1 slice per patty melt.
By Yoly

Broccoli Beef I

Round steak and broccoli are quickly cooked in a soy-ginger sauce. Serve over hot rice or noodles.
By sal

Shipwreck Dinner

It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.
By Bcsgibson

Almost White Castle® Hamburgers

If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
By Frank David

Ranch Burgers

The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.
By DAMIANSMOMMY

Air Fryer Burgers

These juicy, scrumptious beef burgers are a great meal and save you time and energy using the versatility of the air fryer! This recipe is easily doubled.
By Louis Benson

Sarah's Oklahoma Onion Burger

Onion burgers are one of America's greatest regional renditions, but be warned--these are diner style, and prepare for those drops of grease, but don't let it scare you. They're so craveable, you may want to eat a second! You do not want to use anything under an 80/20 fat ratio. If you do, they won't be good.
By thedailygourmet

Reuben Sandwich

I make this Reuben for my husband...hope you will enjoy it. Serve with coleslaw or potato salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Burger Ever

A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.
By Allrecipes Member

Fajita Quesadillas

I came up with this one night when I didn't know what to cook. I had leftover steak in the fridge, so I decided to get creative. These came out wonderful! The measurements are approximations, so feel free to change them according to your tastes. Serve with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
By DHANO923

Sweetbreads

Sweetbread are a gland in cattle, and this is the way my husband and I prepare them. We like them in tiny pieces, but others make them in larger portions. This method of cooking and the taste remind me a little of chicken hearts, only better. One pound of sweetbreads makes plenty for 2 people using our method.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick and Easy Hamburger Stroganoff

Quick and easy hamburger stroganoff.
By Denny

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo

This is a delicious and easy sandwich that gets rave reviews from my husband and brother. The garlic mayo is both easy and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member
