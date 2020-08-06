Quick and Easy Beef Dinner Recipes

Fast and easy! These sloppy joes are a sure winner. Ground beef and chili sauce are the main ingredients, the rest you probably have on hand. Only 5 ingredients, so it goes from in the pot to on the table super fast!
Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
It's not pretty but, it's a tasty, busy-night, kid-friendly meal. It's not 'gourmet,' but it's hot filling and easy. The prep time is generally limited to how fast your can opener works and how hard it is to unwrap your meat. The big bonus is that it's a complete one-pot meal with no chopping, unless you want to.
If you are from the Chicago area, you have heard of White Castle® hamburgers. I believe down south they are Krystal®. This is the closest I have come to the real deal. Serve each with American cheese, dill pickle slices, and Dusseldorf mustard. Enjoy!
Onion burgers are one of America's greatest regional renditions, but be warned--these are diner style, and prepare for those drops of grease, but don't let it scare you. They're so craveable, you may want to eat a second! You do not want to use anything under an 80/20 fat ratio. If you do, they won't be good.
I came up with this one night when I didn't know what to cook. I had leftover steak in the fridge, so I decided to get creative. These came out wonderful! The measurements are approximations, so feel free to change them according to your tastes. Serve with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Sweetbread are a gland in cattle, and this is the way my husband and I prepare them. We like them in tiny pieces, but others make them in larger portions. This method of cooking and the taste remind me a little of chicken hearts, only better. One pound of sweetbreads makes plenty for 2 people using our method.