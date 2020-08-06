Quick and Easy Beef Dinner Recipes

Sarah's Oklahoma Onion Burger

Rating: 5 stars 1

Onion burgers are one of America's greatest regional renditions, but be warned--these are diner style, and prepare for those drops of grease, but don't let it scare you. They're so craveable, you may want to eat a second! You do not want to use anything under an 80/20 fat ratio. If you do, they won't be good.